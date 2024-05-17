Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cat Bleg – One-Year-Old Rocky in Indianapolis Needs a Home

Cat Bleg – One-Year-Old Rocky in Indianapolis Needs a Home

Thursday Night Open Thread 9

From Indycat32:

This is Rocky. Just look at that face! He showed up at my house in February. I don’t know where he came from, but he was friendly and determined to come inside.

He is a very sweet boy and needs a forever home. In addition to being a handsome young kitty (about one year old per the vet), he is a very good boy.

While waiting for the vet he lay with his head on my arm and calmly watched the birds outside the window and purred so loudly during his exam she had trouble hearing his heartbeat.

He is vaccinated, neutered, Bravecto and Profender-treated, and the vet gave him a clean bill of health. He weighs 11 pounds, likes hugs, and gets along with the other outdoor cats. He spends a lot of time hanging around the back door, hoping I’ll relent and let him in, (or maybe waiting for food).

I live in Indianapolis but can travel. How can you say no to that face?!

After months of feeding this kitty, Indycat really cares about Rocky, but she cannot take him in.

Rocky sounds like a sweety, any takers?

Open thread.

 

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      As far as I can tell, there are a couple of possible options for Rocky so far.  Let’s see if we can find the right home for Rocky!

      At comment #90 on John’s thread, captain toast lives in Minneapolis and he is interested.

      Madeline sent me email saying she has a friend in Bloomington who just lost a cat and may be interested.  Guessing that is Bloomington Indiana, but I suppose it could be Bloomington, Illinois, but still fairly close to Indianapolis.

      I understand from Indycat32 that satby may have a line on someone who is in New York.  Transport is always an option, but obviously more complicated than in-state or a nearby state.

      I’m not sure how many people say Cole’s post last night, so please chime in if you might be interested in this sweet boy, Rocky.

    3. 3.

      indycat32

      I’m here if anyone has questions.  Rocky is currently living outside with my colony of neighborhood cats. He’s sweet, friendly and gets along with others.

      There’s also a beautiful gray and white cat, Wesley,  that showed up about the same time as Rockyvwho would like to  be an inside cat, but he’s agressive with the other cats.  If anyone wants an “only cat” I can send you info.

    4. 4.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I love that cat! Such a gorgeous boi. Wish I could give him a home.

      Since I can’t, I’ll certainly throw some $$ in to help with transport. Just say when, to whom, and how much.

    5. 5.

      JPL

      Have we heard from BJ posters from Houston?   Close to a million are without power because of storms, and it could take weeks before it’s restored.

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Anyone looking for a bear cub? Consider Moses.

      A bear cub deposited at a home the day before Mother’s Day will be raised by a licensed wildlife facility in South Lake Tahoe after officials were unable to find and reunite the cub with its mother. A concerned individual left a two- to three-month-old bear cub Saturday in a pet crate on the driveway of Ann Bryant, the executive director of the Bear League, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. It’s a Homewood-based nonprofit that helps to educate the community about the wild animals.

      The baby cub was left with a note that said “Please help moses he doesn’t have a mother,” though state officials noted its unclear if it was indeed orphaned. Awaiting fish and wildlife officials, the rescued animal hungrily gobbled “baby bear formula,” provided by the nonprofit, the Bear league said. “It was impossible not to feel totally responsible for this little, helpless, precious soul,” the Bear League wrote on social media. “Once one looks into their eyes. … that’s it.”

      Peter Tira, a spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said residents shouldn’t collect apparently orphaned cubs.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/article288522836.html#storylink=cpy

