When I was very young, my parents called me Eeyore (supposedly because that’s how my baby brother pronounced ‘Anne Laurie’ without the use of consonants). That much-maligned mythical donkey was one of my earliest role models, a true Cynic whose example I strive to emulate. Eeyore did not wallow in doomerism; he recognized the shortcomings of those around him, and took a certain satisfaction in noting them even while striving for mutual happiness. (Consider the famous birthday party story: Since Eeyore knew his friends would not remember his birthday unprompted, he made sure to remind them; when the best those friends could come up with for presents were ‘a jar that used to have honey in it’ and ‘a red rubber rag that was once a balloon’, he found a way to enjoy those humble gifts.)

Political doomerism does nobody any good. Yes, there are too many dumb / cruel / ill-informed voters, and a plethora of political grifters and crackpots all too eager to take advantage of them. Our job is to fight for every honest vote — to cure ignorance & stupidity where we can, and to get our own voters to the polls.

H/t to commentor Quadrillipede for linking to this useful post from Unitarian Universalist Doug Muder — “Hope, Denial, and Healthy Relationship with the News”:

… Today… I’m talking about an experience that I know is personal, but I’m only guessing about its universality. I think maybe something similar happens to a lot of you also, but we tend not to talk about things like this, so I don’t really know. The experience is an intense spiraling downward that gets triggered not by anything in my personal life, but from my interaction with the news. I hear about something in the outside world, the public world that we all share, and then the walls come tumbling down… One minute, you’re sailing along calmly, thinking, “Yeah, there are problems, but we’ll be OK.” And then you hear or see something. Maybe it’s a big thing, like the Dobbs decision or the October 7 attacks. But it doesn’t have to be. Maybe you hear about a heat wave in Asia. Or see police fighting with protesters. Or maybe somebody you know, somebody you thought knew better, surprises you by repeating some hateful political talking point about trans people or immigrants. And in an instant the bottom falls out. That guarded confidence you felt a minute ago is gone, and suddenly all you can think is: “We’re doomed. We’re on a track to some unthinkable dystopia, and nothing I do makes any difference. People don’t understand, and I can’t explain it to them, because I can’t even imagine what they were thinking to begin with.” I experience this as depression and despair, but I know other people for whom it manifests as anger: How can so many people be so stupid or self-centered or short-sighted? … At this point, you need more than just a distracting hobby or a comfort animal. You need a strategy. The beginning of strategy is noticing patterns. One pattern I’ve noticed in my life is a weekly cycle. I post my political blog on Monday mornings. And even though I’ve been assembling it all week, Monday morning usually requires about six hours of intense concentration. In particular, it’s emotional concentration, because I test each sentence for all the ways it could be misunderstood, and all the unintentional insults I might be dealing out to readers who come to this topic with life experiences different from mine. By Monday afternoon my empathy is exhausted, including my empathy for myself. So Monday evenings are difficult for me, and I’m highly vulnerable to these kinds of collapses. I’ve tried a number of remedies, but the one that works best is simple acceptance: This is what Monday evening feels like. Notice it, accept it, don’t make it worse, but also don’t take it too seriously. I get through Monday, try not to expect much out of myself on Tuesday, and by Wednesday morning I’m almost always fine… … Hope is neither optimism nor pessimism. Optimism and pessimism are beliefs about the future, but hope is an attitude towards the present. Hope says that striving is worthwhile. It doesn’t promise you an outcome. It just says that trying is better than not trying. So in conclusion, that’s the mental hygiene I’ve been trying to live by these last few months, and that I recommend: Cultivate your capacity for hope, and regularly exercise your ability to live and function in the presence of uncertainty… We don’t get to choose the future, but we do get to choose our own actions. Choose well.

I can attest the usefulness of this strategy on a small scale: I started doing nightly posts about the then-new ‘Wuhan virus’ because noting all those bits of news and then setting them aside kept me from spiralling seventeen times a day. I kept doing them because other jackals found them helpful, and shared their own news, and their own coping strategies (as well as their own fears).

We (seem to have) made it through the pandemic, which was not a given any time in 2020. We will make it through the current pending disasters, probably… and if we don’t, despairing about circumstances now will not help.