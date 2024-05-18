Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Busy, Busy, Busy All the Time

Holding our Houston area jackals in the light… y’all check in when you get the chance:

“Debates over the debate” convo in full spate:


Per the Associated Press, “Trump accepts a VP debate but wants it on Fox News. Harris has already said yes to CBS”:

President Joe Biden’s campaign signaled it would reject Trump’s offer, an official pointing to the acceptable debate parameters it detailed earlier this week. Under those conditions, a Fox News-hosted debate would not qualify.

Republican Trump’s post on his social media network came after Democrat Harris accepted a different invitation from CBS News…

Fox News said in a statement it offered to host a VP debate on July 23, August 13 or a day after both party conventions. Harris’ team previously told CBS she would debate in-studio on the July or August dates Fox mentioned…

Trump for months has pressed Biden to debate, even placing an empty second lectern onstage at some of his rallies as a symbolic offer to the president. In a separate post Friday, he said he had accepted an invitation for still an additional debate, hosted by NBC and Telemundo, after previously committing to yet another invitation from Fox News for an October debate.

Biden’s campaign on Friday referred back to a previous statement in which chair Jen O’Malley Dillon accused Trump of having “a long history of playing games with debates: complaining about the rules, breaking those rules, pulling out at the last minute, or not showing up at all.”

At least it will, if our Very Serious Horserace-Tout Media has anything to do with it…

CNN said Friday that it will make its debate, scheduled for June 27 with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash as moderators, available for simulcast on any U.S. network with a news division that wants it, and allow free entry to CNN.com to stream it. ABC had said on Wednesday that it would allow networks and streaming services to simulcast its debate, set for Sept. 10 with David Muir and Linsey Davis as moderators.

A debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and whomever former President Trump chooses as his running mate is expected to air this summer on CBS. Fox News said it was seeking a second undercard debate but the Biden campaign signaled it would reject that

Each of the two debates between Biden and Trump in 2020 were carried on at least 16 networks, according to the Nielsen company. The first was seen by 73.1 million viewers, the second by 63 million…

For CNN leaders, there was a great temptation to keep it for themselves. It would have likely been the most-watched event ever on a network that is struggling in ratings. CNN’s chief executive, Mark Thompson, made a point in tying the debate to the brand on Wednesday when he announced the agreement to hold it during a sales presentation to advertisers in New York…

[Which is why CNN is not doing that!]

Despite worries about how many people will watch, Jamieson said there’s some irony in that there’s a lot to like about the proposed ground rules for the event. So far, the plans are to hold them in television studios without an audience.

That’s something the Annenberg group had proposed a decade ago, saying an audience that reacts to what the candidates are saying is often a distraction, and that audience is usually packed with partisans on both sides.

If the two campaigns agree to rules where one candidate’s microphone would be shut off while his opponent answers a question, it would go a long way to solving what has been a more frequent problem recently with politicians interrupting and talking over an opponent, she said…


 
Elsewhere: Violent criminals & their defenders —

At least David duPape has the excuse of untreated mental illness:

    1. 1.

      dmsilev

      With regards to Bozell IV, clearly conservative white pundits are failing to provide good role models to their children. Perhaps they should be required to enroll in parenting classes and submit to monitoring? Or maybe the kids should be removed from their parents and fostered out instead?

    2. 2.

      Baud

      One fugitive caught (reddit link)

      Rudy Giuliani’s tweet bragging about evading service of his Arizona indictment. He was served 30 minutes later, during his birthday party.

    7. 7.

      Baud

      Also, I read the Pelosi attacker will be up on state charges, so no Trump pardon if the unthinkable happens.

    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Sitting in my driveway with my cast-offs — it’s the annual subdivision yard sale.

      Business is very slow. Not a lot of customers and very few of them are impressed with my tasteful knickknacks.

      Oh well. There’s always Goodwill, they will take almost all of this off my hands.

    12. 12.

      sab

      @Ohio Mom: We have a Humane Society Thrift Store. Almost everything I donated was sold within 24 hours.

      My sister in law lives in a suburb that has the annual couch swap. Only time you can put your couch on the curb for trash pickup. So everyone goes out looking for a better couch. It’s hilarious.

      ETA My rule for Humane Society is I have to donate more items that day than I buy. They have really good stuff. I bought a porpoise night light there.

    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      Last evening I saw something I had not seen here before. A woman walking her cat. Cat happily exploring, obviously not it’s first rodeo. I was charmed.

      ( yes I know its done, I just not seen it in the real world, just videos)

    14. 14.

      Ohio Mom

      @Baud: Pelosi’s attacker should certainly be removed from society, but this is another example of the penal system functioning as our de facto mental health system.

      We emptied out the psychiatric hospitals (excuse me, behavioral health facilities, gotta keep up with the new terminology) and filled up the jails and prisons.

    15. 15.

      sab

      @MagdaInBlack: The neighbors’ cat that moved in with us has a brother cat. He goes for walks with his owners and their big dog. Dog on a leash, cat just trotting along beside them. Adorable. Our cat wanted to be inside.

    16. 16.

      Ohio Mom

      @sab: The couch trade sounds like my neighborhood’s Buy Nothing group on Facebook. People trade furnishings and I can’t figure out what they see in the stuff they are grabbing up.

      I’m imagining the person with the couch nobody else wants. Ouch.

    18. 18.

      p.a.

      @MagdaInBlack: Last week in my local state park a guy was walking with a toddler-sized remote controlled electric car with a birdcage in its seat, 2 parakeets sitting outside the cage.  Pretty healthy population of hawks around the park.🤔

    20. 20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      My drug test was very positive, bigly positive. There’s never been a drug test like mine in probably a very long time. Maybe forever. Who knows? We’ll have to see. But the day I took the drud tess a doctoc came up to me, he said “Sir, excuse me Sir, but the other doctoosh and I were talking about your perfect drub text and it was the most positive drum tent in medical history. I swear on my hypocritic oaf.” I don’t think crooked Joe could say that.

    22. 22.

      MagdaInBlack

      @sab: My cat is happy to lay by the patio door, no desire to even step out on the balcony. I know neither of us has the desire or the patience for learning to walk on a leash.

    23. 23.

      Percysowner

       

      @MagdaInBlack:

       That’s what Michael Steel said this morning.

      I think by now anyone in Texas who has the financial means and the physical ability should be installing solar with battery backup. Admittedly this storm was so destructive that rooftop solar might not have survived, and no power grid could survive having multiple towers being knocked over. Still by this time, Texans should recognize that their power grid is not secure and they need some sort of backup for when it goes down. This is what? The third time since 2021. That’s close to one huge outage a year.

      I just hope we hear from our jackels in Houston. Keep safe guys and let us know you are safe when things settle enough.

    24. 24.

      Almost Retired

      OT but I have been up since 4:30 because some sort of very restless varmint has taken residence in the crawl space under our bedroom.  I am fairly sure it’s a bear, but Mrs. AR thinks I can be a bit dramatic. I’ll give it the Noriega treatment and blast some Barry Manilow at it all day so it can’t sleep.  I can do that because we don’t have an HOA in our neighborhood.

    26. 26.

      stinger

      I take it the photo in that third tweet is proof of TIFG actually attending Barron’s graduation ceremony.

    27. 27.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I saw a guy once in KC (we were going to see Martin Sexton) who had a cat, unleashed, that followed him around like a dog, would ride on his shoulder.

      An old friend had a cat he took camping with him.  They’d setup in the woods, he’d let the cat roam, cat always came back.  He told us he had the cat since about it was 8 weeks old.  He lived in WY and would go out into a big-assed field with nothing around, let the cat loose, set out a chair and read until the cat came back.  Thus trained, he did that for the next 17 years.

      We’ve saw a couple of people here in the ‘hood try training their cats to walk on leashes during the real down times during the Plague.  Not sure how successful they were although it was hysterical to watch them try.

    29. 29.

      Percysowner

       

      @Almost Retired:

       HOAs have a bad rep, and most of them deserve it. The only one I ever lived in had an HOA because 1) It was a private street so someone needed to pay for plowing in the winter and 2) there was considerable green space that no one owned so the HOA paid for mowing every year. The only thing they ever got pissy about was making sure you couldn’t see the garbage cans from the street. The fee was only $180 a year, so it really just covered the necessaries.

    34. 34.

      Ohio Mom

      @HinTN: Yup, one of the first things Reagan did as president was repeal Jimmy Carter’s 1980 Mental Health Systems Act, which was to provide funding for mental health centers.

      I’ve long thought there is need for a coffee table book full of photos and graphs illustrating the last harms of the Reagan administration. One page could be Reagan signing away that funding, another page could be a graph showing the decline in union membership and corresponding rise in income inequality, still another the increase in the federal debt, the list goes on and on.

    35. 35.

      Scout211

      AOC had a very interesting point about the chaotic House hearing yesterday.  New Republic has a good explainer.  The crazy, wild outburst may not have been planned but she states that it was part of a more cynical move by the Republicans. 

       

      The following day, Ocasio-Cortez took to X (formerly Twitter) to break down how Greene’s outburst overshadowed—and aided—what Ocasio-Cortez describes as a “microcosm of what authoritarians do on a larger scale.”

      “AFTER the Republican Chair and GOP members broke official House protocol to allow MTG’s horrific opening silo of rhetoric, they THEN made another change to dispense with the legislative process,” Ocasio-Cortez said on X (formerly Twitter). “THAT part is not getting enough attention.”

      In a move Ocasio-Cortez described as “highly unusual and still unclear to me how legitimate it was,” the GOP-led committee vacated both the typical amendment process and legislative debate that follows, moving directly to vote on their own text without allowing for amendments or objections to be heard.

      ”That’s why this stuff isn’t just all-sides chaos, or mere distraction, or a pox on everyone’s house,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “They WANT you to think this was some random devolution of conduct instead of a structured GOP outcome. We must understand who and what actions created the situation. It matters.”

      Thanks to MTG’s meltdown, the vote to initiate contempt proceedings against Garland was successful.

    36. 36.

      Villago Delenda Est

      “Trump accepts a VP debate but wants it on Fox News. Harris has already said yes to CBS”
      Soon to be convicted felon TIFG/PAB can fuck the living fuck off. Or, more succinctly in the words of the late great EFGoldman, fuck’em.

    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      @Almost Retired:

      I’ll give it the Noriega treatment and blast some Barry Manilow at it all day so it can’t sleep.  I can do that because we don’t have an HOA in our neighborhood.

      But you’re still subject to the Geneva Conventions, aren’t you?

    39. 39.

      Captain C

      @MagdaInBlack:

      So, Trump wants Biden to drug test? Ok, pal, you too.

      Every accusation is a confession.  Though at this point, coming into the debates gacked on Adderall would probably be counterproductive for TIFG.

    40. 40.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Scout211: Well..MTG is or was a frequent flyer on Bannon’s ” Warroom.” She appears to be his little acolyte, his chaos monkey whom he winds up and sets loose. So, ya, its no accident this happened

      Eta: Plus she’s an idiot, so easy to wind up.

    43. 43.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @MagdaInBlack: If there is going to be a drug test, I want the sample of both candidates monitored on live TV for authenticity, and a very strict chain of custody enforced on the sample.  When I had to submit a urine sample in the Army, some NCO was required to watch me piss.  I once had to watch my rater take a leak in a cup when his number came up for a drug test.

