Thursday Night Open Thread

Thursday Night Open Thread

Spent another day on the tractor cutting, and man I am fried. It never got over 75 and I used sun screen, but I am burnt to a crisp, regardless. Oh well.

A very weird and awful piece of legislation passed the NC Senate, and it is a doozy:

The North Carolina Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to ban anyone from wearing masks in public for health reasons, following an emotional debate about the wisdom of the proposal.

Republican supporters of the ban said it would help police crack down on protesters who wear masks — which some lawmakers called a growing concern, saying demonstrators are abusing Covid-19 pandemic-era norms to wear masks that hide their identities.

I suppose the message is that if you are immune compromised or don’t want to get sick in NC, the Senate Republicans are saying “get fucked.”

Not to be outdone, Texas Governor Abbott had this present for the country:

Daniel Perry, a former US Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020, was released from prison Thursday after he was pardoned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott’s decision comes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a full pardon and the restoration of firearm rights for Perry, who was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison. Shortly after he was pardoned, Perry was released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN.

Abbott asked the board to conduct an investigation in April 2023, and in a statement on Thursday, the board said its “investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case.”

I hate the fact that these people exist, I really do.

***

In other news, meet Rocky:  (from Indycat32)

Thursday Night Open Thread 9

This is Rocky. Just look at that face! He showed up at my house in February. I don’t know where he came from, but he was friendly and determined to come inside. He is a very sweet boy and needs a forever home. In addition to being a handsome young kitty (about one year old per the vet), he is a very good boy. While waiting for the vet he lay with his head on my arm and calmly watched the birds outside the window and purred so loudly during his exam she had trouble hearing his heartbeat. He is vaccinated, neutered, Bravecto and Profender-treated, and the vet gave him a clean bill of health. He weighs 11 pounds, likes hugs, and gets along with the other outdoor cats. He spends a lot of time hanging around the back door, hoping I’ll relent and let him in, (or maybe waiting for food). I live in Indianapolis but can travel. How can you say no to that face?!

Thursday Night Open Thread 10

If anyone is interesting in adopting Rocky, speak up in the comments!

That’s it for me- I am fried.

    40Comments

    1. 1.

      Mathguy

      What a handsome cat–a mini cougar

       

      Abbott and NC fascists can rot in hell (Texas is more than halfway there with climate change….).

    4. 4.

      japa21

      I would almost be tempted to break my rule of no cats for Rocky, but Mrs. Japa is violently allergic to cats.

       

      Also, ditto to Mathguy.

    9. 9.

      Martin

      @TaMara: Willing to bet that Florida is already starting to see infrastructure degrading from sea level rise. It’s not just the tidal effects, but it also raises coastal water tables up into buried infrastructure like sewer lines, and such. Septic systems across coastal Florida will be among the first to fail.

      By removing climate change from everything in the state, the insurers will lack information to do their actuarial modeling. I’m guessing they think it’ll keep insurers in place, and my guess is that their risk analysis will force them to leave even faster facing unlimited future costs.

    10. 10.

      Torrey

      So basically if you were planning a visit to any of North Carolina’s many beautiful camping areas, historic cities, beaches and other tourist destinations, time to think again about where you want to spend your vacation dollars. I wonder how the NC Senate”s decision will go over with the merchants who make their money off us out-of-staters.

    11. 11.

      Raoul Paste

      So bizarre that North Carolina republicans seek to ban wearing masks in public for health reasons.  Just another example of taking away people’s freedoms.  OK idiots, start arresting mask wearers at the airport

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @LAO: Agreed about the sentiments.

      But I’m reminded that my mom noticed an upside down flag flying at a Frito-Lay plant in Atlanta when I was growing up.  She went and told someone and they fixed it.

      She told me that it means there’s an emergency of some sort.

      I assume that Alito hung it upside down by mistake.  It happens.  (Someone down the street from us had Ukraine’s flag flying upside down for months.)

      Letting them steal the meaning without pushback is worth getting upset about.

      FWIW.  YMMV.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      <@Torrey: ​

      Even in Seattle, most people aren’t wearing masks anymore. I doubt the ban will have any effect on NC tourism. But, boy do those GOPers define “freedom” in new and interesting ways!

      (Yeah, I know: To the GOP “freedom” means they get to do what they want, and they get to stop the rest of us from doing what we want.)

      Rocky is gorgeous, and sounds like an absolute sweetheart. I hope he finds a forever home very soon. As usual, I’ll chip in for expenses.

    18. 18.

      scav

      Exhibiting concern for the health and wellbeing of others (or the planet) (or a puppy) is clearly communism! and un-xian!  Inimical to the Dreams of the American Fathers!

    19. 19.

      blindyone

      So what happens if you aren’t “protesting” but you are wearing a mask? I still do for health reasons whenever I’m in close quarters with others. Even here in Ca, and I’m definitely in the minority.

    20. 20.

      Chet Murthy

      @japa21: Idunno about that.  Before the pandemic IIRC there were a number of states where wearing a mask in public was illegal.  For public safety reasons, you understand *grin*.

      For myself, I continue to wear a mask in all foreign buildings and public transit, unless the payoff from not doing so is sufficiently large that I feel like doffing it.  So for sure, NC is off-limits to me.

    25. 25.

      LAO

      @Another Scott: According to the article, which included an email response by Alito: (1) it was purposely done (2) by his wife (3) in protest to a neighbor.  After 1/6 and 3 days before the inauguration.

      Also, what is it about shitty politicians throwing their wives under the bus?

    28. 28.

      scav

      @LAO: Symbol of the nation, random spat with neighbor, throwing wife under bus when convenient, ah, the moral rectitude of our necessary betters and bedrock exemplars of judgement.

    30. 30.

      Chet Murthy

      @scav: Over at LG&M, somebody pointed out that Sen. Menendez is doing it in his case too.  And I remember Gov. McDonnell (VA — remember the bribery case that he got overturned at SCOTUS?  jack Smith prosecuted that one too) did that (unsuccessfully) in his case too.

      So many shitty men.

    31. 31.

      Jay

      BTW, did Ginni also hang a US flag upside down?

      Or is she waiting until she gets her hands on Pence for any hanging?

    32. 32.

      gene108

      @Raoul Paste:

      The NC bill repeals a COVID pandemic amendment to a 1950’s anti-KKK bill that bans the wearing of masks in public.

      Basically, Republican reasoning is COVID restrictions are over so let’s just go back to the old law.

      I grew up in NC. There are really backwards places in the state, and always have been, but compared to other southern states NC had a smoother going with integration, invested in its universities and community colleges, and had been a bit less reactionary until the Republican takeover in 2011.

    35. 35.

      Martin

      @LAO: Throwing women under the bus is a much broader tradition than just shitty lawmakers.

      But you’re in some way mystified that Alito, who wrote a Supreme Court decision (and leaked it, ensuring it’d arrive close to the original) in which he asserts essentially that women are undeserving of legal protection, would throw his wife under the bus?

    40. 40.

      scav

      @Chet Murthy: Harrison Butker will no doubt be soon here to lecture us that a woman’s true vocation is exactly to throw herself under her husband’s bus as well as her husband’s feet.

