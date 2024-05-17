From Indycat32:

This is Rocky. Just look at that face! He showed up at my house in February. I don’t know where he came from, but he was friendly and determined to come inside.

He is a very sweet boy and needs a forever home. In addition to being a handsome young kitty (about one year old per the vet), he is a very good boy.

While waiting for the vet he lay with his head on my arm and calmly watched the birds outside the window and purred so loudly during his exam she had trouble hearing his heartbeat.

He is vaccinated, neutered, Bravecto and Profender-treated, and the vet gave him a clean bill of health. He weighs 11 pounds, likes hugs, and gets along with the other outdoor cats. He spends a lot of time hanging around the back door, hoping I’ll relent and let him in, (or maybe waiting for food).

I live in Indianapolis but can travel. How can you say no to that face?!