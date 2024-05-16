Caring is sharing:

Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020. Since then, he hasn’t shown up for a debate. Now he’s acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. pic.twitter.com/AkPmvs2q4u — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 15, 2024

A lot of fake very smart people on this website told you Joe Biden wouldn't want to debate Donald Trump, even though Dark Brandon whooped his ass in two debates 4 years ago and Sleepy Don has significantly mentally declined since then. https://t.co/sfFWFgJ5L9 — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) May 15, 2024

What we know, and don't know, about the presidential debates https://t.co/BJ4SjJdmNm — The Associated Press (@AP) May 15, 2024

… THE DETAILS:

Trump and Biden have agreed to two debates. The first will held at 9 pm. Eastern time on June 27 at CNN’s studios in Atlanta, in a critical battleground state. “To ensure candidates may maximize the time allotted in the debate, no audience will be present,” CNN said in a statement. To qualify, candidates must receive at least 15% in four national polls of registered or likely voters that meet CNN’s standards. Anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash would moderate the debate, CNN said. The second debate will take place on Sept. 10 and will be hosted by ABC. While ABC has yet to detail where that debate will take place or the format, it set the same 15% polling threshold as CNN. Anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis will moderate that debate, the network said… THE TIMING

The first debate will play out in a jam-packed and unsettled political calendar, before either candidate becomes his party’s official nominee at the summer conventions — scheduled to begin July 15 for Republicans and Aug. 19 for Democrats. The June 27 match-up will come after the expected conclusion of Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York, foreign trips by Biden in mid-June to France and Italy, and the end of the Supreme Court’s term. That term will include a ruling on whether Trump is immune from federal prosecution for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. The debate will also come before the expected start of two criminal trials on opposite coasts for the president’s son, Hunter. The second debate would take place before most states begin early voting — though some overseas and military ballots may already be in the mail… WHAT ABOUT OTHER NETWORKS?

The debates will be the first televised general election match-ups to be hosted by an individual news organization. The 1960 debates, which helped show the power of the medium to influence public opinion, were hosted jointly by the leading networks of the day, ABC, CBS and NBC. The presidential debates of 1976, 1980 and 1984 were organized by the League of Women Voters, and every debate since has been hosted by the Commission on Presidential Debates. Traditionally the debates are simulcast across all networks and other streaming outlets to reach the widest possible viewing audience. It was not yet clear whether the 2024 matchups would be shared similarly…

Biden is not the best public speaker in 2024 but if we look at his hour-long live interview with Howard Stern from like 2 weeks ago and compare that to any Trump rally in the last 6 months I am not sure he’s the one I’d be worried about in a televised debate between the two — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) May 15, 2024





Also a pretty decent chance Trump pulls out because it’s “rigged,” but if it actually happens Biden is going to make a criminal trial jab that will cause Trump to go absolutely ballistic — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) May 15, 2024

pundits: trump called biden's bluff on these debates. the president is likely quivering at this fact.

the 4 biden campaign texts i've received today: I will gut that punk ass like a fish. i shall break him, like you would a dog. i shall grind his bones to make my bread — ?????? ?????????? (@danmynrd.bsky.social) May 15, 2024 at 6:43 PM

This is never going to stop, they will keep doing this until the end. This is what 2024 is- people you once thought were smart convincing themselves and no doubt many others that a Sorkinian Switcheroo is always just around the corner. They'll be doing it in October and November https://t.co/beh2hfKrgk — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) May 15, 2024

What is the benefit of doing more than 2 debates? Trump is going to be up there ranting and acting like a lunatic for both of them https://t.co/8H56xfdrzs — vituperativeerb (@vituperativeerb) May 15, 2024

Assuming this is true, it's very weird to frame the Biden campaign thinking "Trump sucks so hard that once we get him in front of America he'll immediately tank" as if it somehow a negative for the Biden campaign https://t.co/9YxBQHI6Jc — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 16, 2024

Anything that gets Trump in front of as wide an audience as possible is a good idea. Trump gets progressively less popular the more people see him https://t.co/QtoPszfaCP — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 15, 2024