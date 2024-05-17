On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Munira

Sunrise, Sunset

When I was in the 7th grade, living in Amarillo, Texas, I watched my first sunrise. Or course, it wasn’t the first sunrise I’d seen, but it was the first one I really looked at. For some reason, I’d suddenly realized that I needed to see a sunrise from beginning to end so one spring day, I grabbed my sister, who was in the 4th grade, and we sneaked out of the house just when the sky began to lighten. There was an old shed in the back yard of the house we lived in. We were able to climb up on the roof from the fence, and we sat there, patiently waiting for the sun. The moment it broke the horizon was exhilarating. We knew we couldn’t look directly at it so we watched the colors of the clouds until they started to fade and the sun was fully risen. I wasn’t sure my sister would be able to sit still that long, but she did. As I recall, we didn’t say much to each other afterwards. We just quietly went back to the house and began our day.

I never forgot that experience. I knew we’d seen something both commonplace and magical. So what is the fascination with sunrises and sunsets besides the incredible colors? I think it comes from the fact that they are the perfect beautiful illustration of impermanence. We can see the changes happening. Every instant something shifts – the intensity of the color, the shape of the clouds, the reach of the glorious light until the first bright ray breaks the horizon at dawn or the last glow in the evening fades as the sun silently slips away. And the next day, it happens all over again.

This is a metaphor for our lives – the brightening, the shifting and the fading away. For some reason, at the age of 12, I had to witness it on that shed roof in Amarillo, Texas. I’ve seen many sunrises and sunsets since then, but that one stays with me. It was my initiation into a different way of seeing the world.