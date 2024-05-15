(Ann Telnase via the Washington Post)

House Democrats are investigating Trump’s meeting with oil executives where he asked them to steer $1 billion to his 2024 campaign and promised to reverse dozens of President Biden’s environmental policies. That's good news. https://t.co/vian7n3rl4 — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 14, 2024

Per the Washington Post, “House Democrats launch probe of Trump’s dinner with oil executives”:

… The probe comes after The Washington Post on Thursday first reported the fundraising dinner, where Trump said that giving $1 billion would be a “deal” because of the taxation and regulation the oil companies would avoid thanks to him, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation. In letters sent Monday evening, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked nine oil executives to provide detailed information on their companies’ participation in the meeting. The Democrats voiced concern that Trump’s request at the dinner may have been a quid pro quo and may have violated campaign finance laws, although experts say his conduct probably did not cross the threshold of being illegal. Lawmakers sent the letters to the CEOs of Cheniere Energy, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Continental Resources, EQT Corporation, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and Venture Global. They also fired off a missive to the head of the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s top lobbying arm in Washington. Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, asked the executives to provide the names and titles of any company representatives who attended the Mar-a-Lago dinner, copies of any materials shared with the attendees, a description of any policy proposals discussed at the event, and a list of any contributions to the Trump campaign made during or after the event.

Raskin also asked the executives to provide a copy of any draft executive orders or policy paperwork that their companies have prepared for Trump or his campaign. Politico reported that oil industry lawyers and lobbyists have drawn up executive orders for Trump to sign in a possible second term, including directives aimed at boosting natural gas exports and offshore oil drilling. Asked about the letter, Andrea Woods, a spokeswoman for the American Petroleum Institute, said in an email: “The premise of Mr. Raskin’s letter is patently false and an attempt to distract from a needed debate about America’s future — one that requires more energy, including more oil and natural gas. As the leading voice for America’s energy workforce, API regularly meets with policymakers and candidates and shares our priorities.”… Experts said Trump’s remarks at the dinner probably didn’t violate campaign finance laws as currently interpreted by the Federal Election Commission and the Supreme Court. They said a violation would need to involve a clear quid pro quo in which Trump promised to take a specific policy action in exchange for a specific campaign contribution…



Mr. Pierce, at Esquire, with more details — “Donald Trump Has Put a Literal Price on the Future of the Planet”:

One billion dollars. For that bargain price, El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago will sell you this planet and the lives of everyone living on it now, as well as the lives of every generation to come, for as long as there are generations to come… Basically, the former president* proposed a gentler form of the proposition “Nice planet you have here. Be a shame if anything happened to it.” The difference is that the people he was talking to were making the same offer to the rest of us. Trump vowed at the dinner to immediately end the Biden administration’s freeze on permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports—a top priority for the executives, according to three people present. “You’ll get it on the first day,” Trump said, according to the recollection of an attendee. The roughly two dozen executives invited included Mike Sabel, the CEO and founder of Venture Global, and Jack Fusco, the CEO of Cheniere Energy, whose proposed projects would directly benefit from lifting the pause on new LNG exports. Other attendees came from companies including Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum, according to an attendance list obtained by The Post. Trump told the executives that he would start auctioning off more leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, a priority that several of the executives raised. He railed against wind power, as The Post previously reported. And he said he would reverse the restrictions on drilling in the Alaskan Arctic. “You’ve been waiting on a permit for five years; you’ll get it on Day 1,” Trump told the executives, according to the recollection of the attendee. At the dinner, Trump also promised that he would scrap Biden’s “mandate” on electric vehicles—mischaracterizing ambitious rules that the Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized, according to people who attended. The rules require automakers to reduce emissions from car tailpipes, but they don’t mandate a particular technology such as EVs. Trump called the rules “ridiculous” in the meeting with donors. This is not climate denialism. This is deliberate destruction for profit. As we have learned over the past several years, the executives in the extraction industry knew the nature of the damage, and the extent of it, long before the rest of us did, and they lied like tobacco experts about what they knew. That probably is still the case, despite the attention the climate crisis has drawn. They simply don’t care, and they’ve cultivated politicians who either don’t care or are too stupid to know why they should, as the small towns back home get blown across state lines by what appears to be an endless chain of tornadoes. With his predator’s instinct for quid pro quo, the former president* was simply honest enough to name his price.

How is this not corruption? https://t.co/T5hPPFXZQG — Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) May 11, 2024

From Laurie Garrett’s helpful reminder thread (‘History may not repeat itself, but it *rhymes*’):

This is Teapot Dome Scandal 2.0.

Never heard of it? https://t.co/kWIJZneOva pic.twitter.com/x24YlfnVPg — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 9, 2024