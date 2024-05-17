Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Munira – Sunrise, Sunset

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Munira

Sunrise, Sunset

When I was in the 7th grade, living in Amarillo, Texas, I watched my first sunrise. Or course, it wasn’t the first sunrise I’d seen, but it was the first one I really looked at. For some reason, I’d suddenly realized that I needed to see a sunrise from beginning to end so one spring day, I grabbed my sister, who was in the 4th grade, and we sneaked out of the house just when the sky began to lighten. There was an old shed in the back yard of the house we lived in. We were able to climb up on the roof from the fence, and we sat there, patiently waiting for the sun. The moment it broke the horizon was exhilarating. We knew we couldn’t look directly at it so we watched the colors of the clouds until they started to fade and the sun was fully risen. I wasn’t sure my sister would be able to sit still that long, but she did. As I recall, we didn’t say much to each other afterwards. We just quietly went back to the house and began our day.

I never forgot that experience. I knew we’d seen something both commonplace and magical. So what is the fascination with sunrises and sunsets besides the incredible colors? I think it comes from the fact that they are the perfect beautiful illustration of impermanence. We can see the changes happening. Every instant something shifts – the intensity of the color, the shape of the clouds, the reach of the glorious light until the first bright ray breaks the horizon at dawn or the last glow in the evening fades as the sun silently slips away. And the next day, it happens all over again.

This is a metaphor for our lives – the brightening, the shifting and the fading away. For some reason, at the age of 12, I had to witness it on that shed roof in Amarillo, Texas. I’ve seen many sunrises and sunsets since then, but that one stays with me. It was my initiation into a different way of seeing the world.

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 9
West Brome, QCSeptember 14, 2013

up at sunrise—
shifting the mind
to hopeful

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 8
West Brome, QCAugust 2, 2011

morning run—
the ever receding
rainbow

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 7
Alameda, CAFebruary 18, 2023

morning on the lagoon—
sunrise
in the water

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 6
Victoria, BCJuly 19, 2023

quiet sunrise—
the morning after
the laughter

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 5
Crescent City, CAFebruary 24, 2014

what is given—
the sunrise
in my song

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 4
Bellingham, WAOctober 7, 2023

standing still—
the crescent moon floating
in clouds of sunrise

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 3
Bellingham, WADecember 22, 2020

sundown by the bay—
three boats drifting
into the light

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 2
West Brome, QCAugust 15, 2012

fading sunset—
my guitar struggles
through eventide

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset 1
Crescent City, CAFebruary 11, 2015

inside the glow—
sea sand sky
sunset everywhere

On The Road - Munira - Sunrise, Sunset
West Brome, QCNovember 28, 2017

winter evening—
the sun
has the last word

