The originalist interpretation of an upside down flag is to signal that your fort is under attack so Biden should have sent Marines to crash through his windows as reinforcements. https://t.co/ij9No6BtDY — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 16, 2024

“White man can’t even get the credit he deserves for undermining democracy in service to America’s real heroes, its billionaire oligarchs! Maybe if I blame it on the old ball’n’chain, I could get some attention here?!?… “

The one time he doesn’t see fit to interfere with a woman’s decision-making. https://t.co/5CVEr1hqf3 — Elizabeth Picciuto (@epicciuto) May 17, 2024

10 days before the flag hung upside down at Alito's home, this occurred. Never forget. There was no ambiguity, no gray area, no fuzziness about its meaning. pic.twitter.com/DeIyDh30IU — Joe Delmonaco (@delmonaco_joe) May 17, 2024





Or they did come forward and no one would run the story. That’s why we’ve heard of Jodi Kantor. Her fame is built on forcing thru the stories that the NYT has previously killed. https://t.co/fgAoTqy0Sg — Henry Porter (@HenryPorters) May 17, 2024

I bet he did it after seeing that 10 Republicans voted to impeach Trump on the 13th. His entire mantra, more than any other justice, is that a Republican can never harm another Republican so that must have felt like a personal betrayal. https://t.co/CHgWWFah47 — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 17, 2024

Six-million-dollar Fox News anchor bravely steps up to defend the Alitos…

I spoke directly with Justice #Alito about the flag story in the NYT. In addition to what's in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had a "F— Trump" sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the… — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Justice Alito says he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood and there were words between Mrs. Alito and a male at the home with the sign. Alito says the man engaged in vulgar language, "including the c-word". 3/ — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 17, 2024

Of course you did because you’re buddies with them. https://t.co/4EP3HA7B0y — Mudpuppy ???????????????????????????? (@mudpuppy_16) May 17, 2024

Just Alito Touch O'Seditionhttps://t.co/NhCc3j0rI1 — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) May 17, 2024

Sometimes, there is no place else to go except deep into the wisdom of Martin J. Dooley, saloonkeeper, landlord, ward captain, and entrepreneur of th’ Archey Road in Chicago. Of all the pearls that Mr. Dooley hurled before us swine, this is one of the most famous. “No matter whether th’ constitution follows th’ flag or not, th’ supreme coort follows th’ iliction returns.”… Right now, the Court is deliberating the concept of sweeping presidential immunity, a legal absurdity concocted by the former president* and his lawyers in an attempt to sabotage once and for all special counsel Jack Smith’s case against him concerning his actions on January 6, 2021. The entire Republican party is engaged in a massive act of historical vandalism concerning the events of that day, and the guy in the special counsel’s crosshairs is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee. And the angriest, most arrogant member of the carefully cultivated conservative majority had the ultimate symbol of wing-nut vengeance flying above his house. That is not the flag that the Constitution follows.

Whether it’s Joe Biden displaying a menorah during Hanukkah or Sam Alito flying a “Stop the Steal” flag during an election-related court case, both sides have embraced divisive symbols at inopportune times. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) May 17, 2024