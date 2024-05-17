Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

We’re not going back!

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The willow is too close to the house.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Be a traveling stable for those who can’t find room at the inn.

This really is a full service blog.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

T R E 4 5 O N

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Defy the Haters, Celebrate the Positive

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Defy the Haters, Celebrate the Positive

by | 75 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Harris’ team told the network she would debate in-studio on Tuesday, July 23, or Tuesday, August 13, and encouraged the Trump campaign to agree to one of the dates for his eventual vice presidential pick. The Trump campaign didn’t immediately comment on the debate invite.

Trump, in an interview with TMJ4 taped from New York, said there was “a pretty good chance” he would announce his vice presidential pick at the GOP convention in Milwaukee, which begins on July 15, rather than before…

 


Details here:

President Biden has an excellent social-media team:


 
Sports updates, for the weekend:

… [T]he road to this moment — Biles will compete for the first time in 2024 at this weekend’s U.S. Classic — has been difficult. It has required a new mindset, at times a literal mother’s touch and constant vigilance to work on herself, work she now understands has no expiration date…

Biles was in therapy before Tokyo but had paused treatment before heading overseas. With millions watching, she walked off the floor at the Ariake Gymnastics Center after one wayward vault in the women’s team final and called her family, who had remained home in Texas because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place for the games.

Nellie Biles picked up the phone and heard her daughter on the other end saying over and over through tears “Mom, I really cannot do this. I’m lost, I cannot do this.”

And so she didn’t. Biles pulled out of a handful of finals before returning to earn a bronze on the balance beam, a medal the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport has called one of the most important of her career. As painful and frightening as the experience was, it needed to happen because it made Biles realize mental health isn’t something she could ignore.

“I couldn’t run away from it, you know,” Biles told The Associated Press. “I just owned it and said ‘Hey, this is what I’m going through. This is the help that I’m going to get.’”…

Why is she still putting herself through this? Well, that’s the biggest question of them all.

“I think everything I’ve been through, I want to push the limits,” she said. “I want to see how far I can go. I want to see what I’m still capable of so once I step away from this sport, I can truly be happy with my career and say I gave it my all.”…

 

For those of us who know the sport mostly as a running joke in British cozy mysteries, it is reassuring to discover that the new, updated “Twenty20” games last only three hours, give or take:

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (AP) — A towering stadium boasting 34,000 seats and a precisely trimmed field of soft Kentucky bluegrass is rising in a suburban New York park that will host one of the world’s top cricket tournaments next month…

The T20 World Cup will be the first major international cricket competition in the U.S., but the centuries-old English game has been flourishing in the far-flung corners of metro New York for years, fueled by steady waves of South Asian and Caribbean immigration. Each spring, parks from the Bronx and Queens to Long Island and New Jersey come alive with recreational leagues hosting weekend competitions.

American cricket organizers hope the June competition will take the sport’s popularity to the next level, providing the kind of lasting boost across generations and cultures that soccer enjoyed when the U.S. hosted its first FIFA World Cup in 1994. On Wednesday, retired Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, an honorary ambassador of the T20 World Cup, visited the nearly complete Eisenhower stadium, along with members of the U.S. cricket squad and former New York football and basketball greats…

Cricket is the second most-viewed sport in the world after soccer — India star Virat Kohli has 268 million Instagram followers — but it is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide across more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket, which oversees the men’s national cricket team.

Major League Cricket launched last year in the U.S. with six professional T20 teams, including a New York franchise that, for now, plays some games at a Dallas-area stadium also hosting World Cup matches.

Venu Pisike, the chairman of USA Cricket, believes the T20 World Cup — the first time the U.S. has competed in the tournament — will mark a turning point.

“Cricket is predominantly viewed as an expat sport, but things will look very different in the next 10, 20 years,” said Pisike. “Americans will definitely change their mindset and approach in terms of developing cricket.”

Both the Los Angeles games and the upcoming World Cup, which the U.S. is co-hosting with the West Indies, will feature a modern variant of the game known as “Twenty20” that lasts around three hours and is highlighted by aggressive batters swinging away for homerun-like “sixes.” It’s considered more approachable to casual fans than traditional formats, which can last one to five days when batters typically take a more cautious approach. Twenty20 is the format used in the hugely popular Indian Premier League

 


This will make a lot of people happy, even if FIFA remains, predictably, a scourge and a disgrace:

BANGKOK (AP) — Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup after a vote of FIFA’s full membership chose the South American bid over a joint proposal from Belgium, Netherlands and Germany.

The FIFA Congress on Friday voted 119-78 for Brazil in the reduced field of two candidates to host the 2027 tournament after a joint bid by the United States and Mexico was pulled late last month, and South Africa withdrew its candidacy in November.

It will be the first time the global women’s tournament, first played in 1991, is staged in South America .

Brazil was strongly favored to win since October when FIFA brokered deals for the men’s World Cups of 2030 and 2034. It left South American neighbors Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay getting just one game each of the 104 in the 2030 tournament that will be mostly co-hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

A key point for FIFA was clearing the way for its close ally Saudi Arabia to get the 2034 World Cup uncontested in a fast-track process. South American soccer body CONMEBOL’s agreement to take a small part of the 2030 tournament removed it from the subsequent bidding…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty Cracker
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Geminid
  • JPL
  • kalakal
  • Ken
  • Layer8Problem
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MomSense
  • narya
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • R-Jud
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • sdhays
  • Steeplejack
  • stinger
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    75Comments

    2. 2.

      JPL

      GMA is covering Alito’s treasonous action with the flag.  I’m sure Rpberts will once again bury his head in the sand.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JPL

      @Baud:  She was just responding to a nasty neighbor’s sign by flying the flag upside down.   Isn’t that how we all react to neighborhood feuds.

      GMA is now covering the House hearing.   ha

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      @Baud: IT WAS THE WIFE’S FAULT!!!

       

       

      Coincidentally, is her name Gini too?

       

      ETA: Opus Dei’s official rep on the USSC, conservative Catholic Sam “Church Rules” Alito, only has two children 🤔

      Reply
    10. 10.

      kalakal

      @Baud:

      IT WAS THE WIFE’S FAULT!!!

      No doubt he’ll soon be channelling his favourite legal luminary. Matthew Hopkins, and wanting her tried for witchcraft

      Reply
    12. 12.

      R-Jud

      Twenty20 cricket is good fun – much easier to follow than proper cricket. I live not too far from one of England’s major cricket grounds, and have been a handful of times over the years. It has a minor league baseball vibe.

      Still prefer actual baseball, tho.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Baud

      @JPL:

      I’m sure Rpberts will once again bury his head in the sand.

       

      “We investigated the incident and we couldn’t locate who leaked the opinion hung the flag.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @JPL:

      GMA is covering Alito’s treasonous action with the flag.  I’m sure Rpberts will once again bury his head in the sand. 

      Alito is 74. Is he old enough to have Concerns About His Advanced Age yet?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: IT WAS THE WIFE’S FAULT!!!

      Per the Dominican nuns in my parochial high school, back in the early 1970s, the original sin (eating the forbidden fruit) *could* have been forgiven, if only Thomas / Alito’s chosen spiritual ancestor Adam hadn’t immediately claimed ‘The woman tempted me, so I did eat!’ 

      Mistakes happen, but blaming one’s mistakes on other people — that indicates a failed genetic Genesis experiment.  Ever since then, it’s been mostly downhill, spiritually…

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Steeplejack: Heavens forfend! I’m remembering the 15 or 20 signs saying pungent things about Hillary Clinton that one of my neighbors put all over his yard in 2016.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      stinger

      @Baud: I want Rep. Crockett to run for nation-wide office so I can vote for her without having to move to her TX district.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      Went back and looked at the story. Oops, sorry—not an “obscenity” but an “expletive.” Dearie me! From the Times story (with photo) 🎁:

      In recent years, the quiet sanctuary of [Alito’s] street, with residents who are Republicans and Democrats, has tensed with conflict, neighbors said. Around the 2020 election, a family on the block displayed an anti-Trump sign with an expletive. It apparently offended Mrs. Alito and led to an escalating clash between her and the family, according to interviews.

      Alito’s statement:

      “I had no involvement whatsoever in the flying of the flag,” Justice Alito said in an emailed statement to The Times. “It was briefly placed by Mrs. Alito in response to a neighbor’s use of objectionable and personally insulting language on yard signs.”

      🙅‍♀️🚌

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Ken

      @Baud: I read a story once that started out like Genesis, except when God asked “how did this happen”, both the man and the woman fessed up and took responsibility for their own actions. God embraces them, exclaiming “On a million planets I have slaves and worshippers — at last I have children!”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @JPL: On Xhitter, misogynist men are busy trying to convince women that they “hit the wall” by age 30, and they should prepare for the rest of their lives being alone with their cats, or desperately remaining in relationships with low-quality men.

      Maybe we should start the discourse that male Supreme Court Justices hit the wall.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      And why would an anti-Trump sign be personally insulting?

      Maybe it read “Fuck these assholes”, with an arrow pointing to the Alito home?

      That would be amazing.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I still haven’t totally figured out Cricket despite watching a few YouTube explainer videos. I did enjoy the novels PG Wodehouse wrote about Mike and Psmith set in an upper-crusty English Public School called Wrykyn or something like that. The story starts out focused on Mike who comes from a family chockablock with cricket stars. It’s not until about halfway through that Psmith, who becomes a more enduring character in the PG Wodehouse pantheon, is introduced making it the first Psmith book. I could sort of follow the cricket but not really. My adopted son is from South Africa and it’s huge there so I should really figure it out.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Layer8Problem

      @Baud:  Alito no doubt has strong opinions on lèse-majesté.  The dignity of the office and all that, you know.  We as a nation are all diminished when the occupant of the White House is insulted, and much more so if that occupant’s a Republican.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steeplejack

      @JPL:

      The flag—depicted in the gigantic photo at the top of the Times story—was “at the Alito residence on Jan. 17, 2021.”

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Betty Cracker

      The Alitos should thank merciful Christ that I am not their neighbor. I would build a dogshit trebuchet and pelt their house with Boston terrier turds daily!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Layer8Problem

      To try to land the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup Mayor Adams had the brainstorm of a “temporary” 34,000-seat cricket stadium dropped into Van Cortlandt Park’s Parade Ground. The neighborhood didn’t have the facilities or infrastructure to support it. Even the cricketers using the park were against it. I’m glad to see Nassau County got the venue.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      lowtechcyclist

      Saw this in a thread from yesterday evening:

      Live video of the protest shows marchers convening at the Hollin Hall Shopping Center on Fort Hunt Road before working their way through neighborhood streets to Alito’s residence.

      Holy shit, that’s right next to where I grew up! I grew up in a neighborhood called Hollin Hills, just a mile or two north along Fort Hunt Road from Hollin Hall.

      Earlier reporting said Alito lived in Alexandria, so I figured they meant in Alexandria, not somewhere in Fairfax County that had an Alexandria postal code.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @Steeplejack: “I am not responsible for the shit flying over my damn house”. People should try that argument in the Supreme Court and see how successful it is. “I’m sorry, your honor, but as Justice Alito has established, I can’t be held responsible for the Death Laser mounted on my roof randomly killing people around town.”

      Sooo tired of these whiny ass shits who can’t be bothered to exercise even a modicum of discipline, let alone take responsibility for their own damn actions, in the execution of their very important, and practically unaccountable jobs.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      MomSense

      @Baud:

      I love Raskin’s facial expressions in that video.

      Did anyone see what Boebert said?  It’s entered into the record even.  She said that President Trump underwent testing for his cognitive dissonance.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      sab

      @lowtechcyclist: I generally disapprove of government officials being harrassed at home. Ohio went through that with Dr Amy Acton during covid.

      On the other hand, judges have an ethical obligation to appear impartial. An an Opus Dei man really should be able to control his wife’s behavior. An upside down flag flying for a couple of weeks immediatly after the January 6 events really is beyond the pale. So yay protesters.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @JPL: Yes, and very predictably, they are providing no context and are bothsiderizing so much that I can hear the whirring sound of Border spinning in his grave, and I think I’m sitting about 700 miles from that cemetery.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      narya

      @Betty Cracker: Luckily I had swallowed my coffee when I read this comment . . . also, a dogshit trebuchet + Great Danes would be an excellent combo for an Alito neighbor to have.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      sdhays

      @sab: An an Opus Dei man really should be able to control his wife’s behavior

      Someone married to a federal judge and not interested in sabotaging their spouse’s career should know the ethical boundaries of their spouse’s job without needing to be “controlled”.

      They’re both rotten to the core, of course. Just like Clarence and Ginny, and, quite probably, all of the Conservative Justices’ spouses.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      MomSense

      @Suzanne:

      Did they miss that women just overwhelmingly picked running into a bear over running into a man in the woods?  Now they think we will be sad about spending our lives with cats?  Don’t tempt us with a good time.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Ken

      @Betty Cracker:  I would build a dogshit trebuchet and pelt their house with Boston terrier turds daily!

      First get elected dogcatcher. Then you can argue that it falls under the duties of the office, so you are totally immune from any consequences.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      catclub

      @Ken: both the man and the woman fessed up and took responsibility for their own actions.

       

      “It seemed like a good idea at the time.”

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @sdhays:

      Someone married to a federal judge and not interested in sabotaging their spouse’s career should know the ethical boundaries of their spouse’s job without needing to be “controlled”

      No kidding. My son asked me not to file for dual citizenship because he was worried it might hurt his security clearance and thus his career. So I didn’t.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      TBone

      Rep. Raskin is not taking this oil executive solicitation/bribery matter lying down.

      Raskin’s letters note that the executives “appear to have attended” Trump’s fundraising dinner at Mar-a-Lago in Florida last month and “media reports raise significant potential ethical, campaign finance, and legal issues that would flow from the effective sale of American energy and regulatory policy to commercial interests in return for large campaign contributions.”

      “Mr. Trump’s unvarnished quid pro quo offer is especially troubling evidence in light of recent accounts that the ‘U.S. oil industry is drawing up ready-to-sign executive orders for Donald Trump aimed at pushing natural gas exports, cutting drilling costs, and increasing offshore oil leases in case he wins a second term,'” he wrote, citing Politico. “These preparatory actions suggest that certain oil and gas companies, which have a track record of using deceitful tactics to undermine effective climate policy, may have already accepted or facilitated Mr. Trump’s explicit corrupt bargain.”

      The congressman—and constitutional scholar—asked the executives to respond to questions and document requests by May 27. He is seeking the names of employees who attended the April 11 fundraiser, copies of materials distributed during the event, descriptions of all policy proposals and related campaign contributions discussed, and draft executive orders or policy paperwork prepared by members of the companies.

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/jamie-raskin-hammers-trumps-quid-pro-quo

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Another Scott

      @lowtechcyclist: It’s interesting to follow the route on Google Street View.  You see all the neighbor houses and suddenly there’s a fuzzy blob in the middle of the block over one particular lot. (Same at Zillow and the like.). Very mysterious!!

      A ratty red old Corvette is in front.  Maybe the neighbors don’t like his junky car on their street either.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      And why would an anti-Trump sign be personally insulting?

      I’ve had this experience before, where a RWNJs feel personally insulted by, essentially, news of the day. One recent memorable incident was when I was visiting an acquaintance and his head-case of a spouse went totally off about some comment Fani Willis made. “She’s calling me a racist!! How dare she! Why, I have lots of black friends!”

      After the ear-splitting screaming went on for a while (at the dinner table!), I made the comment “well, maybe she doesn’t really know you…” This calmed her down a little, but I don’t think she really understood the point I was making. But thank Dog for that tender mercy.

      So, on top of all the really shitty things about “conservatives,” their sense of self is so inflated, yet at the same time so very fragile, that they can’t really operate as adults in normal social settings.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      TBone

      More good news

      https://crooksandliars.com/2024/05/reporter-spots-trump-editing-comments-his

      Trump, the unwise wise guy wannabe had his cosplaying Cosa Nostra surrogates appear at court this week to make statements that violated the gag order. Will the judge hold a hearing and find Trump’s surrogates in contempt? #DemsUnited #DemVoice1

      If Trump is feeding any of these congressmen or senators information to talk about, that violates the gag order,” he said, adding that the judge “may have a hearing on it, and it could violate other gag orders in other cases that are pending now. And, so, that’s a serious thing, and the court of appeals decision is something that has to be taken seriously.”

      https://www.salon.com/2024/05/15/legal-expert-may-hold-contempt-hearing-over-surrogates-circumventing-gag-order/

      We’ll see who Finds Out soon.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.