Wow! Even Newsmax can’t ignore the great things President Biden has done “Biden has funneled a record $16 billion to Black universities, passed criminal justice reforms, and worked to roll back marijuana restrictions, among other legislative efforts.”pic.twitter.com/PlGuKjVXNd — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 17, 2024

Holding our Houston area jackals in the light… y’all check in when you get the chance:

BREAKING: Power outages could last weeks in some parts of Houston after storms caused extensive damage, county official says. https://t.co/GJ8b0Fv3zK — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2024

“Debates over the debate” convo in full spate:

Trump accepts a VP debate but wants it on Fox News. Harris has already said yes to CBS https://t.co/lMcWDDHMQM — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2024



Per the Associated Press, “Trump accepts a VP debate but wants it on Fox News. Harris has already said yes to CBS”:

… President Joe Biden’s campaign signaled it would reject Trump’s offer, an official pointing to the acceptable debate parameters it detailed earlier this week. Under those conditions, a Fox News-hosted debate would not qualify. Republican Trump’s post on his social media network came after Democrat Harris accepted a different invitation from CBS News… Fox News said in a statement it offered to host a VP debate on July 23, August 13 or a day after both party conventions. Harris’ team previously told CBS she would debate in-studio on the July or August dates Fox mentioned… Trump for months has pressed Biden to debate, even placing an empty second lectern onstage at some of his rallies as a symbolic offer to the president. In a separate post Friday, he said he had accepted an invitation for still an additional debate, hosted by NBC and Telemundo, after previously committing to yet another invitation from Fox News for an October debate. Biden’s campaign on Friday referred back to a previous statement in which chair Jen O’Malley Dillon accused Trump of having “a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all.”

Trump is starting to weasel his way out . . . https://t.co/qBumlGyHWz — John V. Moore (@johnvmoore) May 18, 2024

Taking presidential debates out of commission's hands virtually guarantees fewer viewers https://t.co/xgYTLTdfV4 — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2024

At least it will, if our Very Serious Horserace-Tout Media has anything to do with it…

… CNN said Friday that it will make its debate, scheduled for June 27 with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators, available for simulcast on any U.S. network with a news division that wants it, and allow free entry to CNN.com to stream it. ABC had said on Wednesday that it would allow networks and streaming services to simulcast its debate, set for Sept. 10 with David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators. A debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and whomever former President Trump chooses as his running mate is expected to air this summer on CBS. Fox News said it was seeking a second undercard debate but the Biden campaign signaled it would reject that Each of the two debates between Biden and Trump in 2020 were carried on at least 16 networks, according to the Nielsen company. The first was seen by 73.1 million viewers, the second by 63 million… For CNN leaders, there was a great temptation to keep it for themselves. It would have likely been the most-watched event ever on a network that is struggling in ratings. CNN’s chief executive, Mark Thompson, made a point in tying the debate to the brand on Wednesday when he announced the agreement to hold it during a sales presentation to advertisers in New York… [Which is why CNN is not doing that!] Despite worries about how many people will watch, Jamieson said there’s some irony in that there’s a lot to like about the proposed ground rules for the event. So far, the plans are to hold them in television studios without an audience. That’s something the Annenberg group had proposed a decade ago, saying an audience that reacts to what the candidates are saying is often a distraction, and that audience is usually packed with partisans on both sides. If the two campaigns agree to rules where one candidate’s microphone would be shut off while his opponent answers a question, it would go a long way to solving what has been a more frequent problem recently with politicians interrupting and talking over an opponent, she said…

To win this debate, all Trump must do is behave like a completely different person than he has shown himself to be over the last 8 years Not looking great for the MAGA crowd https://t.co/pdYXXzYy6V — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) May 18, 2024





Elsewhere: Violent criminals & their defenders —

BREAKING: The man convicted of attacking ex-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. https://t.co/vqH1dKzC1V — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2024

At least David duPape has the excuse of untreated mental illness:

Fox Business guest Brent Bozell calls George Soros “the greatest threat to democracy — not just in this country, but worldwide.” Bozell’s son is currently awaiting sentencing for smashing window on Jan. 6, leading chase against police. Feds seek 11 years. https://t.co/4dJtR9DJ9F pic.twitter.com/3b2RtsZKj4 — Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) May 16, 2024

FLASH: Brent Bozell IV, seen here leaving court with Brent Bozell III, sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in federal prison for his role in the Capitol attack. I asked him if he still thinks the 2020 election was stolen, he declined comment. Reporting with @JulesJester. pic.twitter.com/TlC78aGqN8 — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 17, 2024