I feel like I’ve worked a full week this week, but it’s only Wednesday.
I haven’t been able to watch even a bit of news today, or even catch the BJ threads.
What’s everybody up to?
by WaterGirl| 67 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Baud
Traveling.
brendancalling
Getting swabbed for strep. Blecccch.
The next two Wednesdays, Detroit City FC road trips to Indianapolis and Louisville.
Same day round-trip bus provided by the club. Day drinking mode enabled.
I make no guarantees about my productivity the following Thursdays.
SiubhanDuinne
A LOT of sore throats going around. Feel better soon.
SiubhanDuinne
Glad of the reminder, WG. Thanks. I mentioned it in an earlier thread, but little nudges are never a bad idea. Hope to see a nice BJ turnout.
MagdaInBlack
It is my Bday. I took a day off work and gave myself a day of ” no shoulds.” In 8 months I can retire with full SS. 🤗
comrade scotts agenda of rage
Driving all over town looking for radicchio. Finally got some at 3rd grocery store, even Whole Effing Foods didn’t have any.
Double loop wire fencing. We brought a section with us from Misery to replace the gentrification fence the previous owners erected around the front. We’ve finally gotten rid of two sides but not the third side. Problem is that the section we brought with us is 1′ too short and it’s been a bitch finding sections. You can purchase it new but a 25′ section costs $300, only need half that. I think somebody in the Buy Nothing FB group here has some as they responded to my plea.
This is one of those odd things where being back in Central Misery was actually better in a lot of ways for things like architectural salvage. Places here have either gone out of business or cater to a real high end furniture market.
I’m selling books this afternoon at the Florida Library Conference in Orlando.
So far no buyers.
I’m trying to tell people the bookmarks are FREE, as an enticement. Librarians love bookmarks!
Baud
It’s Florida. You should be giving away free matchbooks, not bookmarks.
@PaulWartenberg: Hoping buyers flood your table with demands.
BeautifulPlumage
Zoom is too early for me, not home from work until after 5 PT and then Miss Cleo gets the first 20-30 minutes of my time : )
Otherwise, at work & watching bunnies play in the grass across the street.
@Baud: i said LIBRARIANS, not the dumb book banners.
Thank you Dorothy!
SiubhanDuinne
What a perfect way to spend your birthday! Have a happy!
Baud
Interestingly, I was surprised how many people on the plane weren’t using e-readers but reading paper books.
BretH
In Melbourne, looking ahead for a day exploring the city while my wife is in a workshop. Going to start with the Queen Victoria Market, then let things happen as they go. Have my public transportation card charged up and the Lime scooter app ready so bring on the town! So strange to see leaves turning and falling when it was spring at home just a week ago
Any advice in what to see gratefully accepted!
Baud
🎉🎊🎂🎈🎈🎁
BretH
@watergirl -will be thinking about an On The Road entry for sure!
Almost Retired
Looking forward to the VAAC zoom as an antidote to all the nonsense in the news. Great people doing critical work. It’s as heartwarming as the Whos celebrating Christmas even after the Grinch swiped their presents. The last VAAC Zoom lifted my spirits immensely (and I was lifting a glass of spirits during the call).
Chris
A friend of mine is supposed to host an exchange student (high school age) again next year.
She just found out that her application is currently being slow-walked, delayed, triple-checked, and otherwise red-taped because the powers that be are concerned over the fact that she’s Jewish, and the kid she’d be hosting is Palestinian.
(For context, the only other kid she’s ever hosted was also an Arab, from Jordan, who was Palestinian by heritage and still had multiple relatives in the West Bank. That one was enough of a success that they still talk every week and are basically family).
(Also to be clear, this is not her speculating about the reasons for the delay, or jumping to a worst-case interpretation for it. They pretty much said point blank “we’re not sure about this cause you’re Jewish.”)
My friend finds this at least somewhat uncool.
I’m inclined to say she’s not wrong.
Chacal Charles Calthrop
well, I’m watching the Westminster dog agility videos online, thanks to this awesome blog ;-)
Gin & Tonic
@BretH:
Haven’t been to Melbourne in a few years, but I’d say just take your time walking south from the Queen Victoria Market to the Flinders St railway station – lots of streets and alleyways to explore in that area. Once you get to the Flinders St station, walk across the river and go to the National Gallery of Victoria. If you go a few miles further south, the St. Kilda neighborhood is nice and funky – no tourist “sights” but a nice area to walk around on/near the waterfront.
Brachiator
I have been dragging my feet as I slowly work on various projects. Laziness and procrastination keep winning.
Have not been keeping up with the Internets or threads here. Were there any comments about the rude behavior at the New York to Dublin portal?
Author Alice Munro passed away. Wonderful prose stylist.
Yeah
JWR
Finally decided to learn Argent’s “Hold You Head Up”, a tune somebody here mentioned, and an early 1970’s favorite of mind. Argent were mostly the Zombies, (“Time Of The Season”, “She’s Not There”), who were a good, but sort of ’60’s-tinged band. “Hold Your Head Up”, OTOH, is a full on killer early 70’s rocker which is remarkably simple to play. I wonder how it never made it into the early cover bands I was a part of? Go figure. Oh and I’d always thought the singer / guitarist was Rod Argent, but nope, Argent was the keyboardist. The singer / guitarist was a guy named Russ Ballard. I’m just happy that God gave Rock & Roll To Me. ;)
SiubhanDuinne
I stocked up on wine today, so I expect I’ll also be lifting a glass this evening. Look forward to seeing you in a couple of hours.
HumboldtBlue
This right-wing asshole did her research!! And was mighty surprised at what she found. Maybe there is a sliver of hope, after all.
A GOP Texas school board member campaigned against schools indoctrinating kids. Then she read the curriculum.
SiubhanDuinne
I subscribe to Margaret Atwood’s Substack. She wrote a wonderful tribute to Munro today. If anyone’s interested in seeing it, I’d be glad to copy and paste it. Not sure whether or not it’s available to non-subscribers.
Mai Naem mobile
I have been answering spam calls in different crazy ways. I’m expecting a call but don’t know the phone number of the person so I have to pretty much answer every damned spam call. Still getting solar calls, Medicare pla s and final expense plans(they apparently know something I don’t.)
eclare
Fun! That’s awesome about the party bus.
smith
The judge just turned down Peter Navarro’s request for a reduction in his sentence. It turns out prison has very unpleasant ambience, so he complained to the manager. He’s doing, what? Four months?
eclare
Happy birthday and congrats on the countdown!
Chris
Red staters live in such a total bubble that it’s surprisingly easy to reach some of them with evidence. I still remember the college friend who studied abroad in Scotland for a whole year, had the NHS fix a ton of medical issues she hadn’t been able to address her whole life, then came back incensed that “they [her family and friends and well everyone back in Texas and South Carolina] lied to me [about things like universal health care and how it worked]!”
You can’t replicate this across the entire population, but at least some of them are stupid out of pure ignorance and not malice.
SiubhanDuinne
Nothing for your expired car warranty?
:-)
@brendancalling: Oh, ugh. Strep used to be my thing. Ouch.
@MagdaInBlack: Oh, wow, that’s a nice option to have!
eclare
SCOTUS restored LA’s voting map! WaPo breaking news.
Mai Naem mobile
@SiubhanDuinne: haven’t gotten a car warranty one in a while. I did answer one saying I had a 1979 Toyota corolla and the guy hung up on me haha. I tell the Medicare people I’m not on Medicare and they don’t believe me which is funny because I’ve usually been told I have a very young voice.
SiubhanDuinne
Jamie is getting many opportunities recently to school his ignorant GOP (but I repeat myself) colleagues. I ❤️ him so much.
Math Guy
Fixing dinner: braised ribs on thyme infused polenta. Cooking for my family is like a daily devotion.
MagdaInBlack
@WaterGirl: And avoid another full Chicago winter of commuting! Doesn’t that sound grand !
@BeautifulPlumage: Understood! Miss Cleo comes first. :-)
Almost Retired
@MagdaInBlack: Happy Birthday! I can guess your date of birth by your distance from full SS eligibility :)
Brachiator
I subscribe to Margaret Atwood’s Substack. She wrote a wonderful tribute to Munro today. If anyone’s interested in seeing it, I’d be glad to copy and paste it.
It would be very cool to read it.
SiubhanDuinne
I will post it in this thread in about 10 minutes.
eclare
Chicken.
FastEdD
Covid shot number 7 today. They say they don’t like my blood pressure, but I’m in good shape for a septuagenarian. Traveling next week to the Midwest. Watching the Indy 500 in person, visiting my hometown near Chicago, and going to my 50th college reunion. The Cicada Tour!
Trollhattan
@HumboldtBlue: Good piece, thanks for the link.
MagdaInBlack
@Almost Retired: Yes, yet another Balloon Juice Boomer 🙂
JWR
@comrade scotts agenda of rage: Ooo, groovy things to explore! TY! And I find it odd that as far as I know, “Hold Your Head Up” is the only Argent tune I’ve ever heard.
MattF
Got delivery today of a new iPad Air (6th gen). My 6-year old 3rd gen Air was getting spots on the display, and an iPad is all display, so it was time. New iPad is a lot like the old one, spent the morning transferring old info to the new gizmo.
SiubhanDuinne
Margaret Atwood on Alice Munro:
Alice has died, a little short of two months before her 93rd birthday. As her second oldest remaining friend and colleague — Audrey Thomas, author of the excellent Songs my Mother Taught Me among others, is the first, and Jane Urquhart, author of the magic Away, among others, is the third — I have been inundated with requests for “a few sentences,” “a comment,” and so forth. In other words, a sound bite. But Alice does not reduce to a sound bite, so I’m writing this for you, Dear Reader.
I first met Alice through her work. Dance of the Happy Shades came out in 1968, the year after I’d unexpectedly picked up the Governor General’s Award (Canadian, and pretty much the only award at the time) for poetry. I read Alice’s book with great appreciation — I thought “Dance of the Happy Shades” and “The Peace of Utrecht” were particularly brilliant. The Canadian writing scene was very small at that time, so I didn’t think anything of writing to Alice, saying that myself and my then husband, James Polk, were going to be in Victoria, British Columbia — where Alice was living at the time — and that I loved her book and would like to meet her.
She knew who I was, thanks to the GG. She invited us to sleep on her floor — writers were always sleeping on one another’s floors, and on floors in general, in those different times – and so we did.
I have known Alice ever since; that would be fifty-five years. How could that be? Alice would have something to say about it, as one of her perennial subjects was time.
Jump three years. I was now partnered with Graeme Gibson, and was also working with The House of Anansi, a small Canadian publisher. Graeme had interviewed a number of novelists for C.B.C. Radio —for a program called Anthology,headed by Robert Weaver, who had broadcast some of Alice’s first stories. Anansi was doing a book of the interviews, which would include photos of the authors taken by Graeme. (The one of me has a cable-knit sweater I’d knitted; I did two of them, one for Graeme. It amazes me now that I used to churnout such handicrafts.) This was the first such book about Canadian novelists to appear.
The interviews existed on reel-to-reel tape, and Anansi had given them to a stenographer to transcribe, not realizing that she was hard of hearing. It was my task to edit the typescript. What the authors had said was obviously not the same as what was on the page — the best typo was “House of Nazis” for “House of Anansi” — but I did my best, including my best guesses.
I think Graeme’s interview with Alice remains the top one witn her. It’s more relaxed, candid, and unguarded than later intervews. She became wary after she’d become “known” — interviewers could jump out of the shrubbery and try to take you unawares. Alice had a horror of being misquoted, thus appearing to say things she didn’t think. She hated leading questions.
But also, Graeme and Alice were both from SoWestO — South Western Ontario — had gone to the same university — the University of Western Ontario, where they shared some of the same professors — and were of the same generation — she, 1931, he, 1934. They were Depression babies who’d been fully conscious during World War Two, whereas I was somewhat younger (1939). I rememered the war, though not as well, and had not been present during the Depression at all. So they had more in common, in terms of background, than I had with either of them. Graeme used to say that if he hadn’t run off with me, he would have run off with Alice.
The next big book by Alice was the spectacular Lives of Girls and Women(1971). You will enjoy this content warning from Super Summary, I think. Alice certainly would have enjoyed it! She loved to laugh.
“Content Warning: The source text contains references to murder, death by suicide and suicidal ideation, and sexual abuse, including sexual interactions between an adult and a young teenager. The source text also includes outdated and offensive language surrounding race and mental health conditions that are reproduced only via quotations.”
Yep, it was possible to write more frankly and realistically once upon a time. That’s what writers understood as their artistic job. A little suicidal ideation never came amiss. Anyway, what the heck do people think goes on in small towns, and in life in general? And how the heck do they think other people talk when they aren’t makimg public speeches?
Alice always said Lives was a novel, although critics tended to treat it as a linked group of stories. In 2015 — after Alice had won the Nobel (2013) and many of us had realized she was somewhat slipping away, which was why she didn’t attend the ceremony – I was asked to do something for the Cambridge Companion, edited by David Staines. I set myself the task of analyzing Lives as a novel —showing how all the parts of it fit together. (Hint: keep your eye on the Wawanash River.) One of the chapters, “Changes and Ceremonies,” centers around a music teacher who ends by drowning herself, though we first see her directing the high school operettas in the town of Jubilee. Alice names a number of these operettas; names more or less like The Laughing Cavalier in Singing in the Rain. Period-costume romances.
They all sounded real, but when I tried to locate them I couldn’t find them. Phone call to Alice. Me: “Alice, you invented all those operettas, didn’t you?”
Alice (slyly): “Yes. Yes, I did.’
Alice could be quite mischievous, and not only in her writing. Both of us had dark curley hair at one time. We were about the same height.
Alice: “I was standing on a train platform and a man came up to me and said, ‘You’re Margaret Atwood!’” “Yes,” I said, “I am. Then we had quite an interesting conversation about your working methods and where you get your inspiration.”
Turn and turn about: After we both had white hair, and after Alice had won the Nobel, people would come up to me and murmur, “Congratulations.” “For what?” “I would say. “You know. Winning that prize.” After a while I stopped trying to explain, and just murmured back, modestly, “Thank you.”
Though the Thank Yous were really for Alice.
cain
Can’t make it cuz today is my wife’s birthday! :)
sab
@SiubhanDuinne: Thank you.
cain
@MagdaInBlack: whoa! my wife’s birthday too!
