Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

The current Supreme Court is a rogue court. Very dangerous.

The willow is too close to the house.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

When we show up, we win.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

  pat
  SiubhanDuinne
  Tom Levenson
  zhena gogolia

