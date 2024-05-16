Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Nothing says ‘pro-life’ like letting children go hungry.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Let there be snark.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

This blog will pay for itself.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Somebody needs to explain to DeSantis that nobody needs to do anything to make him look bad.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Oh FFS you might as well trust a 6-year-old with a flamethrower.

So many bastards, so little time.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

The gop couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Cold Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: The NYTimes Is Determined to Estrange Its Best Customers

Cold Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: The NYTimes Is Determined to Estrange Its Best Customers

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I remember Astead Herndon as someone doing excellent reporting during the Black Lives Matter protests. Such good reporting, in fact, that the FTFNYTimes apparently hired him to be their Black Best Friend for the 2024 electoral cycle, where hate-clicks spend just like the honest ones…


Speaking of ‘clearing the field’, there were other potential candidates for the Democratic nomination — just not any who intended to have a continued political career!

i am torn between being angry that horserace reporters forgot that dean phillips exists while finding it hilarious that everyone else also forgot dean phillips exists

[image or embed]

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.bsky.social) May 14, 2024 at 1:41 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Balconesfault
  • eclare

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      eclare

      Crazy.  Yesterday on Morning Joe the first topic of discussion was whether or not the FTFNYT was garbage.  Joe was the most convinced and argumentative that yes, it is, at least as far as political coverage.

      And yeah I remember when it endorsed both Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren (way to take a stand, “we can’t decide!”), and the elevator operator loved Joe.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Balconesfault

      Begs the question… are they too stupid to realize that their constant ankle biting has been a major factor contributing to Biden’s “unpopularity” … or are they too stupid to understand that after what they did to Gore, and then Hillary, eventually their real intent would become obvious?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.