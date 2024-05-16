Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: We Have *Debates*!

58 Comments

Trump and Biden have agreed to two debates. The first will held at 9 pm. Eastern time on June 27 at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, in a critical battleground state. “To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present,” CNN said in a statement. To qualify, candidates must receive at least 15% in four national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards.

Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would moderate the debate, CNN said.

The second debate will take place on Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC. While ABC has yet to detail where that debate will take place or the format, it set the same 15% polling threshold as CNN. Anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate that debate, the network said…

THE TIMING
The first debate will play out in a jam-packed and unsettled political calendar, before either candidate becomes his party’s official nominee at the summer conventions — scheduled to begin July 15 for Republicans and Aug. 19 for Democrats.

The June 27 match-up will come after the expected conclusion of Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York, foreign trips by Biden in mid-June to France and Italy, and the end of the Supreme Court’s term. That term will include a ruling on whether Trump is immune from federal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The debate will also come before the expected start of two criminal trials on opposite coasts for the president’s son, Hunter.

The second debate would take place before most states begin early voting — though some overseas and military ballots may already be in the mail…

WHAT ABOUT OTHER NETWORKS?
The debates will be the first televised general election match-ups to be hosted by an individual news organization. The 1960 debates, which helped show the power of the medium to influence public opinion, were hosted jointly by the leading networks of the day, ABC, CBS and NBC. The presidential debates of 1976, 1980 and 1984 were organized by the League of Women Voters, and every debate since has been hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Traditionally the debates are simulcast across all networks and other streaming outlets to reach the widest possible viewing audience. It was not yet clear whether the 2024 matchups would be shared similarly…


pundits: trump called biden's bluff on these debates. the president is likely quivering at this fact.
the 4 biden campaign texts i've received today: I will gut that punk ass like a fish. i shall break him, like you would a dog. i shall grind his bones to make my bread

— ?????? ?????????? (@danmynrd.bsky.social) May 15, 2024 at 6:43 PM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5. 5.

      rusty

      I think the Biden campaign is smart with this.  Trump has spewed out enough unpopular comments in the last few months that getting them highlighted early in the campaign should help set the baseline.  Trump is in favor of criminalizing abortion, selling himself to the oil industry, abandoning Ukraine and letting Russia and China take over other countries.  The list goes on.  Add Trumps habit of rambling off topic.  I also loved Joe’s smack down approach to announcing the debates and goading Trump into responding.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      Biden, in his opening statement: “You’re not going to try and give me Covid like last time, right Don?”

      Great tweet selection btw AL!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      TBone

      I hope Dark Brandon will simply pardon Hunter if he is convicted of anything.  Heads will explode and I say GOOD. Stone and Manafort committed actual treason and still walk free.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jeffro

      Speaking of good tweets, here’s one from a @JVLast via Tom Nichols’ feed:

       

      Trump’s first term turned out much worse than anyone feared.’ He did the mean tweets and some racist stuff. He deployed armed, masked, and unbadged federal agents to grab citizens off the streets. He did his family separation policy with migrants. Not great, but also not “end of the Republic” stuff.

      But then the sum of all fears hit. America was handed a real-deal, genuine crisis while Trump was at the helm and the result was that one million Americans died from COVID while Trump oversaw the greatest failure of the federal government since the Great Depression.

      And then Trump lost his re-elect and attempted a coup.

      How bad was this? If you went back in a time machine and described Trump’s COVID response and coup attempt to Republican voters in 2016, they would have accused you of being a hysteric.

      it really can’t be emphasized enough…trump didn’t turn out to be as bad as many of us feared…he was WORSE

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      What does tRump have, what can he mentally package for a debate besides spittle-flecked “migrantsMIGRANTS booga booga!” “SleepyCriminalMastermind Joe”?

       

      Sadly migrantsMigrantsMIGRANTS could have legs beyond his bigotbase.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      One reason I wish the TFG trial was televised is because people would be paying a lot more attention to it. There would be clips online that millions of people would see and hear, and they would see how he’s behaving and hear what these witnesses are saying about him. I suspect that for a lot of people his trial is mostly background noise.

      I continue to be amazed that the press is obsessed with the weaknesses of the candidate who hasn’t been indicted for 88 felonies and isn’t currently on trial for some of them, and has never talked about how Republicans need to stage an intervention at their convention and vote for someone else to be their candidate.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Basilisc

      I’m just looking forward to a reasoned exchange of views that enables informed viewers to better understand the two candidates’ differences on key issues of domestic and foreign policy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ohio Mom

      I remember laughing in shock as Trump stalked Hillary at that debate. I could hardly believe my eyes. To me, it was one of those truth-is-stranger-than-fiction moments. No one would put that in a movie about a presidential race, it would be seen as too preposterous.

      Surely, such behavior would kill Trump’s chances; other candidates in other debates, lost because of minor lapses (of course, Trumps menacing behavior was not a lapse, it was intentional).

      But no, this undignified, unpresidential, beyond creepy action only helped Trump. So it’s hard for me to be sanguine about our chances in a debate.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TBone

      The Penice fly larvae might hatch out of the dead ferret carcass on Orange Turd’s head.  Magats.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      bbleh

      Contra much Wearily Knowledgeable Opinion, I think “debates” ARE useful when candidates are not well known to the broad mass of voters (most of whom tune all this sh!t out until October or so), because they reveal character in a way that scripted speeches, position papers, etc. do not.  You get to see the human, in the (televised) flesh, responding in real time to mostly unscripted and deliberately challenging circumstances, for an extended period, with no re-takes, no prompters, etc.  It’s very useful information for people who don’t have the time or inclination to immerse themselves heavily in politics.

      BUT in this case, both candidates are so well known that, absent the occasional zinger, I don’t think they’re gonna be very revealing.  Trump will do his usual blather / Gish-gallop / bluster / rule-breaking thing, class bad-boy acting out to the amusement of his little friends and daring the teacher to do something about it.  Biden will be canny and composed, and I’m pretty sure he’ll slip in some remarks about things Trump has said that will raise some eyebrows among the less-informed, and he’ll look and sound his age.  Absent a medical crisis for one or both of them, I don’t see any surprises.

      I also think, again contra Informed Opinion, Trump won’t back out.  And I think if things go as expected, it won’t be a win for him, which is why Biden goaded him into this situation.

      Can I haz my 6-figure Times Politics Knower salary now plz?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Another Scott

      Fritschner’s right – they won’t stop.

      And we’ve been here before, with someone who wasn’t quite as deranged as TIFG. Wikipedia:

      On December 16, 1988,[99] LaRouche was convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud involving more than $30 million in defaulted loans; 11 counts of actual mail fraud involving $294,000 in defaulted loans; and one count of conspiring to defraud the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. The judge said that the claim of a vendetta was “arrant nonsense”, and that, “the idea that this organization is a sufficient threat to anything that would warrant the government bringing a prosecution to silence them just defies human experience.”[100] Jury foreman Buster Horton told The Washington Post that it was the failure of LaRouche aides to repay loans which swayed the jury in the Virginia case. He said that the jury “all agreed [LaRouche] was not on trial for his political beliefs. We did not convict him for that. He was convicted for those 13 counts he was on trial for.”[5]

      As part of the trial in Alexandria, six of LaRouche’s associates were also found guilty. His chief fund-raiser, William Wertz, was convicted on ten mail fraud counts. LaRouche’s legal adviser and treasurer, Edward Spannaus, along with fund raising operatives Dennis Small, Paul Greenberg, Michael Billington, and Joyce Rubinstein, were convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. Wertz and Spannaus were sentenced to five years imprisonment each, with Spannaus serving a total of two and a half years until his release from custody.[99] Both were fined $1,000.[101] The others received three-year terms and various fines.[1]

      While in prison LaRouche released claims that he was tortured as part of an assassination attempt.[102] LaRouche ran two political campaigns from prison: for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District in 1990 and for U.S. President in 1992.[103] One of his cellmates during his incarceration at the Federal Medical Center, Rochester in Minnesota was televangelist Jim Bakker. Bakker later devoted a chapter of his book, I Was Wrong, to his experience with LaRouche.[104][105] Bakker described his astonishment at LaRouche’s detailed knowledge of the Bible. According to Bakker, LaRouche received a daily briefing each morning by phone, often in German, and on more than one occasion LaRouche had information days before it was reported on the network news. Bakker also wrote that his cellmate was convinced that their cell was bugged. In Bakker’s view, “to say LaRouche was a little paranoid would be like saying that the Titanic had a little leak.”[106] LaRouche also befriended Richard Miller, a former FBI agent and fellow inmate who was imprisoned on espionage charges.[107] LaRouche was paroled in 1994 after serving five years of the 15-year sentence, the normal schedule for parole at that time. LaRouche commented later that “… in effect, George H. W. Bush put me in the jug, and Bill Clinton got me out”.[108]

      Larouche died in 2019 at age 96.

      As long as he’s alive, TIFG will keep this crap up. It’s who he is.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Trump will show up. Or not. Either way, it’s a win-win for Biden. Trump is thisclose from degrading into the “Breakfast at Bernie’s” presidential candidate.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      JMG

      It is beyond clear to me that the only reason Trump is close to, let alone leading, Biden is that Americans have blocked their memories of the pandemic as being simply to traumatic to keep. So Trump was President from 2017-2019, and nobody, except maybe Biden, was President in 2020. Before the disaster was a golden age is a pretty common folk myth, even if before the disaster things kinda sucked.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      narya

      First post-surgery run this morning! I am still old and slow, and I still don’t care.

      Also too, for Wisconsin/Illinois (or any other) peeps: my friend group has at least two extra tickets to the Great Taste of the Midwest, in Madison, second Saturday in August. If you’re interested let me know, and/or let one of the front pagers know.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Stephen A. Boyd, Ph.D.
      @StephenABoydPh1
      The control and the vicious cruelty…precisely their point. Ask yourself this: if they REALLY cared about “unborn babies”, why does the ENTIRE Bible Belt have the highest maternal/peripartum mortalities of any of the 32 most advanced countries on the planet?
      Quote

      Right Wing Watch
      @RightWingWatch
      ·
      Apr 29
      Christian nationalists Steve Cruz and Ben Zeisloft agree that any woman who gets an abortion “should be killed”: “She should be tried and convicted; dig a hole and put her down.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dmsilev

      I continue to marvel at the decline and fall of Nate Silver. 2024 Silver is exactly the sort of person that 2008 Silver abhorred and showed to be ignorant.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Math Guy

      What I would love to see is a debate in which the moderators are able to fact-check responses in realtime. If tfg denies ever having said xxx, a video of him saying xxx can be played immediately.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anonymous At Work

      So glad that the townhall format is going away.  Those are useless formats now.  The people are pre-screened for any knowledge or opinions or any sense that elections matter or have consequences.

      They had their time but the Commission of Battered Spouses bleached and leeched the value from them.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      Also a pretty decent chance Trump pulls out because it’s “rigged,” but if it actually happens Biden is going to make a criminal trial jab that will cause Trump to go absolutely ballistic

      Biden doesn’t need to poke Trump about his trials to get Trump to go off. Trump’s whole debate “strategy” is going to be to talk non-stop, talk over President Biden, and the moderators airing his grievances about political persecution, Biden’s weaponized government trying to destroy him, etc.

      I doubt Trump’s going to behave with the restraint he showed in 2016 and 2020. He has everything to lose by not winning this year.

      Trump is still very loud. He uses volume to convince people he’s vigorous.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @JMG:

      Similar to how the people forgot about Bush and blamed Obama for the economic collapse and the bank bailouts.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      jonas

      @Jeffro: America was handed a real-deal, genuine crisis while Trump was at the helm and the result was that one million Americans died from COVID while Trump oversaw the greatest failure of the federal government since the Great Depression.

      And four years later, a lot of Americans’ memory of this calamity is “Well sure, but eggs and my Big Mac were a lot cheaper, so it wasn’t all bad!” Time was people held government responsible for real fuckups (like Trump’s Covid response) and less so for pretend fuckups or things outside its control (like droughts that cause the price of farm commodities to rise). But we appear to be long through that looking glass…

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Another Scott

      @Anonymous At Work: The Commission was a horrible idea from the start, IMHO.  The parties didn’t like the League of Women Voters asking sensible questions, so they took the debates away from them.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @dmsilev:

      Nate Silver seems to be emotionally tied to Trump coming back. When Biden wins in November – winning every state he won in 2020 except for Georgia – he will still be arguing that Biden did it wrong.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MomSense

      • Ok, this has been bothering me for some time.  Setting aside the immorality and the certain civil rights violations that will result from trump’s plan to do mass roundup and deportation of “illegals”, just how much do MAGATs want to pay for produce?  When no migrants are available to harvest our food, a fucking head of romaine lettuce is going to cost $25.  Do they no longer care about the poor salad bar at Applebees?
      Reply
    40. 40.

      JoyceH

      I just can’t believe Trump’s handlers will let
      him debate. They see him every day, they have to know how he’s declined. Though maybe they’ve gotten used to it? But I think they’ll find an excuse to pull out. Like they will set up a Fox debate and Biden will decline so they’ll cancel the rest.

      As for Biden zinging Trump on his trials, he can’t do that – Nixon almost got Manson a mistrial by talking about the case. He can mention the completed trials though, so there’s the Carroll and the business fraud.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Soprano2

      @dmsilev: He’s one of those guys who thinks because he’s smart about some things he’s smart about everything. I have yet to see anyone make an argument for why a younger presidential candidate would be better for Dems other than that they wouldn’t be old. That seems to be it.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Scout211

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I thought I saw a Trump post this morning about a Fox hosted debate. I can’t find it now. I hadn’t had my coffee so who knows.

       

      I posted that yesterday to one of the debate threads. He agreed to a Fox hosted debate.  I think it was October 2, if I remember correctly.  Biden’s team hasn’t responded and I hope they never do.

      ETA: Link

      President Joe Biden’s campaign accused former President Donald Trump of “playing games” after he went rogue and independently announced a third debate with Biden following the candidates agreeing to two debates.

      Biden took to social media on Wednesday morning to challenge Trump to two debates, which the former president quickly accepted. Debates are set for June 27 on CNN and September on ABC. After these events were agreed to, Trump appeared to go rogue, announcing a third debate in October on Fox News — without any word from Biden’s camp.

      . . .

      “Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that I hereby accept debating Crooked Joe Biden on FoxNews. The date will be Wednesday, October 2nd,” Trump wrote. “The Hosts will be Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum. Thank you, DJT!”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kay

      Detroit sees first population growth since 1957

      wow

      The NYTimes doesn’t see the good economy because it’s centered around places the NYTimes doesn’t are about

      They prefer Detroit as “dying rust belt city”

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Kay

      Detroit sees first population growth since 1957

      wow

      The NYTimes doesn’t see the good economy because it’s centered around places the NYTimes doesn’t are about

      They prefer Detroit as “dying rust belt city”

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Soprano2

      @Another Scott: I am listening to the current Pod Save America podcast right now. They say the Biden people lost confidence in the debate commission when they allowed TFG’s people to flagrantly violate the covid conditions of the debates in 2020. I think the debate commission is done because of that – if they weren’t willing to enforce their own rules what good are they? Plus, I’m sure they would never agree to cut anyone’s mic, and that’s a necessary condition of debating TFG.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      jonas

      @JMG: What people remember is the robust economy Trump inherited from Obama and then fucked up with his upper-class tax cuts and response to the pandemic which consisted primarily of talking up the stock market, which he claimed was the ultimate benchmark of presidential success, and less on containing a deadly pathogen.

      Biden needs to remind voters that a lot of the things that are worrying them now from inflation to the deficit to growing wealth inequality stem directly from Trump-era policies to coddle the rich that he’s had to spend four years fighting to get back under control.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Kay: Wow indeed. I’m a Detroit native. When I was growing up, the population was close to 2M. Detroit was the 5th largest city in the country. It seemed to miss out of the revival that took place in other big cities, but I still have hope. This is a good sign.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Ohio Mom

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yes, Hillary should have acknowledged Trump was stalking her, one way or another. Even just turning around and staring him down might have worked. Being passive never works on men like that.

      It was a thin line, if she acted too much like a scolding mama, that could have backfired — we already knew she was shrill (/s). Though voters who would have been angry at Hillary for putting Trump in his place were already a lost cause.

      I can’t blame Hillary for not being prepared to be stalked, that was debate behavior without precedent.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: The NYTimes doesn’t see the good economy because it’s centered around places the NYTimes doesn’t are about

      This could be more true than you know. Yesterday I asked my investment guy what if any storm clouds he saw in the economy, and he replied “Commercial real estate”. He said they have no bank company holdings, no insurance company holdings, and no REIT’s because of this problem. So yeah, the NYTimes could be seeing the problems of downtown NY City real estate and thinks that’s the big story about the economy. I also predict that all of the cities around the Great Lakes will eventually start to grow again because of the easy availability of water. Those cities in the Southwest are going to eventually be in big trouble because of a lack of enough water to support their populations.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      jonas

      @Soprano2: The debate commission was useful back when both major parties and their candidates were normal politicians who observed decorum and rules. With Trump, that was all out the window* and the only way you can “debate” him is with a set of rules that severely curtail his ability to rage around and fling feces at everything on stage.

      *actually, if we recall, it went back — as so much of this populist shit does — to Sarah Palin who told the VP debate moderator (Gwen Ifill, iirc) in 2008 that she didn’t need no stinkin’ “rules” and was not going to respond to questions she deemed unworthy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Soprano2

      @jonas:  which consisted primarily of talking up the stock market, which he claimed was the ultimate benchmark of presidential success

      He’d better dial that back, because all three markets hit record highs yesterday, and the Dow is flirting with 40,000. That’s why I was agape at hearing a woman complaining about how her 401K went up and up when TFG was president but it’s not doing that now, and all I could think was “what are you invested in because my stuff is certainly gaining in value?”.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ohio Mom: I don’t blame her either, it was unprecedented. If it had been me I doubt I would have done any better than she did. Hindsight however is always 20/20 and I would have seriously enjoyed her putting him in his place like a 3 yo.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      jonas

      @Soprano2: I was just saying this the other day to a friend of mine: I think America’s future will once again lie in the Great Lakes states precisely because of the climate and availability of water. Micron Technologies just sited a huge chip fabrication plant near Syracuse precisely because of the nearby fresh water source (Lake Ontario) that they needed. As climate change renders large swaths of the South and Southwest uninhabitable for people and many animals, or unsurvivable in hurricane season, places like Michigan, Ohio, and upstate New York are probably going to be far more attractive places to live, grow crops, and site manufacturing.

      Reply

