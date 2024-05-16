Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Second rate reporter says what?

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

The willow is too close to the house.

Please don’t feed the bears.

Cole is on a roll !

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

When we show up, we win.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

A consequence of cucumbers

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
  • gwangung
  • jackmac
  • Keithly
  • Leto
  • MomSense
  • NWO Joe
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • WV Blondie

      NWO Joe

      Those also look like the wide parts of the Columbia River about 30 miles before it empties into the ocean at Astoria. Beautiful!

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      Looks beautiful!

      I have a (seemingly) bright spot to share with you all: a ‘big job’ (full-time, excellent salary, benefits, etc.) that sent me a written offer in March, then went on a hiring freeze, told me yesterday they want to hire me starting mid-June!

      I’m still a little hesitant after the last go-round, but it’s pretty cool to imagine being able to pay bills consistently, and practice the work I love so much, since I’ve been self-employed for 20+ yrs and earning very, very little the last 8 months. Fingers crossed it all works out.

      Ty for helping me stay sane in the lean months. BJ is a key part of my mental health.

      Suzanne

      Yeah, this looks great.

      I got back a few hours ago from a work trip to Naples, FL. When I first stepped out of the airport in Fort Myers on Tuesday, and I felt that hot, humid air hit my face, I instantly let out that same UUHHHHHHHH that I would do in Arizona when I had to go outside on hot days (so, eight months of the year). Naples is lovely, for sure, but I don’t know how anyone can endure that weather.

      I spend much more time enjoying outdoor life here in PA.

      Reply

