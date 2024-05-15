Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Bark louder, little dog.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

No one could have predicted…

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

Marge, god is saying you’re stupid.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Ritual — Sacred, Profane, & Otherwise

Best wishes to those who celebrate!


 


 
Y’know, I’m beginning to suspect Joe is enjoying giving the NYTimes the… snub:

  Baud
  E.
  Evap
  hueyplong
  Jay
  Jertian
  mrmoshpotato
  NotMax
  OzarkHillbilly
  Patricia Kayden
  rikyrah
  satby
  sdhays
  TBone
  Trivia Man

      Patricia Kayden

      I’m looking forward to the NYT writing this headline after Biden wins reelection:

      ”The multiple reasons why winning again is bad for President Biden”

      And it will be an above the fold, multipart series written by David Brooks.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Today in healthcare news:

      Proteins in the blood could warn people of cancer more than seven years before it is diagnosed, according to research.

      Scientists at the University of Oxford studied blood samples from more than 44,000 people in the UK Biobank, including over 4,900 people who subsequently had a cancer diagnosis.

      They compared the proteins of people who did and did not go on to be diagnosed with cancer and identified 618 proteins linked to 19 types of cancer, including colon, lung, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and liver.

      The study, funded by Cancer Research UK and published in Nature Communications, also found 107 proteins associated with cancers diagnosed more than seven years after the patient’s blood sample was collected and 182 proteins that were strongly associated with a cancer diagnosis within three years.

      ​The authors concluded that some of these proteins could be used to detect cancer much earlier and potentially provide new treatment options, though further research was needed.​

      Also:

      Hospital surgical teams that include more female doctors improve patient outcomes, lower the risk of serious complications and could in turn reduce healthcare costs, according to the world’s largest study of its kind.
      Studies show diversity is important in business, finance, tech, education and the law not only for equity but for output. However, evidence supporting the value of sex diversity in healthcare teams has been limited.

      Now researchers who examined more than 700,000 operations spanning a decade report that hospitals with more women in their surgical teams provide better outcomes for patients. The findings were published in the British Journal of Surgery.

      “Care in hospitals with greater anaesthesia-surgery team sex diversity was associated with better postoperative outcomes,” the researchers concluded. “The main takeaway for clinical practice and health policy is that increasing operating room teams’ sex diversity is not a question of representation or social justice, but an important part of optimising performance.

      “Healthcare institutions should intentionally foster sex diversity in operating room teams to potentially reduce major morbidity, which, in turn, can enhance patient satisfaction and reduce costs.”
      ………………..
      Hospitals with teams comprising more than 35% female surgeons and anaesthesiologists had better postoperative outcomes, the study found. Operations in such hospitals were associated with a 3% reduction in the odds of 90-day postoperative major morbidity in patients.

      The researchers noted that the 35% threshold they observed echoed findings from research in other industries in various countries, including the US, Italy, Australia and Japan, that also showed better outcomes once teams had 35% female members.
      ………………….
      Hallet said her research team wanted to challenge “the binary discourse of comparing female and male clinicians” and instead “highlight the importance of diversity as a team asset or bonus in enhancing quality care”.

      Cue up the caterwauling of fragile white men in 3… 2… 1….

      Baud

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Cue up the caterwauling of fragile white men in 3… 2… 1….

      You rang? (Reposted from last night)

      Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Criticized for Graduation Speech Attacking Working Women While Quoting Taylor Swift
      Butker encouraged male graduates to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” and to “fight against the cultural emasculation of men,” during his controversial speech

      E.

      @OzarkHillbilly: I had a health problem about 20 years ago that sent me to many specialists. By the time it was over I had a rule: only women doctors. I haven’t had a male physician since.

      sdhays

      @Evap: It’s a show on YouTube where the interviewer and the interviewee both eat chicken wings with increasingly hot sauces. I haven’t see many episodes, but Conan O’Brien did the season finale a few weeks ago and if you’ve ever liked Conan before, it’s absolute bonkers.

      Jertian

      If Biden does Hot Ones, can he get a Secret Service agent to throw themselves on the wing covered in Da Bomb?

      satby

      @Baud: I thought his analysis was spot on in how they weighted the data, in a way that explained the cross tab info well for a person like me ( who despises spreadsheets). Applicable to any poll in how to analyze the data. But, I AM a geek.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @E.: ​Out here, doctors can be hard to come by. My primary carer has been a NP for over 20 years now. Only once, briefly, was it a man. Robin, who took care of me for 15 years or so, had an out of the blue stroke that she could not recover from about 5 years ago. Since then it’s been a revolving door of NPs. Hard to find someone who wants to staff a small town clinic.

      I keep hoping they can find someone who will last. IMHO, NPs* are far better at listening than Docs are.

      *male or female

      All of my surgeries were performed by men, tho my anesthesiologists have been women on several occasions

      Trivia Man

      @Evap: There is a series of videos where a celebrity is allowed to push their current project after every sample they eat. Starts at hot and goes up to #10 that is outrageously hot. Look for “conan hot wings” to see a recent example that is very entertaining.

      dude is a good interviewer, too. And matches every guest 1:1 on the wings.

      NotMax

      Media note.

      Reminder that Archer is available again on Netflix. This time, 13 seasons showing up.

      mrmoshpotato

      Y’know, I’m beginning to suspect Joe is enjoying giving the NYTimes the… snub:

      🤣🥳 Y’know, fuck the fucking New York Times! 😁

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Heh, the Morning Joe folks are debating whether the NYT is garbage.

      Interesting.  I’m not debating whether Joey Joe Joe Scarborough is a slapdick.

      hueyplong

      FTFNYT effectively begged Biden to take this course of action, though all the while assuming that he couldn’t, that no Democrat could.  Welcome to the altered landscape, MFs.  Kudos to the Biden team for recognizing that FTFNYT would knife him regardless of how much he tried to placate them and that open warfare with FTFNYT fares better in a cost-benefit analysis than kow-towing to them.

      He learned the lesson bitterly hammered home by Hillary’s experience, while NYT arrogantly assumed they would face no revision of attitudes or actions as a result of their perfidy.

      Every one of these lessons applies with equal force to Bibi, who should be given pause by the example playing out in front of him.

      FTFNYT and “Jump You Fuckers.”

      TBone

      Profane ritual you say?

      The documentary shows how Christian Nationalist leaders have spread disinformation and successfully turned culture wars into a “battle between good and evil.” In the 2024 election, Christian Nationalists now rule the Republican Party and are powerfully organized under the Project 2025 plan. “Bad Faith” pulls back the curtain on the financing behind this scary movement. Secretive organizations like the Council for National Policy and other extremist groups finance the Republican Party’s move to Christian Nationalism, and there is a serious threat to our democracy.

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/bad-faith-documentary-christian

