On The Road – Prescott Cactus – Brisbane

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Prescott Cactus

In January of 2023, at a combined age of 138, the bride and I sold the car and gave away most of our belongings. We now have a suitcase and carry on for each of us. Nothing left behind and no storage unit stuffed to the gills.

We pick big cities with competent public transportation and stay one to three months. Ideally in the downtown area in a fairly new category of lodging called apartment hotels. Fully furnished with kitchens and laundry appliances.

Like any worthwhile journey, our adventure needed a name. The bride remembered a Hemingway novel called “A Movable Feast” and we were set. Almost. I looked it up and discovered there was another book with the same name by Anthony Bourdain. Notwithstanding the untimely manner of both mens early demise, we kept it. And like the suds in a beer mug, these are the days of our lives. . .

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 6

Welcome to the capitol of Queensland, Brisbane, aka Brizzy and BrisVegas. It’s Australia’s 3rd largest city and about a 9 1/2 hour drive north of Sydney. It’s a port town located 12 miles away from the Coral Sea by river.

This is probably the best photo I have ever taken. I woke up a bit too early and thought that high-rise was on fire. I grabbed my phone and realized this was not the case. The wind was blowing left to right and the heat of the Sun caused the building to release it’s exterior moisture, which was likely the previous nights rain or condensation. That’s my story, anyway.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 5

For a guy who grew up in Chicago, that looks like a funnel cloud waiting to happen, but no. It turned out to be a regular ol’ storm that blows into and out of town quickly and often without warning. At it’s warmest, Brisbane in January has average temps reaching 84F to lows of 71F.  During the ravages of winter, temperatures range from an average high of 69F and goes down to 49F at night. Not bad at all.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 4

Like most of Australia’s big cities public art installations are fairly abundant. This was the winner of the most photogenic with a high degree of coolness in my eyes.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 3

In a suburb of Brisbane resides the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary which opened in 1927. It teams up with universities and .gov/au on wildlife research projects for koalas and other animals living at the sanctuary, but to a visitor it’s a small zoo.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 2

The kangaroos at the sanctuary aren’t machine shop / junk yard roos. They have 50 to 75 kangaroos who roam a football field size area and allow humans to pat and feed them. But not just any food, only a special mix of food available at the gift shop for purchase in dime store candy bags of our youth. It was barely warm, but the kangaroos were showing signs of being lethargic.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 1

This photo was taken from the CBD, or Central Business District side of Brizzy. The bridges on this side of the river lead to what’s known as Southbank. This hip / happening entertainment area contains the convention center, museums, trendy restaurants and sand beach, next to a working ferris wheel, unlike Melbourne.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane

BrisVegas at night. Not the intense glitz of Las Vegas, but a beautiful city non the less. This is the last city on this Australian crusade. Adelaide, Canberra and Melbourne were also visited, along with a side trip to Kangaroo Island. Hopefully it won’t be our the last.

Australia has changed their rules for visas. Now if you are over 75 years old it’s mandatory to pay a visit to a doctor who is approved by the Aussie gov to give you a chest x-ray (TB), urine sample (kidney failure), a blood draw (everything) and quick interview. As of last year there was only one approved doctor per province in Canada and not one in every US state. Their concern is visitors placing a burden on their health system, which now has it’s longest wait time for elective surgeries. As an aside, an MRI of a knee at a private medical clinic was USD $210 with no insurance, paid by cash. That was given less than 24 hours after the Doc in the Box appointment.

Hope you enjoyed, peace out.

On The Road - Prescott Cactus - Brisbane 7

Talk about low cloud cover !  I awoke to this and was pretty amazed. It reminded me of being in an airplane, looking down at the clouds. The view is from the 70th floor of an Apartment / Hotel. Brisbane has weather fronts that move in and then out pretty quickly and this one lasted less than 2 hours.

    16Comments

    2. 2.

      CindyH

      wow – amazing photos!  I really want to travel to Australia and Brisbane is now near top of my list!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Prescott Cactus

      @VFX Lurker:

      Thanks !

      Big move over the weekend from Brisbane to Chicago via Auckland and LA. 33 hours from door to door with bad food choices and TSA / airport fun.

      All these pics are from an iPhone, no editing or filters, just focus, point and shoot.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Glad you enjoyed your visit.

      The BrisVegas moniker is one of those opposite things. Brisbane is about as sleepy and parochial as a city can get.

      Don’t get me wrong, it’s a great place to live. The summers are hot and humid but the winters are almost non-existent. If you ever want to visit I’d recommend March/April, but any time is good.

      It’s probably the best city in Australia to raise kids. It lacks the self absorbed narcissism of Sydney, the arrogant elitism of Melbourne or the  paranoid insecurity of Perth.

      Which is to say it’s not the place to come for a wild nightlife, but it has its compensations.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Prescott Cactus

      @CindyH:

      The weather related photo’s were unique to Brisbane. During our stay in Australia, we hit Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Kangaroo(less) Island and of course Brisbane.

      Melly, as the locals say, was our favorite.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Prescott Cactus

      @Viva BrisVegas:

      It’s also the hometown of the creator Bluey, the children’s cartoon.

      It’s a great town and if we are allowed to return to Australia we would return after we hit the Gold Coast and insecure Perth (no Sydney) !

      Australia now requires that all long term visa applicants to get a physical before being approved. Their concern I’m told is being stuck with kidney dialysis patients and bringing in tuberculosis.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Prescott Cactus

      @Baud:

      Thanks Baud !   The city and its weather gets the credit for the beauty and Apple Inc gets it for the clarity.  I’m still kind of amazed when I look at them. . .

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Prescott Cactus

      @eclare:

      I submitted this to Watergirl in realtime in that I was there when she got this. Brisbane is the 10th city visited, with long weekenders included its 14 or 15. . .

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Prescott Cactus: It is indeed Bluey’s home town. Sometimes you can recognise bits of the background skyline.

      The Bluey house is a style called a “Queenslander”. Easily recognised by the wooden construction on stumps and the wrap around verandas. Very common in the older inner suburbs, particularly on the north side of the river. It’s a modification of the colonial bungalow style brought out from India by the early administrators.

      You wouldn’t know it now, but until the 1980s Brisbane was known for some of the best preserved British colonial tropical architecture in the world. Until the the conservative state government of the time decided their mates needed to build glass and concrete excrescences on those sites.

      Reply

