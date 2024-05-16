MomSense sent some amazing photos of the lake in the morning. Beam me up, or over, whatever transports me to this spot.
Anyone want to join me in heading over? I’m sure MomSense has room for all of us.
Open thread.
NWO Joe
Those also look like the wide parts of the Columbia River about 30 miles before it empties into the ocean at Astoria. Beautiful!
WV Blondie
Ooh, take me! Take me! Just lovely.
MomSense
C’mon over
ETA it’s great for pups, too!
jackmac
Wow! Lovely!
Leto
It looks especially serene and restful.
AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
Looks beautiful!
I have a (seemingly) bright spot to share with you all: a ‘big job’ (full-time, excellent salary, benefits, etc.) that sent me a written offer in March, then went on a hiring freeze, told me yesterday they want to hire me starting mid-June!
I’m still a little hesitant after the last go-round, but it’s pretty cool to imagine being able to pay bills consistently, and practice the work I love so much, since I’ve been self-employed for 20+ yrs and earning very, very little the last 8 months. Fingers crossed it all works out.
Ty for helping me stay sane in the lean months. BJ is a key part of my mental health.
WaterGirl
@AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team: wow, that’s great news! Fingers crossed that it all works out.
seems like it will!
MomSense
@AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team:
Fantastic news!!
Suzanne
Yeah, this looks great.
I got back a few hours ago from a work trip to Naples, FL. When I first stepped out of the airport in Fort Myers on Tuesday, and I felt that hot, humid air hit my face, I instantly let out that same UUHHHHHHHH that I would do in Arizona when I had to go outside on hot days (so, eight months of the year). Naples is lovely, for sure, but I don’t know how anyone can endure that weather.
I spend much more time enjoying outdoor life here in PA.
Keithly
Reminds me of Parker Pond in Fayette, ME, where my parents have a year-round camp.
