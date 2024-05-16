On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Prescott Cactus
In January of 2023, at a combined age of 138, the bride and I sold the car and gave away most of our belongings. We now have a suitcase and carry on for each of us. Nothing left behind and no storage unit stuffed to the gills.
We pick big cities with competent public transportation and stay one to three months. Ideally in the downtown area in a fairly new category of lodging called apartment hotels. Fully furnished with kitchens and laundry appliances.
Like any worthwhile journey, our adventure needed a name. The bride remembered a Hemingway novel called “A Movable Feast” and we were set. Almost. I looked it up and discovered there was another book with the same name by Anthony Bourdain. Notwithstanding the untimely manner of both mens early demise, we kept it. And like the suds in a beer mug, these are the days of our lives. . .
Welcome to the capitol of Queensland, Brisbane, aka Brizzy and BrisVegas. It’s Australia’s 3rd largest city and about a 9 1/2 hour drive north of Sydney. It’s a port town located 12 miles away from the Coral Sea by river.
This is probably the best photo I have ever taken. I woke up a bit too early and thought that high-rise was on fire. I grabbed my phone and realized this was not the case. The wind was blowing left to right and the heat of the Sun caused the building to release it’s exterior moisture, which was likely the previous nights rain or condensation. That’s my story, anyway.
For a guy who grew up in Chicago, that looks like a funnel cloud waiting to happen, but no. It turned out to be a regular ol’ storm that blows into and out of town quickly and often without warning. At it’s warmest, Brisbane in January has average temps reaching 84F to lows of 71F. During the ravages of winter, temperatures range from an average high of 69F and goes down to 49F at night. Not bad at all.
Like most of Australia’s big cities public art installations are fairly abundant. This was the winner of the most photogenic with a high degree of coolness in my eyes.
In a suburb of Brisbane resides the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary which opened in 1927. It teams up with universities and .gov/au on wildlife research projects for koalas and other animals living at the sanctuary, but to a visitor it’s a small zoo.
The kangaroos at the sanctuary aren’t machine shop / junk yard roos. They have 50 to 75 kangaroos who roam a football field size area and allow humans to pat and feed them. But not just any food, only a special mix of food available at the gift shop for purchase in dime store candy bags of our youth. It was barely warm, but the kangaroos were showing signs of being lethargic.
This photo was taken from the CBD, or Central Business District side of Brizzy. The bridges on this side of the river lead to what’s known as Southbank. This hip / happening entertainment area contains the convention center, museums, trendy restaurants and sand beach, next to a working ferris wheel, unlike Melbourne.
BrisVegas at night. Not the intense glitz of Las Vegas, but a beautiful city non the less. This is the last city on this Australian crusade. Adelaide, Canberra and Melbourne were also visited, along with a side trip to Kangaroo Island. Hopefully it won’t be our the last.
Australia has changed their rules for visas. Now if you are over 75 years old it’s mandatory to pay a visit to a doctor who is approved by the Aussie gov to give you a chest x-ray (TB), urine sample (kidney failure), a blood draw (everything) and quick interview. As of last year there was only one approved doctor per province in Canada and not one in every US state. Their concern is visitors placing a burden on their health system, which now has it’s longest wait time for elective surgeries. As an aside, an MRI of a knee at a private medical clinic was USD $210 with no insurance, paid by cash. That was given less than 24 hours after the Doc in the Box appointment.
Hope you enjoyed, peace out.
Talk about low cloud cover ! I awoke to this and was pretty amazed. It reminded me of being in an airplane, looking down at the clouds. The view is from the 70th floor of an Apartment / Hotel. Brisbane has weather fronts that move in and then out pretty quickly and this one lasted less than 2 hours.
