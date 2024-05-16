Overly be-shirted Trump goon Steve Bannon will probably be compelled to report to prison soon for a four-month sentence for two contempt of Congress violations:

In Tuesday’s court filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia told Nichols that because Bannon’s appeal was rejected “on all grounds … consequently, there is no longer a ‘substantial question of law that is likely to result in a reversal or an order for a new trial.’” “Under these circumstances … the stay of the sentence must be lifted,” prosecutors wrote. In a footnote, prosecutors wrote that a federal district court in D.C. and the appeals court rejected a similar request by another former Trump aide, Peter Navarro, to stay a four-month jail sentence for contempt of Congress.

I hope whichever minimum security lockup Bannon lands in has an enormous supply of industrial-strength Febreze. It won’t be enough, but several cases of a strongly scented odor-fighting product might help. Jails should be humane!

According to TPM, Bannon probably won’t get a special visit by a greasy member of the Trump clan such as Don Jr. while in the hoosegow, as was granted to Peter Navarro, who’s about two months in to his own four-month stretch for contempt of Congress. That’s because Trump doesn’t really like Bannon.

While they remain supporters of one another’s work, Trump and Bannon have been at odds since Bannon exited the White House. Bannon left primarily because he couldn’t get along with Jared Kushner, but Trump also reportedly blamed Bannon for information getting leaked to the media. He also reportedly got tired of Bannon claiming too much credit for Trump’s electoral victory in 2016.

Navarro finds his four-month confinement so horrific that he keeps petitioning the judge to cut the sentence. The judge will not:

Last week, Navarro asked district Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, to allow him to cut 30 days off his prison sentence in exchange for 30 days of supervised release, citing the First Step Act. Mehta said no. “In sum, a four-month prison term without supervised release was warranted at the time of Defendant’s sentencing, and it remains warranted now,” the judge wrote. Navarro reported to a federal prison in Florida on March 19 after other appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court.

Heh. Rot in jail, you skeezy fuck!

The truth is, I relish every prison sentence handed down to Trump creeps, even if the sentences are too short. It’s especially humorous that Bannon was ensnared because in an unrelated case, he received a presidential pardon for a fraud crime that could have sent him away for years. And yet he couldn’t appreciate his luck and just stop criming! I hope the same fate befalls Roger Stone.

