Prescott Cactus

In January of 2023, at a combined age of 138, the bride and I sold the car and gave away most of our belongings. We now have a suitcase and carry on for each of us. Nothing left behind and no storage unit stuffed to the gills.

We pick big cities with competent public transportation and stay one to three months. Ideally in the downtown area in a fairly new category of lodging called apartment hotels. Fully furnished with kitchens and laundry appliances.

Like any worthwhile journey, our adventure needed a name. The bride remembered a Hemingway novel called “A Movable Feast” and we were set. Almost. I looked it up and discovered there was another book with the same name by Anthony Bourdain. Notwithstanding the untimely manner of both mens early demise, we kept it. And like the suds in a beer mug, these are the days of our lives. . .