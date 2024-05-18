Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Please don’t feed the bears.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

White supremacy is terrorism.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Consistently wrong since 2002

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Climate Solutions: New Grid Rules and Big Bison

Climate Solutions: New Grid Rules and Big Bison

by | 19 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I don’t remember when I stumbled on Beau – he describes himself as a southern journalist and his takes are thoughtful – but this morning there was this nugget I was unaware of, so I went searching for more information. This is why I’m posting a quick hit climate post this morning before I run off to take care of my long list of things-to-do today.

Here’s the announcement:

There is a lot to disseminate, but you can read more here, here, and here.

FERC’s new transmission and cost allocation rule, Order No. 1920, continues the essential work of the Commission – ensuring a reliable grid – by requiring the nation’s transmission providers to plan for the transmission we know we will need in the future.

This rule adopts specific requirements addressing how transmission providers must conduct long-term planning for regional transmission facilities and determine how to pay for them, so needed transmission is built. The final rule reflects more than 15,000 pages of comments from nearly 200 stakeholders representing all sectors of the electric power industry; environmental, consumer and other advocacy groups; and state and other government entities.

The grid rule contains these major elements:

  • Requirement to conduct and periodically update long-term transmission planning to anticipate future needs.
  • Requirement to consider a broad set of benefits when planning new facilities.
  • Requirement to identify opportunities to modify in-kind replacement of existing transmission facilities to increase their transfer capability, known as “right-sizing.”
  • Customers pay only for projects from which they benefit.
  • Expands states’ pivotal role throughout the process of planning, selecting, and determining how to pay for transmission facilities.

Now back to how transforming soil and rewilding is an important part of climate solutions:

A couple of success stories.

Climate Solutions: New Grid Rules and Big Bison 1

 

Herd of 170 bison could help store CO2 equivalent of 43,000 cars, researchers say

Free-roaming animals reintroduced in Romania’s Țarcu mountains are stimulating plant growth and securing carbon stored in the soil while grazing

A herd of 170 bison reintroduced to Romania’s Țarcu mountains could help store CO2 emissions equivalent to removing 43,000 US cars from the road for a year, research has found, demonstrating how the animals can help mitigate some effects of the climate crisis.

========

The European bison herd grazing in an area of nearly 50 sq km of grasslands within the wider Țarcu mountains was found to potentially capture an additional 54,000 tonnes of carbon a yearThat is nearly 9.8 times more carbon than without the bison – although the report authors noted the 9.8 figure could be up to 55% higher or lower, so making the median estimate uncertain. This corresponds to the yearly CO2 released by a median of 43,000 average US petrol cars, or 84,000 using the higher figure, or a median of 123,000 average European cars, due to their higher energy efficiency, the researchers said.

A lot more information at the link on the facts behind it and the challenges.

Mossy Earth has a good video on the Bison:

Feb 18, 2023

The iconic European Bison is making a comeback across the old continent. However, the question remains, do we have space for them? Are we able to co-exist with this mighty keystone species? In this video we try to explore these ideas and also lay down the foundation for a future bison project.

===========

Meanwhile in India:

Mar 12, 2024
Permaculture Instructor Andrew Millison travels to the village of Laporiyah in Rajasthan India to see the 45 year water harvesting and community development project spearheaded by waterman Laxman Singh. We spent 2 days touring the village with Laxman and his team, including well known academic Vishnu Sharma. Vishnu has specialized in the revitalization of Rajasthan during his long career and we were very lucky to have him as Laxman’s interpreter. This village has experienced such an incredible transformation due to the work of the villagers, it is hard to express in one video. For my regular viewers, you will see that this is flat terrain, with very different strategies than the regularly visited hilly locations. Enjoy!

=========

Here are the last two Carbon Cowboy videos:

May 14, 2020 • CLARKESVILLE

Murray Provine lived the traveling executive lifestyle until prostate cancer was diagnosed. With a focus on his personal health, he changed his 110 acre horse farm to Adaptive Multi-Paddock (AMP) cattle grazing – with the tutelage of Allen Williams. 3 years into the change, Murray and his land are in much better health. Filmed in Clarkesville, Georgia

==============

May 14, 2020 ALBERTA

A research team led by ecologist Steve Apfelbaum explores 4 regenerative grazing ranches in Alberta, Canada. The ranchers were some of the very first to adopt organic farming and AMP grazing in Canada – making their ranches profitable, and a haven for wildlife. Filmed in Alberta, Canada

At their Youtube page, Roots So Deep there are many, many more videos talking with farmers, showcasing their research, and community town halls where they spread the good news and answer folks’ questions.

==========

That’s enough for today. I’m off to continue rewilding my yard (hey it’s year THREE of killing my grass – you can see the latest photos here and read an update). I’ll continue with rewilding in the next post – still want to get to what’s going on in the arctic tundra.

Doomerism is how we fail to fight for ourselves & one another.
It is how authoritarians win. Let’s try to fight the doom.

Michael Mann and Timothy D Snyder

This is a doom and gloom free zone

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • MagdaInBlack
  • Peke Daddy
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TaMara
  • Ten Bears
  • TF79
  • TheronWare
  • Trivia Man
  • TS
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    19Comments

    2. 2.

      Trivia Man

      It is no mow may in my yard but i might not make it the whole month. I have minimal lawn but also some good  wild and native sections.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      TF79

      “Customers pay only for projects from which they benefit.”  – while I understand the intent of that rule, I worry about potential unintended consequences. One of the major environmental benefits of interstate transmission is getting cheap, clean power out of the plains to offset fossil fuels in more populous regions in the east (similar dynamics elsewhere).  I could easily see states in between using this as an excuse to say “why should we pay for transmission infrastructure in our state to move power from one state to some other state? Our consumers don’t benefit”. It’s already a sticking point, and codifying it in FERC rule may exacerbate that (though there may be other pieces of this in terms of “regional” planning that could help overcome it).

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TS

      @TF79:

      “Customers pay only for projects from which they benefit.”

      I find this weird – imagine if we did it with education/aged care/public transport. Power supply is an essential service, it should be treated as same

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Peke Daddy

      @TaMara: Thank you! The entire lecture is worth a view. A much needed granular overview and a bracing shot of possibilities and progress.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara

      @TS:

      @TF79:

      How about you two provide us with some useful links on how this is bad and then we can discuss, otherwise, this is just your version of doomerism and should be treated as such.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ten Bears

      I’m concerned about those places encouraging, paying, people to rip out their meager lawns to ensure the beer brewers have enough to waste five gallons of water for every gallon of beer brewed. Rewilding your little lawn while golf-courses flourish is a bit like cutting off your nose to spite your face. That little bit of lawn is a pleasant part of the garden, it’s not a part of the problem

      In many ways it’s industry guilt-tripping you for their crimes …

      Reply
    13. 13.

      TS

      @TaMara:

      Certainly nothing to do with doomerism, everything to do with having wealthy communities being able to pay for their own infrastructure, while companies refuse to invest in those communities without the ability to pay.

      Being critical of one part of a proposal does not make it entirely unusable, nor a failure, but essential services have to be supply driven or they would never exist.

      https://www.energy.gov.au/households/your-rights-energy-customer

      Energy is an essential service and it is important that everyone can access it. Laws exist to protect you, and to provide consistent safeguards in terms of the sale of energy to customers.

      Or another point of view

      https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/electricity-essential-service-up-point-anthony-seipolt

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TF79

      @TS: right, I don’t think it’s doomerism at all to point out that there’s lots of “states rights”/NIMBY BS around transmission infrastructure, and the “consumer” wording here struck me as very individualistic for what is ultimately a collective problem. I’m generally hopeful this collection of rules will lead to more transmission! It’s long been noted FERC needs to take a more active role in interstate transmission.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      As long as we are finishing up fundraising, we are just over $400 short of meeting our $25,000 political fundraising goal for VAAC.

      Our last angel already put his $500 in, so every penny – up until the thermometer reads $22,500 – will be 4x matches.  As soon as we hit $22,500, there are no matches at all.

      There is a $2,500 check already in the mail from the angel who writes paper checks, which gets us to $25,000.

      $416.12 is the exact amount we need.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Trivia Man

      @Ten Bears: I don’t  mind a small lawn, i prefer more wild and diverse. Lots of living creatures of all kinds have a home here. When my kids were small we had a big lawn for playing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      Yes, I listened to Beau as I was waking up this morning.  He seems to think the new energy rule – the “rule” is like 1,300 pages long, if I am recalling the number correctly – he seems to think this is a big Joe Biden deal, that this is what will allow us to meet the goals that have already been laid out.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Very grateful for these posts, TaMara, and that you squeeze them in your busy life.

      Yesterday’s walk was in Cherry Creek State Park, which after 65 years is nestled amidst an urban landscape. The route taken is one along a creek with water fowl (herons and egrets on this walk) and prairie filled with….prairie dogs. I got curious and learned these critters are not the nuisance to get rid of when someone wants to build another real estate project.

      Prairie dogs are considered a keystone species, with their mounds often being used by other species. Their mound-building encourages grass development and renewal of topsoil, with rich mineral, and nutrient renewal in the soil, which can be crucial for soil quality and agriculture. They are extremely important in the food chain, being important to the diet of many animals such as the black-footed ferret, swift fox, golden eagle, red tailed hawk, American badger, and coyote. Other species, such as the golden-mantled ground squirrel, mountain plover, and the burrowing owl, also rely on prairie dog burrows for nesting areas.

      In connection with this post, prairie dogs and bison have co-habited for thousands of years…bison enjoy the forage the mounds encourage and like to sleep in the middle of colonies.

      What we think are pests or weeds or nuisances often are not because the connections are the key.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.