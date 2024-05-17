Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Voting Access for All (VAAC) Zoom Follow-Up

by | 36 Comments

** Can I just say that bleach blonde, bad built, butch body is a hard act to follow? **

I want to share a little bit about our zoom with VAAC.  (Voting Access for All)  If you want to learn more about VAAC, click on the targeted fundraising category under the post title, and it will bring up several posts that will tell you more about VAAC.

One of the BJ peeps at the zoom said I should include this video in every VAAC post, so here you go!

VAAC is all about voting access, but their work isn’t only about voting.

A few things that I learned at the zoom.

It’s a while different world out there if you’re poor and you’re black.  I mean, I knew that was true, but holy shit, it’s different hearing about it up close.

One person at the zoom had been sentenced to 25 years – as a teen – for stealing a purse from a white woman, after having gotten in some mild trouble before that.  To go through that and not come out bitter?  These are special people.   I have no words.

One person said that Danny was her brother – not literally, but figuratively, and she continues this work in his name, carrying his work forward.  She talked about “Danny’s Law” – legislation that folks at VAAC are pushing forward.

They are also working on a law that requires that young offenders have to be provided with an education while they are incarcerated.

Toward the end of the zoom, E.B. chimed in with one final comment.  (We first met E.B. at our zoom in 2022.)  She said she is grateful for our support – well, okay, many of the VAAC folks who were there said that – and then she talked about how other groups support them and it’s “one and done”.  Some groups donate once so they can get a tax write-off, and then they move on.

Though she didn’t say it in so many words, I was left with the impression that some other white liberal groups donate once so they can “check the box”, pat themselves on the back, and then move on.  E.B. seemed moved by the fact that we came back, that we are still here, that we are their partners in every sense of the word.  I was touched by that, and I know at least one of the other BJ peeps felt the same.

Putting in a plug for our fundraising.

We have $130 left on our current angel match, and then we have one more angel waiting in the wings.  These are 4x matches up to $100 per person, and the match will reset as soon as we finish the current match.

We are just  $3,955  $3,790 away from meeting our $25,000 goal, and I’m hoping we’ll get there this weekend.

Anyway, back to the zoom, those were my takeaways, what were yours?

 

 

 

    36Comments

    3. 3.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just donated $50.00. That was an excellent call with VAAC. I was very privileged to be part of it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      bleach blonde, bad built, butch body

      Is very hard to say without tongue-twisting! Try saying that three times!😂

      MTG will never match that! And that pisses her off, I bet!🤭

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Almost Retired

      It was an excellent zoom – with compelling personal stories and SiubhanDuinne’s trademark giant wine glass.  EB’s “one and done” words got to me as well.

      I’m also happy that they’re getting involved in legislative advocacy while the Democrats have all three branches of Michigan state government.

      I’m in for another $50.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      @Almost Retired: I don’t think Subaru Diane had a wine glass in this zoom.

      But I loved the GIANT spoon that E.B. was eating her ice cream with before the zoom actually started.  It’s an optical illusion, of course, just like SD’s “giant” wine glass.

      Subaru, care to take a position on that?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: I started to link directly to that video, but decided against it.

      I don’t know how anyone can read on RawStory with all the flashing and the videos and the ads everywhere. Yikes.  They won’t let you view with an ad blocker on.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara: I would bet money that there is already a t-shirt like that, as of this morning.

      edit, okay, so no t-shirt yet.  I am shocked!  I ddi find a cute “behind every bad bitch is a car seat” t-shirt, though.

      And I fund this tweet.

      Sis hit that bitch with an alliteration

      A bleach blonde bad built butch body

      🙆🏼‍♂️“A what…now?”

      You heard what she said, buddy

      Oh now it’s “calm down”

      — ☿ 𝑀𝓇𝓈. 𝒮𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓇𝒾𝓈𝓉 🐲 (@sweetfacedinero) May 17, 2024

      Reply
    14. 14.

      sab

      Not that anyone cares, but I am a white women whose ancestors came over soon after the Mayflower, but to Maryland and Virginia before we moved on. Others came later to Connecticut. Then later to Ontario and Quebec.

      New to my family, we are now multiracial.  The British WASPs have married Irish Catholics, Chinese Communists and Chinese Confuscianists, and African Americans from all over the South and the Caribbean.

      I am a very casual about my European ancestry, but the not White ancestry scares me every day. Will this kid be safe going out into the world today?

      I have thought a lot about racial issues my whole life, but it only gets really really real  when you have a child or grandchild involved. Something every black parent has known for 400 years, that I am only now getting a visceral feel for.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Torrey

      In addition to what others have noted, Rob said that he really enjoyed canvassing. They get those who are non-voters to take an interest by pointing out the importance of local elections. Often people who have been impacted by the criminal justice system will be more interested in voting if they can vote out the police chief who is more interested in racking up the numbers than doing justice or the unjust judge. One problem they observed is that it is recommended but not required to have a parent present when a juvenile is being questioned. I believe this is something they are working on. Bonnie’s son was impacted by this.

      A couple of impactful statements. Booker T. Walker remarked that “those closest to the problem are closest to the solution.” And Charles Thomas pointed out that one way of getting reluctant voters to vote is to remind them that the value of the vote is measured by the fact that they were never intended to have the vote at all. They also work with high schoolers, since in Michigan people can register to vote at age 16–they have to wait until they are legally of age to do the actual voting, but getting the registration done is a step forward. Also the research shows that if you can get people to vote in their first two elections as a young person, they are more likely to become voters for life. (I’m not sure what the cause/effect relationship is there). Rob noted that the low income community needs to have a voice, regardless of the demographics of that community.

      It was an amazing meeting, and I’m glad I was able to attend the Zoom. Thank you, WaterGirl, for setting that up.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      smith

      And of course, the Preacher of the House had some sniffy comments:

      It’s not a good look for Congress. And as I’ve said a few times this morning, decorum is an important principle to maintain. And we’re going to continue to try to advance that principle and we need people on both sides of the aisle to just, I think, just take the emotion out of it. We can have vigorous debate, that’s what this institution is built upon. But you know, we have to treat one another with dignity and respect.

      Trying to remember what he said when Empty G put up a poster of Hunter Biden’s penis…

      Reply
    18. 18.

      rikyrah

      Chris Swart (@BwanaChris) posted at 8:11 AM on Fri, May 17, 2024:
      The intricacies of this insurrection were orchestrated to buy time for Justice Alito’s intervention. How delightfully Machiavellian. The audacity and ineptitude interwoven in this plot is nothing short of a tragicomic marvel.

      Sidney Powell’s latest revelations serve as the punchline to this ludicrous coup attempt. The strategy was to delay the certification, to obstruct the democratic machinery just long enough for a Supreme Court justice to intervene. Yet, their plan failed to anticipate one crucial variable: Nancy Pelosi’s indefatigable resolve.

      It’s almost endearing, really, how they believed all contingencies were covered, only to be blindsided by the Speaker of the House, who refused to let democracy be hijacked. @SpeakerPelosi reconvening Congress that very day was an act of defiance, a stark rebuke to the insurrectionists who fancied themselves puppeteers.

      In their deluded minds, the scenario was meticulously planned, the players strategically positioned, and the legal cavalry poised to charge in. Yet, like an ineptly written farce, reality proved far less strategic and far more chaotic, with would-be tyrants outsmarted by the very system they sought to subvert.

      Powell’s revelations expose not just a plot but a profound miscalculation of their adversaries. They presumed they could circumvent constitutional safeguards with brute force and legal manipulations, but were ultimately thwarted by the resolute will of democratic institutions and their unwavering leaders.

      It is a sobering illustration of the lengths to which these individuals were prepared to go, juxtaposed with the steadfast resilience of those who opposed them. Powell’s interview adds a new layer to this sordid narrative, revealing the hubris and folly that characterized the masterminds of this insurrection.
      (https://x.com/BwanaChris/status/1791456548968927686?t=hm-gOtJ-0Gh_W1oHwHp91w&s=03)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Oh, I absoLUTEly had the giant wine glass! (And yes, the giantness is an optical illusion. That’s my story and I’m committed to it.)

      As for E.B.’s closing comment, my reaction was much like yours. It was very moving, and made me proud to be associated with the BJ fundraising initiatives you have identified and managed over the last several election cycles.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @Torrey:

      Also the research shows that if you can get people to vote in their first two elections as a young person, they are more likely to become voters for life.

      Thanks for mentioning that!  I thought that was so interesting, and I made a mental note to include that in the post.

      You can see how effective my mental note was!  :-)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @WaterGirl:

      Probably. I think bringing anything close to the phone camera (even my index finger when I touch the screen to mute or unmute my mic, or put a comment in chat — let alone drinking from a wine glass) wildly distorts and embiggens things. But I was using the desktop monitor Wednesday night. BECAUSE I FINALLY OWN A DESKTOP COMPUTER!!!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: Corruption in the House, corruption in the Senate, corruption in the Supreme Court.

      It’s sickening.  And scary.  We have to fight like hell for everything in November.

      Reply

