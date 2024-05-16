Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Copping to the Con (Open Thread)

16 Comments



I believe the story of U.S. politics in the Trump era is partly a tale of marks refusing to believe they’ve been conned. An example: my sister recently had a conversation with a MAGA relative who expressed a belief so incandescently stupid that I was momentarily taken aback.

In response to my sister’s query, our relative said he trusted Trump as president to put the country’s interests above his own in a national emergency. At least more than any other option, including Biden.

I’ll understand completely if you assume the person who said this is a blithering idiot, but I know otherwise. The thing is he’s prideful, and he refuses to admit he’s been conned.

Despite copious evidence to the contrary, he chooses to believe every other politician in the country is an even more rapacious crook than Donald Trump rather than accepting what’s glaringly obvious at this point — that Trump supporters have been taken in.

It’s a goddamn irritating dynamic. But apparently sometimes even poor judges of character and insight-free propaganda consumers wake up all on their own without a liberal blood relative beating some sense into their fucking heads.

Here’s an example in the form of a newly enlightened far-right school board member who ran on an anti-woke platform and then discovered who the real manipulators are. Most of the folks commenting here understood what the oligarchs were up to way back in 1999, but better late than never? (Texas Tribune)

When Courtney Gore ran for a seat on her local school board in 2021, she warned about a movement to indoctrinate children with “leftist” ideology. After 2 1/2 years on the board, Gore said she believes a much different scheme is unfolding: an effort by wealthy conservative donors to undermine public education in Texas and install a voucher system in which public money flows to private and religious schools.

Why did Gore run to overturn an indoctrination scheme that she later discovered didn’t really exist? It sounds like she genuinely believed the bullshit about children being exposed to Marxist and anti-Christian propaganda. That’s a sharp contrast to the cynical Republican political operatives who found Moms for Liberty-type groups — they know they’re lying to gain political power.

Anyhoo, here’s to waking up, however late the hour.

Open thread!

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      More than a few Orange Menace cultists have lost family members because of their support for him. For them to admit that they had been conned, and lost family for said con…

      they’d rather stay in the cult.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Very few people who’ve been conned go to the police, both because most cons involve some sort of dishonesty (“You will return my valuable Stradivarius?”), and because of embarrassment.

      The worst con, though, is believing in a hero, because believing in a hero is taking on some of the hero’s glory for your own, or so I’ve heard, and so I do believe. This is why cults are so difficult – both the great love-in effects, and the “but he’s my hero!” effects.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      bbleh

      … marks refusing to believe they’ve been conned.

      You bet!  It’s hard enough to admit to yourself, especially when you’ve invested a chunk of your own identity (“I support him because I’m really like him, or at least I wanna be”), but when you’ve gone all public — to your family, your friends, your neighbors, and anyone else within hearing whether they wanna hear it or not — it’s almost impossible.  And when you add the social / tribal pressures and the implications for status — what would the others at Our Church think?!? — it IS impossible.  You simply can’t back out of the cult, because the cult is your entire social environment; it’s the world you live in.

      See also under “Closet, Coming Out of,” etc., etc.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      twbrandt

      @bbleh: funny thing though, is that when people do drop out of a cult, they are usually vociferously anti- whatever cult they were in. I know quite a few former now anti-Trumpers who will never in a million years vote for a republican now, so angry are they at being taken in.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      @kindness: You’re right, and I see the evidence with my own eyes daily. But it’s hard to reconcile sometimes. I just want to shake them and say, “OMFG, how can you be so fucking gullible?” (It’s better if my sister handles those conversations, not that her gentle logic gets better results. It causes fewer hard feelings though.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Soprano2

      In response to my sister’s query, our relative said he trusted Trump as president to put the country’s interests above his own in a national emergency. At least more than any other option, including Biden.

      That is so mind-numbingly stupid because we have an actual example of what happened when there was a national emergency, and it was the EXACT OPPOSITE of this. But yeah, it’s really hard to get people to admit that they were conned by someone. Saying “I’m sorry, I was wrong” is a hard lift for a lot of people. Con artists count on this aspect of human nature. I listened to a “This American Life” episode yesterday about a Russian reporter who was poisoned when she was in Germany, and it took her 4 months to admit that’s what might have happened! She thought a) I’m a nobody, even though she cancelled a trip to Ukraine because there was a credible report of an assassination attempt on her life and b) I’m in Germany so I’m safe. I was astounded she discounted the possibility because of the report that they were going to try to assassinate her. Did she think they would give up just because she stayed in Europe? Evidently that’s what she thought, and she paid a high price for it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      Public school teachers vote 60 per cent D – one of the more reliable D voter groups, so that’s why media and Republicans want to eradicate public schools too.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      spot-on, Betty, spot-on

      these idiots fell for it, they were scared into it, they were brainwashed into it, whatever – they fell for it at the beginning, and have just doubled down and doubled down again on it, ever since.

      true story: in the summer of 2016, when it became horrifyingly clear that my RWNJ dad and bro were going to just sigh and jump on the “Hillary is the Devil” train and justify their vote for trump that way, I told them “to pick something – ANYthing – that will serve as a red line or wake-up call about what trump really is.  Because with trump, it will be a bottomless spiral, and every six months, you’ll be in a place that you never could have imagined…only to continue sticking with him.  draw that line now.”

      Tell me I was exaggerating!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jeffro

      @rikyrah: she is the BOMB

      slightly related: Fro-ette saw Rep Moskowitz on the Hill earlier this week and was able to (quickly) tell him that her dad is a huge fan.  I swear, if I meet Reps Crockett, Moskowitz, or Raskin in person I am going to make a huge tongue-tied fool of myself.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Papa Boyle

      Convince the conviceable. Enough people get convinced, even some of the unconviceable will consider opening their minds a little.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      gene108

      I can’t believe 74 million adults were conned in 2020, when they voted for TFG.

      I think they know full damn well who they vote for and what policies those people support. It’s their idea of what’s strength  or honesty look like that’s the problem.

      Blurting out whatever brain droppings are foremost on your mind, in a loud of tone of voice, is considered being straight forward by a shockingly large group of men, for example. A politician that fits this image will be popular with them. It’s their base idea of straight forward is that’s the problem.

      Politicians can just align with their pre-existing biases on what they imagine a strength and honesty looks like regardless of what the politician does or the politician’s actual background.

      Bush, Jr. played into this with his “ranch” and clearing brush and attempts at a Texas drawl.

      It’s part of the whole “who’d you want to have a beer with” fantasy in choosing a president, which isn’t as ridiculous as it seems. People want leaders they might be comfortable with in a one on one setting. I think that’s understandable.  It’s part of a politicians job to appear relatable.

      Like people’s views on strength and honesty, relatable also gets recast as a politician not appearing smarter than they are for a lot of voters.

      It’s the predetermined idea of these things that makes voters decide on what attributes they like in a politician. The politician just plays into these ideas.

      It’d take re-evaluating ones one views on strength, honesty, relatability, etc. in changing their political views. It’s a heavy lift for most people.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Trollhattan

      Now hear me out guys, I learned that Elon Musk…is a dick. Shocking, right?

      Elon Musk fired the head of Tesla’s Supercharger department late last month, along with her entire 500-person team. It was a confusing decision that raised more questions than answers, especially considering that Musk had recently convinced every other automaker to agree to make their electric vehicles compatible with Tesla’s chargers. Assuming Reuters’ latest report is accurate, though, firing the Supercharger team wasn’t a business decision or a shift in strategy. It was simply Musk getting mad at someone for pushing back on what he was asking for and punishing the entire team as part of his tantrum.

      According to Reuters’ sources, Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s head of charging, had already laid off between 15 and 20 percent of the Supercharger team when Musk began pushing for more layoffs. When she pushed back, he not only fired her but also got rid of her entire team at the same time. Since then, Musk has been attempting to do damage control, tweeting about continuing to expand the charging network and reportedly attempting to rehire some of the laid-off Supercharger staffers.

      The clearout reportedly came after a change in leadership and appears to be part of a wider pattern of chaos and confusion going on inside Tesla:

      Tinucci was one of few high-ranking female Tesla executives. She recently started reporting directly to Musk, following the departure of battery-and-energy chief Drew Baglino, according to four former Supercharger-team staffers. They said Baglino had historically overseen the charging department without much involvement from Musk.

      …And yet, in addition to canceling four planned Supercharger sites in New York, Tesla’s global supply manager recently sent an email to contractors and suppliers — and seen by Reuters — telling them to “please hold on breaking ground on any newly awarded construction projects.” It also included the line, “I understand that this period of change may be challenging, and that patience is not easy when expecting to be paid!”

      With the Supercharger team gone, Tesla brought in the energy team to take over and handle winding down various charging projects. They also apparently received little retraining to ensure they could do their jobs well, with one contractor saying the Tesla employees he’s spoken with since the mass firing “don’t know a thing.”
      https://jalopnik.com/musk-reportedly-fired-supercharger-team-because-chargin-1851478586

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      The thing is he’s prideful, and he refuses to admit he’s been conned.

      I think the issue goes beyond pride. It’s envy. It’s aspiration.
      Many of these people want to con others.

      Reply

