Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 18 (Michael Cohen Cross)

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 18 (Michael Cohen Cross)

by

This post is in: , , ,

 It’s Day 18 of the trial.

Is it still possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as today?  Stay tuned!

Michael Cohen cross continues today!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.  It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses, but I think the Michael Cohen cross qualifies as a big witness.  Stormy Daniels had her Wednesday off last week, and she was able to come back and be even better as she handled the cross from the defense.

Hoping the defense didn’t use their Wednesday to improve their performance from Tuesday!  Wondering if they are going to have Bove do the cross, which would not be as good for our side.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter.

AP Live blogging

NBC live blogging

Still loving this awesome image.

But I may need to find a new one for when the defense puts on their case.

Open thread.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Attempted Chemistry
  • bbleh
  • Scout211

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Anonymous At Work

      If you had asked me yesterday, what could happen with TFG that wasn’t a full blow-out on stage or a stroke, to make Cohen’s day of cross-examination the second biggest story about TFG…I would have never guessed “debates”.

      Here’s to hoping that Day 2 is a repeat of Day 1 (Q: “Did you call my client a walking sack of shit?” A: “That sounds like something I would say.”)

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      I enjoyed reading yesterday about that sidebar that Klasfeld highlighted in his tweet above.  He chastised Blanche and Blanche tried to defend his line of questioning in cross but the judge told him it doesn’t matter what Cohen said about him, what matters is what Cohen said about the defendant.  And also don’t make this about yourself.  LOL.

      IANAL but Blanche should know better, shouldn’t he?

    3. 3.

      Attempted Chemistry

      “The defense calls President Donald J. Trump.”

      Just trying to manifest reality here.

       

      Didn’t I hear him say he couldn’t testify because of the gag order? What a maroon.

    4. 4.

      Scout211

      The goon squad arrives.

      (NBC) Trump has arrived in a red tie and blue suit. He’s joined by a large contingent of supporters, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      CNN sez, “The line of politicians trailing Trump was so long that it caused a backup into the aisle as court security officers tried to find them all seats.”

      So my question is, how many of them are there by (implied) command?  Like “Mr Trump says he would very much value a show of support at this stage of his very unfair trial.”

      Seems to me that the whole thing is iffy enough that any self-respecting politician (I’m excluding the likes of Gaetz here) would want to keep his/her distance, just in case it really implodes.

