The lazy part is wishful thinking on my part – I have to work all weekend!
What’s everybody else up to?
by WaterGirl| 4 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
pat
Outdoor work, gave some stuff from the storage shed to the neighbor, small steps to getting rid of a heck of a lot of stuff…. That’s the problem with a storage shed, you can store stuff….
SiubhanDuinne
What’s everybody else up to?
Putting together my OLLI@Emory class for Monday.
Eating a plate of prosciutto and broccoli ravioli.
Drinking a (normal-sized) glass of wine.
Listening to Jamie Raskin out of the corner of my ear.
I am multitasker, hear me roar
Working all weekend.
As my brother once said to me I (and he) were fools to choose careers with homework.
zhena gogolia
Working.
