Open Thread: The House Will Investigate Trump’s Oil Barons

Open Thread: Investigating Trump's Oil Barons

(Ann Telnase via the Washington Post)

 

Per the Washington Post, “House Democrats launch probe of Trump’s dinner with oil executives”:

The probe comes after The Washington Post on Thursday first reported the fundraising dinner, where Trump said that giving $1 billion would be a “deal” because of the taxation and regulation the oil companies would avoid thanks to him, according to people with knowledge of the meeting, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe a private conversation.

In letters sent Monday evening, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee asked nine oil executives to provide detailed information on their companies’ participation in the meeting. The Democrats voiced concern that Trump’s request at the dinner may have been a quid pro quo and may have violated campaign finance laws, although experts say his conduct probably did not cross the threshold of being illegal.

Lawmakers sent the letters to the CEOs of Cheniere Energy, Chesapeake Energy, Chevron, Continental Resources, EQT Corporation, ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum and Venture Global. They also fired off a missive to the head of the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry’s top lobbying arm in Washington.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, asked the executives to provide the names and titles of any company representatives who attended the Mar-a-Lago dinner, copies of any materials shared with the attendees, a description of any policy proposals discussed at the event, and a list of any contributions to the Trump campaign made during or after the event.

Raskin also asked the executives to provide a copy of any draft executive orders or policy paperwork that their companies have prepared for Trump or his campaign. Politico reported that oil industry lawyers and lobbyists have drawn up executive orders for Trump to sign in a possible second term, including directives aimed at boosting natural gas exports and offshore oil drilling.

Asked about the letter, Andrea Woods, a spokeswoman for the American Petroleum Institute, said in an email: “The premise of Mr. Raskin’s letter is patently false and an attempt to distract from a needed debate about America’s future — one that requires more energy, including more oil and natural gas. As the leading voice for America’s energy workforce, API regularly meets with policymakers and candidates and shares our priorities.”…

Experts said Trump’s remarks at the dinner probably didn’t violate campaign finance laws as currently interpreted by the Federal Election Commission and the Supreme Court. They said a violation would need to involve a clear quid pro quo in which Trump promised to take a specific policy action in exchange for a specific campaign contribution…

 
Mr. Pierce, at Esquire, with more details — “Donald Trump Has Put a Literal Price on the Future of the Planet”:

One billion dollars.

For that bargain price, El Caudillo del Mar-a-Lago will sell you this planet and the lives of everyone living on it now, as well as the lives of every generation to come, for as long as there are generations to come…

Basically, the former president* proposed a gentler form of the proposition “Nice planet you have here. Be a shame if anything happened to it.” The difference is that the people he was talking to were making the same offer to the rest of us.

Trump vowed at the dinner to immediately end the Biden administration’s freeze on permits for new liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports—a top priority for the executives, according to three people present. “You’ll get it on the first day,” Trump said, according to the recollection of an attendee. The roughly two dozen executives invited included Mike Sabel, the CEO and founder of Venture Global, and Jack Fusco, the CEO of Cheniere Energy, whose proposed projects would directly benefit from lifting the pause on new LNG exports. Other attendees came from companies including Chevron, Continental Resources, Exxon and Occidental Petroleum, according to an attendance list obtained by The Post.

Trump told the executives that he would start auctioning off more leases for oil drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, a priority that several of the executives raised. He railed against wind power, as The Post previously reported. And he said he would reverse the restrictions on drilling in the Alaskan Arctic. “You’ve been waiting on a permit for five years; you’ll get it on Day 1,” Trump told the executives, according to the recollection of the attendee. At the dinner, Trump also promised that he would scrap Biden’s “mandate” on electric vehicles—mischaracterizing ambitious rules that the Environmental Protection Agency recently finalized, according to people who attended. The rules require automakers to reduce emissions from car tailpipes, but they don’t mandate a particular technology such as EVs. Trump called the rules “ridiculous” in the meeting with donors.

This is not climate denialism. This is deliberate destruction for profit. As we have learned over the past several years, the executives in the extraction industry knew the nature of the damage, and the extent of it, long before the rest of us did, and they lied like tobacco experts about what they knew. That probably is still the case, despite the attention the climate crisis has drawn. They simply don’t care, and they’ve cultivated politicians who either don’t care or are too stupid to know why they should, as the small towns back home get blown across state lines by what appears to be an endless chain of tornadoes. With his predator’s instinct for quid pro quo, the former president* was simply honest enough to name his price.

From Laurie Garrett’s helpful reminder thread (‘History may not repeat itself, but it *rhymes*’):

  Baud
  Betty Cracker
  BruceFromOhio
  Captain C
  CaseyL
  Joe Falco
  Mr. Bemused Senior
  prostratedragon
  Quadrillipede
  smith
  Spanky
  TaMara

      Spanky

      Funny how the WaPo states that “experts” say this isn’t illegal without ever saying who they are or what makes them such great experts.

      Betty Cracker

      Good for the House Dems. Absurdly, the openly corrupt quid pro quo proposition may not be legally actionable, but it needs to be shouted from the rooftops regardless.

      Joe Falco

      The 90’s kid in me can appreciate how Trump talks like a villain from the Captain Planet cartoon.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @Baud: Biden, by contrast, won’t even name his price for green policies.

      If you have to ask you can’t afford it. /s

      smith

      They said a violation would need to involve a clear quid pro quo in which Trump promised to take a specific policy action in exchange for a specific campaign contribution…

      I don’t see how what he said doesn’t meet these criteria. He named his price and listed the specific policy actions he would take in return. Seems at least as clear cut as the hush money case to me. But, IANAL…

      TaMara

      How is it only f-ing Wednesday? I feel like this week has been two weeks long. Of course, I’m sleep-deprived because of that excellent Nuggets game last night. But, seriously, have all my clients forgotten how money works?

      And I know he’s cute, but my house looks like it was hit by a hurricane despite my best efforts.

      /whining

      CaseyL

      SCOTUS has defined corruption as saying, specifically, “If you give me X, I will do Y for you.” Money changing hands and policies changing to suit whoever made the payment isn’t bribery unless it is specifically called a bribe by one of the participants. This was an outrageously bad faith opinion, as everyone knew at the moment it dropped.

      It says something about Trump’s stupidity, or arrogance, that he has pretty well crossed even that dumbshit threshold. But since he didn’t reference a specific bill by name and the date it’s submitted to Congress, SCOTUS will say it’s not a bribe.

      BruceFromOhio

      “The premise of Mr. Raskin’s letter is patently false and an attempt to distract from a needed debate about America’s future … “

      ISWYDT.

      These two-bit soulless ratfuck criminals know they done bad.  Now its gonna be twisty twisting tryna undo what’s done. At least they know someone is watching , let it be a warning to others.

      Quadrillipede

      I’m a strong/hard agnostic myself, but this Unitarian Church sermon resonated with me on some level regarding current circumstances, and might be of more general value:

      Today, though, I’m talking about an experience that I know is personal, but I’m only guessing about its universality. I think maybe something similar happens to a lot of you also, but we tend not to talk about things like this, so I don’t really know.

      The experience is an intense spiraling downward that gets triggered not by anything in my personal life, but from my interaction with the news. I hear about something in the outside world, the public world that we all share, and then the walls come tumbling down.

      […]

      Ever since February I’ve been wandering around asking people if they recognize this experience and, if so, what they do about it. I’ve learned two things from those conversations: First, not a single person has told me that they don’t know what I’m talking about. And second, from the remedies they suggest, I gather that most people experience this as a passing mood, a short-term unpleasantness that they just need to get over.  So I’ve heard suggestions like: Eat something. Get a good night’s sleep. Go walk in the woods. Watch a movie. Get a big hug from somebody. Snuggle with a pet.

      […]

      I don’t know who’s going to win the election. I don’t know if Trump will ever face justice. I don’t know how bad climate change will get before we turn it around, or if we even will turn it around. I don’t know what future wars we might find ourselves fighting. I don’t know what new plagues are out there. I don’t know if we’ll ever figure out how to organize humanity to offer everyone a chance at a good life. I don’t know how long it will take the arc of the Universe to bend towards justice, or if it’s even bending that way at all. Pick any problem or issue you care about, and I can’t promise you anything. Because I just don’t know.

      […]

      My hope at the time was that if you remembered anything from that talk, it would be this: Hope is neither optimism nor pessimism. Optimism and pessimism are beliefs about the future, but hope is an attitude towards the present. Hope says that striving is worthwhile. It doesn’t promise you an outcome. It just says that trying is better than not trying.

