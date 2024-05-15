Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 812: A Brief Wednesday Night Update

War for Ukraine Day 812: A Brief Wednesday Night Update

A painting by Ukrainian artist NEIVANMADE. The words "NEVER AGAIN" are repeated over and over, from left to right and top to bottom, in a faded, washed out black against a white background. Red, the color of blood, runs and drips down across 2/3rds of the painting. "WHILE YOU TOLERATE TYRANTS" is written/painted in the bottom white corner below the three rows of "NEVER AGAIN".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A brief housekeeping note. Rosie is still doing well recovering between chemo sessions. Her next one is next Monday. Ruby came home this morning. They had her temperature back to normal about three hours after they started pushing fluids and I headed home for the night. She’s drinking, can hold a squat, her temp is normal, but she’s a bit zonked out. For obvious reasons given what she went through yesterday. I want to thank everyone for the good thoughts, well wishes, and prayers. Both the ongoing ones for Rosie and the ones last night and today for Ruby.

By now you’ve seen this. I want to thank Cole and TaMara for doing this, as well as Watergirl who I’ve been informed helped out behind the scenes. I really appreciate it. And I want to thank everyone that has already donated or is considering donating.

Given the events of yesterday afternoon and evening, I’m going to keep tonight’s update shorter as I’m fried. Not as tired as Ruby, but tired nonetheless.

While I was drafting this update, air raid alerts went up over Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

The Russians have (re)added Kherson to its target list.

From The Kyiv Independent:

Russian forces attacked 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on May 15, killing one civilian and injuring another, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Znob-Novhorodske were targeted.

The town of Esman and surrounding areas were attacked with mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and artillery. One woman was killed in the shelling, according to regional authorities. In the Druzhbivka community, one civilian was injured in the shelling. No details were provided on the extent of the victims’ injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launcher, and drone attacks. The community of nova Sloboda saw six mines dropped over the past 24 hours.

In total,183 explosions were recorded in 37 separate attacks on the region.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia’s Bryansk, Kursk, and Belgorod oblasts.  Russian strikes against Sumy Oblast have become increasingly destructive in recent months. Amid intensified attacks, Ukrainian authorities ordered increased evacuations from the region.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Over the Course of the Day, our Defense and Security Forces Have Managed to Partially Stabilize the Situation — Address by the President

15 May 2024 – 18:29

Dear Ukrainians!

All day long our military and the Ministry of Defense have been delivering reports. Our attention is constantly focused on the frontline, on all combat zones. In the Kharkiv region — the areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk — our defensive actions continue. Over the course of the day our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine — all units involved — have managed to partially stabilize the situation. The occupier, who entered the Kharkiv region, is being destroyed with all available means. Artillery, drones, and our infantry are working quite accurately. I thank all those who are in their positions now. The same attention is paid to all other directions. Especially to the Pokrovsk direction in the Donetsk region, as well as to the Kupyansk direction in the Kharkiv region. We clearly see how the occupier is trying to distract our forces and make our combat work less concentrated. We are reacting to this exactly as we should — we must have the means to retaliate against the enemy in every direction. Our Ukrainian result, our strength, depends on every soldier, every sergeant, and every officer who is directly in their positions, in combat, on the frontline: the full accomplishment of combat tasks in the current conditions should disrupt the Russian offensive plans. Throughout the day there were also reports on the internal situation: security, the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes. Today there was a brutal attack on Kherson, Russian aerial bombs… Dnipro — there was a Russian missile attack… Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Sumy regions… Our rescuers of SES of Ukraine had a lot of work today. I thank every rescue team for their consistent promptness. I thank all the states that also help us, always promptly and always efficiently, — help our people and our state. The world has the strength, it has the weapons, it has the ability to force Russia into peace — into a just peace. And to succeed in this, absolutely everything must be done now to ensure that the Russian offensive and the Russian attempt to expand the war fails.

And one more thing.

Today there was an appalling attack on the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. This is a totally unacceptable act of violence. I wish Mr. Prime Minister a speedy recovery, and it is important that the attacker be held accountable for his actions. No form of violence, and especially political violence, should ever be a part of people’s existence.

Glory to all who defend life! I thank all those who defend Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

IMHO, this could have worked out much better if the secretary had first announced an outstanding aid package for Ukraine and a major U.S. administration shift toward the use of U.S. provided weapons against important military targets in the Russian territory – and then had this gig in Kyiv.

Two and a half more months until Ukraine is properly reprovisioned.

Here’s the machine translation:

Night

What happened today – the power outage in the population – was, unfortunately, a matter of time.

The last few weeks have been full of dissonance. Despite the shelling, you and I had no idea how difficult the situation was. At the same time, we lost most of the shunting generation. But energy experts 24/7 came up with schemes to make sure that we do not feel the last attacks of the enemy. And they succeeded. I want to say that real heroes work at Ukrenergo and DTEK. And sometimes we don’t see it, but they are the ones who, staying in their places even during shelling and risking their lives, do everything possible so that we are with the light.

However, not today. The deficit has not gone away, imports have physical limits, and the demand for a commodity called electricity is increasing significantly because of the low temperature. Today it is low, and in summer it is the opposite – due to the load due to the heat.

As a result of shelling, we lost 8 GW of capacity. And first of all, maneuvering capacities such as TPP or hydroelectric power stations. So, a difficult period awaits us. And not so much in the summer, when we will experience these outages, as in the winter.
But no one gives up and everything is already being done to change the situation. Both generation companies and the largest consumers among businesses. Many thanks to them for this.

However, it is very important that our business can work, that we have someone to create GDP, strengthen the army, that people have work. Therefore, it is wrong to transfer the entire deficit to business. If we want to win, we need to create parity between the population and business, so, unfortunately, blackouts are inevitable for you and me.

Of course, maybe right now the energy experts are coming up with a new scheme, how to make the lack of electricity less noticeable, but we have to go through this difficult path. And everyone should understand their responsibility in this matter, and each of us should limit our consumption.

And we will pass this stage, and we will restore everything, we will overcome everything, because the victory will be ours!

@YASN0_ua

Kharkiv:

This morning, 53-year-old Oleksandr from Vovchansk took his three dogs, documents, canned food, and photo albums and set off for evacuation. He walked 15 km until the police picked him up. He decided to leave the town after a russian tank damaged his house. Vovchansk is devastated, with russian troops constantly attack the town.

📷Suspilne Kharkiv

 

Until a few months ago, I was often asked about my opinion on a possible russian offensive on Kharkiv Oblast and whether I thought the city was ready to repel it. I answered that the authorities stated Kharkiv Oblast was reliably fortified, and I could only hope and believe them. Now, I don’t believe it.

Here’s the machine translation of Deep State’s tweet:

🚩 Unprepared defense lines 10 km from the state border of Ukraine

🖼 In continuation of yesterday’s topic about IFS. Many accepted the thesis about the commission and the search for the guilty with skepticism. And we will probably agree, because instead of finding the culprits, everything is blamed on “discrediting” and hostile IPSO.

🧱 Forced to additionally provide footage of one of the unprepared positions of the VOP 10 km from DKU (in 2023, the nearest enemy SP was at a distance of 15 km), which the fighters shared with us. And here we are not talking about the absence of engineering and fortification structures, but rather about their poor preparation and incompetent approach, which, most likely, was presented to the military and political leadership as “success”, from which conclusions could even be drawn about the “final stages of the construction of the IFS” , in particular, in the Kharkiv region.

🤐 Looking ahead, let’s dispel theses about “began to arrange” and “hostile IPSO”. Other positions of “fortifications” have only its name, because they did not begin to be equipped at all. And it seems very strange that 10 km from the state border during 2023-2024 they were able to carry out only the first stage of construction there. Such a negligent approach to the work process played an evil joke in the Ocheretiny district. And only due to the fact that our fighters had to withdraw from their positions, it was possible to avoid losses from light damage by artillery and FPV drones. Fortunately, Muscovites ended up in their place. As for the “permanent shelling” thesis, their intensification began closer to the offensive.

🤷🏻‍♂️ If corruption and unprofessionalism continue to be attributed to IPSO, then we all have big problems with the future. Still, it’s worth focusing on the checks…

Novomykhailivka:

The Dnipro River, Kherson Oblast:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Reportedly, Russian S-400 radar components in occupied Crimea destroyed last night with a Ukrainian-used ATACMS.

This is far from the first time that Ukraine uses U.S.-provided ATACMS (the use of which has been one giant boogeyman for the last 2 years of war!) against top-priority Russian targets.

And the sky is not falling down on the earth, there’s no ‘nuclear escalation’, no ‘WWIII’ or whatever else Russian state propaganda and surrender cultists in the West try to intimidate the public with to undermine the support of Ukraine’s defense.

What happens in reality, again and again, is Russia losing its top-notch air defense capabilities it uses in its war to exterminate Ukraine.

(Sorry, I accidentally deleted the previous tweet about this)

Regarding tonight’s missile strikes on Russian Belbek military airfield:

“10 ATACMS ballistic missiles were fired towards the airfield. It is worth noting that the signal about targets detection was given two minutes before the actual strike.

Losses:
• Airfield fuel and lubricants warehouse;
• Two S-400 air defense missile launchers;
• Radar “92N6E”;
• MiG-31 damaged;
• 3 MiG-27s damaged.

There is information on the network about damage to 3 Su-27s, without confirmation yet (perhaps they were confused with the MiG).

7 servicemen from units of the 27th mixed aviation division (military unit 46434, Sevastopol) and the 31st air defense division (military unit 03121, Sevastopol) were killed. Another 12 were injured of varying degrees of severity.”

https://t.me/dosye_shpiona/528

 

/3. Russian claims regarding night strikes on Belbek military airfield in Crimea:

“At night, Ukrainian formations launched a new attack on Crimean airfields. This time the target was Belbek, at which up to 16 ATACMS operational-tactical missiles with a cluster warhead were fired. (Interesting to watch how the Russian claimed number of ATACMS missiles increased from 8 in the early morning to 10 and now to 16)

The sounds of the work of the 31st Air Force and Air Defense divisions were heard by the population of Crimea and Sevastopol around 2 am. Even residents of Chernomorskoe noted flashes and sounds of explosions in the sky. In total, about 13 missiles were shot down on the approaches to Belbek.

Unfortunately, we failed to shoot down one or two missiles. And the results of the hits again became known to the whole world thanks to the publication of video from a surveillance camera on the Internet. How and why this is still possible in the third year of the war has long been a rhetorical question.

As we ourselves and our colleagues have noted more than once, until criminal penalties are introduced for the publication of such videos and photos, Ukrainian formations will have no problem assessing the results of their strikes even without the help of NATO satellites.

It is not entirely clear where the missiles were launched from. Previous raids were from the Berislav area (Kherson region). But, as a rule, the enemy changes positions to prevent detection. And the ATACMS range of 300 km increases the combat capabilities of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

It is possible that this time the launch was carried out from the Kherson region. However, some of our sources report that the missiles’ flight was recorded from the direction of Snake island. So the launchers could be located somewhere near Vilkovo on the border with Romania.”

Slovakia:

 

More on @VSquare_Projecton the pro-Russian paramilitary group Slovenskí Branci and their regional activities:

SJS 2077 (a Strzelec or Shooters’ unit) from Krakow and Slovenski Branci training together: vsquare.org/brothers-in-ar

Ties between Night Wolves and SB: vsquare.org/the-shady-busi

“Pro-Russian tendencies pose a risk to Slovak armed forces”: vsquare.org/pro-russian-te

Interview with Czech journalist Jan Gebert who spent three years filming SB: vsquare.org/modern-fascist

Czech militias following the path of SB: vsquare.org/czechs-and-mil

Now we wait for further details to come to light.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

To my friends in the USA 🇺🇸
The documentary «Saving the Animals of Ukraine» will be broadcast on @PBSNature at 8 pm today!
It’s a documentary of my friend @ptuxerman. And I’m so grateful he wanted to tell my story and share the heroism of Ukrainian people who risked their lives to save the animals.
I can’t wait for you to see it 😍 Please watch and tell me what you think.
Dear friends from Canada 🇨🇦
You can watch this documentary on @CBC

And I’ll post updates for other countries soon 🙌

Open thread!

