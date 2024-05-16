“Dems cleared the field”=Nobody ran against him bc

A. They knew they’d lose

B. They knew he already beat Trump & the odds were better of beating Trump w Biden then rolling the dice This isn’t complicated, but people who don’t understand basic politics try to make it complicated https://t.co/79SY3MVJhH — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) May 14, 2024

I remember Astead Herndon as someone doing excellent reporting during the Black Lives Matter protests. Such good reporting, in fact, that the FTFNYTimes apparently hired him to be their Black Best Friend for the 2024 electoral cycle, where hate-clicks spend just like the honest ones…

The reason Biden won the primary is that he’s very popular with Democratic primary voters and all of his credible challengers decided to support his re-election, this isn’t that complicated — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) May 14, 2024





Again, *you* are deciding to paint him as having bad vibes. The guy oozes charm and you can't get over the fact he didn't come grovel to you and your boss for an interview. Fuck offhttps://t.co/1MB29g3GOz — The okayest poster there is (@ok_post_guy) May 14, 2024

I think a lot about that time the NYT endorsed two people that weren't Biden and then the lady who was operating the elevator backed him. She has better political instincts than all of them. — Alex ????? ?? ????? (@JewishWonk) May 14, 2024

NYT columnist who is Definitely Not Mad that Biden thinks he and his colleagues are a bunch of whiny, entitled babies (true!) will not and cannot explain how dems "cleared the field" pic.twitter.com/VSkeqttzpz — Josh (@JoshGreenberg27) May 14, 2024

And finally, the 'clearing the field for an unpopular candidate' narrative is just the dumbest shit (especially from a 'serious' political reporter). When do presidential incumbents face serious primary challengers? Never. Just dumb as hell. — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) May 14, 2024

Speaking of ‘clearing the field’, there were other potential candidates for the Democratic nomination — just not any who intended to have a continued political career!