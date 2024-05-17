Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Bad Built Butch Body

And if you don’t know what that means, well feel blessed, ,you didn’t open up twitter after a disastrous Nuggets game last night (I DO NOT want to talk about it, tyvm) to find MTG had her ass handed to her.

I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you’re reading,” Greene said. An uproar ensued, with Committee chair James Comer (R-Ky.) calling for order, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) demanding the committee “take down” Greene’s words, essentially reprimanding her for insulting another lawmaker.

Comer soon suspended the hearing for several minutes so lawmakers could confer with their parliamentary experts, and Greene agreed to “strike” her words, but she refused to apologize, and then she and Ocasio-Cortez resumed their back-and-forth.

Eventually, after several more minutes of parliamentary arguing, the committee voted to allow Greene to finish her allotted speaking time. But Crockett wasn’t finished.

“I’m just curious, just to better understand your ruling,” Crockett said. “If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s bleach blonde, bad built, butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?”

“What now?” Comer said.

 @JasmineForUS
So MTG wanted to talk about my appearance in COMMITTEE?! It’s against the rules to do… She refused to apologize! The chairman ruled that it was ok… AND I asked for clarification about what qualifies as “engaging in personalities” & basically wanted to know if I could talk shit about her appearance as… well… y’all know what she looks like, right? PEOPLE IN GLASS HOUSES! This is what happens when mentally deficient people who can’t read and follow rules or just don’t give a damn… somehow end up in CONGRESS!
Don’t come for the Queen
Open thread

