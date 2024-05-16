Spent another day on the tractor cutting, and man I am fried. It never got over 75 and I used sun screen, but I am burnt to a crisp, regardless. Oh well.

A very weird and awful piece of legislation passed the NC Senate, and it is a doozy:

The North Carolina Senate voted along party lines Wednesday to ban anyone from wearing masks in public for health reasons, following an emotional debate about the wisdom of the proposal. Republican supporters of the ban said it would help police crack down on protesters who wear masks — which some lawmakers called a growing concern, saying demonstrators are abusing Covid-19 pandemic-era norms to wear masks that hide their identities.

I suppose the message is that if you are immune compromised or don’t want to get sick in NC, the Senate Republicans are saying “get fucked.”

Not to be outdone, Texas Governor Abbott had this present for the country:

Daniel Perry, a former US Army sergeant who was convicted of murdering a protester at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020, was released from prison Thursday after he was pardoned by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Abbott’s decision comes after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously Thursday to recommend a full pardon and the restoration of firearm rights for Perry, who was sentenced last year to 25 years in prison. Shortly after he was pardoned, Perry was released from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN. Abbott asked the board to conduct an investigation in April 2023, and in a statement on Thursday, the board said its “investigative efforts encompassed a meticulous review of pertinent documents, from police reports to court records, witness statements, and interviews with individuals linked to the case.”

I hate the fact that these people exist, I really do.

***

In other news, meet Rocky: (from Indycat32)

This is Rocky. Just look at that face! He showed up at my house in February. I don’t know where he came from, but he was friendly and determined to come inside. He is a very sweet boy and needs a forever home. In addition to being a handsome young kitty (about one year old per the vet), he is a very good boy. While waiting for the vet he lay with his head on my arm and calmly watched the birds outside the window and purred so loudly during his exam she had trouble hearing his heartbeat. He is vaccinated, neutered, Bravecto and Profender-treated, and the vet gave him a clean bill of health. He weighs 11 pounds, likes hugs, and gets along with the other outdoor cats. He spends a lot of time hanging around the back door, hoping I’ll relent and let him in, (or maybe waiting for food). I live in Indianapolis but can travel. How can you say no to that face?!

If anyone is interesting in adopting Rocky, speak up in the comments!

That’s it for me- I am fried.