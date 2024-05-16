It’s Day 18 of the trial.

Is it still possible that the prosecution could rest as soon as today? Stay tuned!

Michael Cohen cross continues today!

Best sources of live blogging that I have found. It looks like some of them are only live blogging for the “big” witnesses, but I think the Michael Cohen cross qualifies as a big witness. Stormy Daniels had her Wednesday off last week, and she was able to come back and be even better as she handled the cross from the defense.

Hoping the defense didn’t use their Wednesday to improve their performance from Tuesday! Wondering if they are going to have Bove do the cross, which would not be as good for our side.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

It’s a misty morning here at 100 Centre St for DAY 18 of Trump’s NY criminal trial. This morning, Cohen is back on the stand. I’ll be reporting it all alongside @AnnaBower for @lawfare. Join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/Xtur8tfBtd — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 16, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from rainy New York City, where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is set to resume at 9:30 am ET. On deck today? Trump’s attorney, Todd Blanche, is expected to continue his cross examination of Trump’s former “fixer,” Michael Cohen. Follow along 👇 ⬇️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/dM1t9R8d7D — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 16, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter.

Good morning from New York. The first day of Michael Cohen’s cross-ex began with a reminder that he called Trump’s lead attorney Todd Blanche a “crying little s***.” Outside the jury’s ear, the judge then scolded Blanche for “making this about yourself.” Day Two ahead 🧵 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 16, 2024

AP Live blogging

NBC live blogging

Still loving this awesome image.

But I may need to find a new one for when the defense puts on their case.

Open thread.