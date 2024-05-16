SEE IT: Crews conducted a controlled demolition to break down the largest remaining steel span of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, a major step in the cleanup as officials seek to fully reopen the port’s busy shipping channel. https://t.co/vIH4r9UPoK pic.twitter.com/TtYSNjj7u4 — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2024

The Baltimore Bridge is EXPLODED 💥 Workers detonate explosives to help free the Dali from the wreckage of the Key Bridge near Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/tIk52mC0CF — FocuSeaTV (@focuseatv) May 14, 2024

They left the crew on board for two months- and whilst they blew up the bridge on top of them- because “they don’t have visas or shore permits” https://t.co/I2tGc0O3ZL — madeline odent (@oldenoughtosay) May 15, 2024

Per the BBC, “Crew trapped on Baltimore ship, seven weeks after bridge collapse”:

As a controlled explosion rocked the Dali on Monday, nearly two dozen sailors remained on board, below deck in the massive ship’s hull… Authorities – and the crew – hope that the demolition will mark the beginning of the end of a long process that has left the 21 men on board trapped and cut off from the world, thousands of miles from their homes. But for now, it remains unclear when they will be able to return home… The crew, made up of 20 Indians and a Sri Lankan national, has been unable to disembark because of visa restrictions, a lack of required shore passes and parallel ongoing investigations by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and FBI. On Monday, the crew remained on board even as authorities used small explosive charges to deliberately “cut” an expanse of the bridge lying on the ship’s bow.

Ahead of the controlled demolition, US Coast Guard Admiral Shannon Gilreath said that the crew would remain below deck with a fire crew at the ready. “They’re part of the ship. They are necessary to keep the ship staffed and operational,” Adm Gilreath said. “They’re the best responders on board the ship themselves.”… Among those who have been in touch with the crew is Joshua Messick, executive director of the Baltimore International Seafarers’ Center, a non-profit organisation that works to protect the rights of mariners. According to Mr Messick, the crew has been left largely without communication with the outside world for “a couple of weeks” after their mobile phones were confiscated by the FBI as part of the investigation. “They can’t do any online banking. They can’t pay their bills at home. They don’t have any of their data or anyone’s contact information, so they’re really isolated right now,” Mr Messick said. “They just can’t reach out to the folks they need to, or even look at pictures of their children before they go to sleep. It’s really a sad situation.” The plight of the sailors also attracted the attention of the two unions representing them, the Singapore Maritime Officers’ Union and the Singapore Organisation of Seamen. In a joint statement on 11 May, the unions said that “morale has understandably dipped”, driven by “unfounded fear of personal criminal liability” and emotional distress. The statement also called for the “swift return” of the crews’ phones, noting that losing communication with family members is “causing significant hardship for crew members with young children at home.” … For the time being, the crew has been given SIM cards and temporary mobile phones without data included, according to Mr Messick. They also received care packages from various community groups and private individuals, which in recent weeks have included batches of Indian snacks and handmade quilts… Darrel Wilson, a spokesperson for Synergy Marine, the Dali’s Singapore-based management company, told the BBC that the crew is “holding up well” and that company representatives dispatched to Baltimore have been “checking on them constantly, from day one.”… Mr Wilson, however, said he was unable to provide a timeline for the crew to disembark, noting that – in addition to the investigations – “nobody knows the ship better than they do” and that they are integral for it to function…

Ship that struck Baltimore bridge had 4 blackouts before disaster. Here's what we know https://t.co/QyAcEYShRN — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2024

The Dali container ship experienced a near-perfect storm of calamities before it struck Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March, killing six people. But Tuesday’s preliminary report by federal safety investigators leaves many questions unanswered. For example, the National Transportation Safety Board described four power failures that beset the 984-foot (300-meter) ship. Reasons for three of them are yet to be explained, including two that occurred right before the crash… HOW MANY TIMES DID THE SHIP LOSE POWER?

The Dali suffered four blackouts in roughly 10 hours: two the day before the crash and two in the minutes before. The first came after a crew member mistakenly closed an exhaust damper during maintenance, causing one of the ship’s diesel engines to stall, according to the safety report. A backup generator came on, but insufficient fuel pressure soon caused that generator to kick off, resulting in a second blackout. It’s unclear why the fuel pressure dropped… The third outage struck hours later, after the ship had left the Port of Baltimore and was navigating the Patapsco River. Electrical breakers unexpectedly tripped, causing a power loss. The Dali’s diesel engine automatically shut down because its cooling pumps lost power. The pilot’s dispatcher called police and notified the Coast Guard of the power loss. Crew members momentarily restored electricity by manually closing the breakers. Then more breakers tripped, causing another outage as the ship approached the bridge. The crew restored power, but it was too late. One of the pilots ordered the rudder turned, but since the main engine remained down, there was no propulsion to assist with steering, the report said. The ship struck one of the bridge’s main supports, causing the span to collapse. WHAT MAY HAVE CAUSED THE BLACKOUTS?

The reason behind one power outage is known — the crew member’s failure to close the exhaust damper. The reason for the second blackout remains unclear, and the two instances of the tripped breakers appear to be complete mysteries… WHAT ELSE COULD HAVE BEEN DONE?

Gallagher added that the mistake with the damper would have caused some concern but not enough to raise major worries before leaving port. “They went for 10 hours and had no problems,” he said. “And in all fairness, the breakers that shut down when they were underway were not the same as what happened when the engine lost power because they closed the damper.”… Bradley Martin, a former U.S. Navy captain and a senior policy researcher at the RAND Corporation, said the limited space in many ports increases the risks of these type of disasters. “Anybody who’s ever been around ships knows that machinery fails at inopportune times,” Martin said. “And being so close to infrastructure like this means there’s no good way of reacting quickly enough.” Thomas McKenney, a University of Michigan professor of naval architecture and marine engineering, said the tragedy in Baltimore raises questions about whether most cargo ships have enough safeguards. “I think the relevant question here is how reliable and redundant should systems be onboard ships, especially understanding that ships have gotten larger and larger over time,” McKenney said, adding, “Shipping remains by far the most efficient way to transport goods. So it’s really having the right balance between cost efficiency without compromising safety.”

What will happen before, after the Dali is refloated? Here are next 3 steps for ship that hit Key Bridge. https://t.co/M8YpGTf3us — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) May 16, 2024

Per the Baltimore Sun, “What will happen before, after the Dali is refloated? Here are next 3 steps for ship that hit Key Bridge”: