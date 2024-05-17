Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shut up, hissy kitty!

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

The lights are all blinking red.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

“Let’s not pretend [Trump] wants to engage in high-minded discourse.”

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Republicans don’t trust women.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

The republican speaker is a slippery little devil.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Democrats have delivered the Square Deal, the New Deal, the Fair Deal, and now… the Big Joe Biden Deal.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

You are here: Home / Jan 6: Insurrection / Friday Evening Open Thread: Maybe ‘Justice’ Alito Was Just Jealous of His Benchmate?

Friday Evening Open Thread: Maybe ‘Justice’ Alito Was Just Jealous of His Benchmate?

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

“White man can’t even get the credit he deserves for undermining democracy in service to America’s real heroes, its billionaire oligarchs! Maybe if I blame it on the old ball’n’chain, I could get some attention here?!?… “

Friday Evening Open Thread:

Six-million-dollar Fox News anchor bravely steps up to defend the Alitos…

Sometimes, there is no place else to go except deep into the wisdom of Martin J. Dooley, saloonkeeper, landlord, ward captain, and entrepreneur of th’ Archey Road in Chicago. Of all the pearls that Mr. Dooley hurled before us swine, this is one of the most famous. “No matter whether th’ constitution follows th’ flag or not, th’ supreme coort follows th’ iliction returns.”

Right now, the Court is deliberating the concept of sweeping presidential immunity, a legal absurdity concocted by the former president* and his lawyers in an attempt to sabotage once and for all special counsel Jack Smith’s case against him concerning his actions on January 6, 2021. The entire Republican party is engaged in a massive act of historical vandalism concerning the events of that day, and the guy in the special counsel’s crosshairs is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. And the angriest, most arrogant member of the carefully cultivated conservative majority had the ultimate symbol of wing-nut vengeance flying above his house. That is not the flag that the Constitution follows.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • geg6
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Hoppie
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • JML
  • John Revolta
  • JPL
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Martin
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • prostratedragon
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • trnc
  • wjca

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Testing bold on bold.

      ETA: Can’t turn off bold, but can add italics.

      ETA: Looks like it’s been fixed

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: My comments are bold for some reason.

      Reason: I accidentally dropped a single lousy caret, and FYWP is very fussy about that!  (Fixt, thanks!)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      trnc

      Just so I understand, if I take Alito’s word for it, his wife felt that a sign she found offensive warranted a national distress call. This can only mean that, besides having rude words, the sign had already moved toward their property and was probably carrying several weapons of mass destruction.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Another Scott

      Pitchbot is busy.

      New York Times Pitchbot
      @DougJBalloon
      32m

      Biden pledged to be a president for all Americans. But by flying the American flag right-side up, he thumbs his nose at those who believe he stole the election via large-scale voter fraud in majority Black cities.

      by Ginni Thomas and Martha-Ann Alito

      May 17, 2024 · 11:13 PM UTC

      While I’m here, I’d like to revise and extend my first remarks on this upside-down flag thing:

      I was wrong. There’s no potentially innocent explanation for their flag being upside down, given all the digging Sam has done since the story came out.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      The zeddy tweet above:

      The originalist interpretation of an upside down flag is to signal that your fort is under attack so Biden should have sent Marines to crash through his windows as reinforcements.

      And he’d have total immunity!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JML

      I wonder, is Alito more bitter and enraged that he’s not Chief Justice (and will never be) or that he’s not worshipped and praised publicly by adoring crowds? Regardless, he’s the epitome of the asshole right-winger who has vastly more than most, and spends his days enraged that not only does he not have more but that others he considers lesser get to have anything.

      Bishop Alito (a title he’s “earned” through his endless quest to turn the US into a right-wing theocracy) is the worst. A historically bad Justice, distinguished only by the staggeringly bad company he keeps…and leads.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jackie

      Senator Blumenthal was on Nicolle Wallace’s show and he said Alito should resign – or much less recuse himself from all things J6. HA!!! HA!!! again!!!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      Also need to add that the local schools were doing remote learning in Jan 2021, so unless private schools were sending out buses, no buses and no schoolchildren were on the corner being assaulted by that sign.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @JML:

      I wonder, is Alito more bitter and enraged that he’s not Chief Justice (and will never be) or that he’s not worshipped and praised publicly by adoring crowds? 

      I think it’s the latter. One of the manifestations of patriarchy that has really caught my notice in recent years is the rage that white men seem to feel when they don’t receive what they think they are owed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      JML

      @Suzanne: I think you’re probably right. He expects to walk into a DC restaurant and be applauded and treated with deference for his greatness and he can’t comprehend how the plebes don’t give him his due.

      I find everything about Alito to be vile.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      wjca

      @JML: is Alito more bitter and enraged that he’s not Chief Justice (and will never be) or that he’s not worshipped and praised publicly by adoring crowds?

      In short, a Trump wannabe.  Wonder if he has become more bitter, now that he’s had years of seeing the crowds who turn out for TIFG.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      smith

      @JML: He expects to walk into a DC restaurant and be applauded and treated with deference for his greatness

      Note that that is exactly what happens when the Defendant walks into the dining room at Mar-a-Lago. It is literally the treatment that these big-headed jackasses think they deserve.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Hoppie

      The polite version of course is “Truck Fump”.  I got a lot of curious questions years ago with a “Cisco Ducks” placard.  I would explain that it was a club.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Jackie

      @Another Scott: Former R David Jolly and presidential historian Michael Beschloss are tearing into Alito on Katie Fang. Their anger and disgust are viscous.

      Is this getting any traction on RWNJ media?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: It’s the whole basis for the Trump movement.

      Absolutely.
      Funny how those who argued in favor of meritocracy come to hate the concept when others don’t find them meritorious.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Suzanne

      @smith: Yes.
      A related manifestation is the whinging about being criticized, as if it’s a violation of one’s free speech rights to be told that one sucks, or that one is being censored when one is disinvited, deplatformed, or just plain ignored.

      You hear MAGAts talk about how they don’t feel “respected”. What the fuck do they want?!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      bbleh

      … so Biden should have sent Marines to crash through his windows as reinforcements.

      And if there had been some, ah, collateral casualties, well, terrible things happen in a War Situation, amirite?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jackie

      @Suzanne: I don’t think Alito ever got over being a distant and reluctant second choice after Dubya gave up on first choice Harriet Miers.

      He’s such a bitter man and always looks like he’s sucking on lemons. Always.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Jackie: He and Thomas, except I think Thomas is even more bitter.

      Remember about Alito and CAP.  From all appearances, the guy has been bitter and frustrated for over 50 years.

      What IS it with Republicans?  Like, do any of them have a sense of humor?  Beyond the sadistic, I mean.

      @Baud: this indeed!  Entitlement, emotional underdevelopment, and adolescent (at best) rage, with racist and sexist tropes as easy targets.  A whole damn generation of the frustrated, emotionally stunted, and (as usual for the Right) paranoid and gullible.

      Great.  Just great.  How are housing prices in New Zealand these days?  Asking for a friend.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mousebumples

      @Another Scott: While I’m here, I’d like to revise and extend my first remarks on this upside-down flag thing:

      I was wrong. There’s no potentially innocent explanation for their flag being upside down, given all the digging Sam has done since the story came out.

      In a vacuum, I’d believe a WHOOPS explanation? From Alito? Lol, nope.

      There was a thread on bsky this morning about accidental upside down flags. Canada, UK, among others.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jackie

      OT This is a fun read! The (Republican) Commissioner of Presidential Debates is whining that President Biden is being a meanie for dissing the debate committee.😩  In-depth article explains how. Well worth the click!🤭

      Frank Fahrenkopf — the chair of the Republican National Committee in the Reagan era and co-founder of the Commission of Presidential Debates — told Politico he thought the Biden campaign rolled the Trump campaign by seeming to get everything it wanted in the debate over the terms of the debates.

      Said Fahrenkopf: “It was a pretty spectacular job by the Biden people.”

      Reply
    34. 34.

      NotMax

      OT.

      Went to cancel the special six month Black Friday subscription to Hulu, which would otherwise revert to their standard billing at the end of May.

      Multiple attempts to log in at their website failed. Resorted to contacting customer service directly by phone. The person who answered could not have been more helpful and took care of it professionally and relatively quickly

      In case anyone should wish to write it down for future reference, the phone number is area code 310 571 4700. Fingers crossed it is okay to provide that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      prostratedragon

      @Suzanne:  Jolly had convinced me that he’s no longer a Republican, but today he was downright shrill. Of course, rightly so.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      schrodingers_cat

      I remember during his confirmation hearings Alito’s wife was crying from all mean questions the Dems on the Judiciary Committee were asking. It sent all the MSMers to their fainting couches.

      JGC blogged about it too.

      Commenter Casey L’s prophetic comment

      The Alito hearings are farcical for what they reveal about the GOP.

      Alito’s been thoroughly coached to avoid saying outright what everyone knows: he’ll overturn Roe the first chance he gets, and he’ll uphold any power-grab Bush takes.

      Why are Alito and the GOP being so damned disingenuous about an agenda everyone knows they’ve got? They’ve been yelling for Roe to be overturned since forever, and they’ve been pushing for absolute power for Bush since he took office.

      It’s not as if being out, loud and proud, about it will cost them any votes – in the Senate, or in the country at large. At this point, GOP supporters will put up with anything and still vote GOP, since no matter what Bush et al. get up to, they can reassure themselves “Democrats would be worse.”

      So why not just be honest, and get it over with?

       

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John Revolta

      We happened to be at a DC embassy reception S Alito also attended, not long after ‘Dobbs’. Alito kept looking around as if waiting for people to come up and praise him. Appeared to seethe when people ignored him or gave him the fish eye.

      This makes me insanely happy

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Martin

      UAW has voted to strike on UC campuses. This affects academic and research workers – grad students, postdocs, research scientists, etc.

      UC has called the strike illegal as a violation of their contract, UAW has asserted that UC actions against student demonstrations violated their labor and speech rights.

      Strike is only targeting UC Santa Cruz right now.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.