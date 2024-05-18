Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Republicans don’t trust women.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Everybody saw this coming.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Can we lighten up on the doomsday scenarios?

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

The willow is too close to the house.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 45 Comments

This post is in: ,

First off, this fucking guy:

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday announced that Rudy Giuliani had been served with the notice of his indictment in connection with an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona.

The announcement came less than two hours after a social media post from Giuliani taunted Mayes for failing to deliver his indictment. The notice was served to Giuliani during a celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, for his 80th birthday.

In a now-deleted post on X, Giuliani taunted Arizona authorities. “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” Giuliani posted Friday night. Accompanying the message was a photo of Giuliani smiling with six others and balloons arranged behind them.

An hour and 14 minutes later, Mayes responded to Giuliani’s post, writing, “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law.”

HAHAHAHAHA. Happy birthday, bitch.

***

I keep seeing this nonsense on tiktok and elsewhere about Gen X being awakened, and it’s all these losers and morons saying that OH NOES YOU HAVE AWAKENED GEN X AND NOW WE ARE GONNA KICK ASS AND TAKE NAMES and for the life of me I can’t figure out what these delicate souls are all wound up about, but I personally think it’s probably some right wing astroturf campaign to re-elect Trump. Other than that I have no idea.

It’s all so silly, anyway. Generations are such an arbitrary thing, although we do share, for the most part, a memory of similar cultural zeitgeists, but other than that it’s really a kind of hollow approximation of a large number of people who had radically different upbringings and experiences. Well, there was the lead paint and leaded gas, which really explains a lot.

Regardless, even if you do buy into the generational thing, as far as I understood, the motto of Gen X was supposed to be “EHh, whatever,” so I am not sure how successful any campaign to motivate my generation will be. Good luck with that and a hearty “you do you” is all I can think.

***

The videos of the tornado and other shit ripping through Houston were terrifying. While watching them, I kept thinking “I have seen something like this before,” and then I realized I in fact had seen this before. In every climate apocalyopse movie from the 90’s and 2000’s that Republicans said was pure hysteria and would never happen.

***

Slow day for me- there’s a ton of stuff to be done in the yard, but I just did not want to go outside and get more sun until this sunburn has healed, so I went and got a hair cut and beard trim. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I rarely if ever pay attention to what I am wearing or what my shirt says when I put it on, and often times could not tell you what I am wearing until someone says “nice shirt” or something and I have to look down and remember what it says. Long story short, I wore my “Veterans for Biden” t-shirt and one of the rednecks at the barbershop said something to the effect of “I can’t believe you’re supporting him” and I just blurted out “I spent ten years in the army and I am not voting for that piece of shit draft dodging Trump.” That ended the discussion.

I know I have talked about this at length, but I really don’t understand how the right wing has changed so much. I don’t get the pickup trucks and the cop worshipping and the gun fetish and all that. When I was younger, the only pickup trucks you ever saw had “farm use” spray painted on the side, and you rarely saw them in town. All the farmers would never drive a pickup truck to town or church or the mall. They all had a nice ford ltd or a mercury grand marquis or something that was the family car and grocery getter. And everyone had guns but no one advertised it and they would have looked at you funny if you told them you needed a m-16 for self defense. And no one liked the cops or the game warden because it was understood they were just there to fuck with you. It’s all fucking bonkers.

And while we are at it, I am so fucking sick and tired of the culture wars. I was talking to Betty Cracker the other day and we chatted about this, mainly about how tired I am about having to have an opinion about shit that is completely irrelevant to me. I could have gone my entire god damned life without ever thinking about trans issues or gender affirming care or any of that stuff. I seriously could have. It’s weird and annoying. I never thought people were going to force me, a 53 year old man with no kids or grandkids, to spend time thinking about kids and their genitals. I mean who the fuck cares what I think, anyway? But now I have to think about all this shit because we can’t simply just treat people like human beings and these right wing monsters and godbotherers are hell bent on making people miserable, so now I have to be informed and have opinions to push back against the sick bastards.

***

I think that is it for me. Gonna put another application of aloe on, eat some sun dried figs and maybe a grapefruit, and spend the rest of the night watching tv. Joelle is all wrapped up in the new season of Bridgerton, while I finished season 1 of Caprica and am going to re-watch the Rings of Power before moving on to Season 2.

Talk to you all tomorrow.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • beef
  • BigJimSlade
  • Brachiator
  • Chet Murthy
  • CindyH
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • HumboldtBlue
  • J. Arthur Crank
  • Jackie
  • John Cole
  • John Revolta
  • kalakal
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Other MJS
  • piratedan
  • Shalimar
  • smith
  • Suzanne
  • TBone
  • Torrey
  • trollhattan
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    45Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      I don’t get the pickup trucks and the cop worshipping and the gun fetish and all that.

      My hypothesis is an emotionally stunted masculine culture.  They’re stuck in high school.  YMMV.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      I know I have talked about this at length, but I really don’t understand how the right wing has changed so much.

      IDK if you’ve tackled the Perlstein books but the seeds seem to have been sown as far ago as the ’50s by the Birchers et al., and ’60s by the “college Republicans” and reactionaries who backed Goldwater and began attacking functioning moderates.

      They were kept in check to an extent for decades but flared up here and there. Gingrich and GW Bush brought them into the open, Obama focused and enraged them by being Obama, then Trump allowed them to let their freak flags fly, open and…proud is the wrong word here.

      That genie ain’t going back into the bottle anytime in the mid-future, if ever.

      I’ll rent a pickup should I ever need one.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      beef

      So, the nerds won and the jocks comforted themselves by strapping truck nuts on their daily driver?  LOL

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @bbleh: I had a thought about this and then sit back and think about how many shows are about cops or detectives, all driving fast, being emotional and solving crimes.  It’s literally every-fucking-where.  While I can enjoy a good procedural as much as the next guy, can you think of another profession that gets the pub that cops, lawyers and doctors do?  Teachers come in a very distant 4th, but when you check out regular network TV, it’s either stuff up above or reality shows with a few sit-coms mixed in.

      20-30 years ago we went thru a game show craze, it was our reality TV and instead of being smart or solving puzzles, now it’s evolved in many ways as to who can be the most insincere.

      Just happy that I have the curiosity network and can catch the odd show that catches my eye, domestic or otherwise when I’m not bringing on bad movies and sport.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      @John Cole: I would ascribe it to the slow demise of a concept of social membership and its attendant benefits and responsibilities and the rise of a culture of self-centeredness, caricatured as the “70s ‘Me’ Generation” but due to a confluence of many factors, including growing up with the benefits of the great middle-class economic boom of the 50s and 60s, a consumer-focused economy driven by relentless advertising, and to some degree the exploitation of this by a borderline-sociopathic corporate culture aligned with the Republican/Tory Party.  But again YMMV.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Please tell me that when Attorney General Mayes served that indictment he rolled it up into a small tube and shoved it up Rudy’s ass.   Given the circumstances, it doesn’t have to be the Attorney General himself—a designee would suffice.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MomSense

      It is exhausting – all the drama and bullshit over the basics of a modern society.  At some level it’s just so absurd.  The policies Democrats are pushing for are just the basic things we all need.  They can’t really argue honestly about increasing wages or better more affordable health care so they scaremonger about “illegals”, trans people and the ridiculous and completely made up after birth abortion.  The problem is they are harming people.  I have no idea how we get out of this mess.

      It’s been raining all day.  I watched two families of lions come ashore right in front of my window.
      The sellers had to delay the closing for a few days so I’m not hauling boxes this weekend.  I’ve been sleeping on and off all day.

      ETA Loons! Jesus autocorrect

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John Revolta

      White US population 1960: 88.6 percent

      White US population 2010: 72 percent

      That’s what happened. White people freaked out and lost their goddamn minds.

      (US Census Bureau)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @MomSense:

       

      I watched two families of lions come ashore right in front of my window.

      Hmm, aquatic lions in Maine? Running this through the autocorrect inverter, I assume you meant “loons”?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      kalakal

      @MomSense:

      I watched two families of lions come ashore right in front of my window.

      Puts my little family of Wrens nesting in the porch in their place

      ETA Loons! Jesus autocorrect

      I’m glad you made that correction.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      I don’t get the pickup trucks and the cop worshipping and the gun fetish and all that.

      It’s a reaction to the erosion of white patriarchy.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      smith

      @J. Arthur Crank: Just for the record, AG Mayes is a woman. In fact, it’s interesting that so many of the local prosecutors calling the insurrectionists and their god/king to account are women — Mayes, Willis, James, Nessel.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Shalimar

      Gen X came of age in the “Greed is good” Reagan era.  I have no faith in the majority of my generation not to be selfish assholes.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chet Murthy

      I guess we all have our theories for why this happened.  I agree with @John Revolta: but also believe that a big part of it is women’s liberation.  Men were used to being the protagonists in their own story.  One day, they woke up and they weren’t any longer: their wives had lives of their own, and sometimes they weren’t included.  And sure, the same thing happened with white people: you turn on the teevee, and there are brown people starring in things!  I remember when people thought the job of quarterback was too …. cerebral for a Black man to do it.  Not any longer.  Some of the biggest pop stars are Black.  Some of the biggest actors are, too.  When you’re used to turning on the teevee and seeing *only* people who look like you, I guess it can be jarring.

      TL;DR Men (esp. white men) were used to being the protagonists in their own story.  That’s changed/changing, and a lot of men can’t handle it.

      P.S. I remember there was a TV show where the (befuddled, but decent, well-meaning) cop is starting to interview the young attractive female, and she thinks he’s coming on to her.  She says “fancy you chances, grandpa?”  And …. well, I also think that a lot of men haven’t gotten over that idea: that at some point (far sooner than they want to contemplate) they’re not going to be able to chase after the nubile females they continue to dream about.  Again, I think a lot of men just can’t handle it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @smith:   Thanks for the correction.  I did not click to read the whole story, that had a link to the Twitter account of the AG.  I am suitably embarrassed.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chet Murthy

      @smith: Well, given how abysmally most of the men who should have held TFG responsible have failed at that, I’m just glad women have stepped-up.  And I hope that at least a few are destined for higher office, like, say, the Presidency.  I especially think (bitterly) about Cyrus Vance Jr. and all the times he let TFG and his spawn off the hook.  Grrrrrrrr.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Torrey

      @Chet Murthy: ​

      Men were used to being the protagonists in their own story.

      Friendly amendment: white men were used to being the protagonists in everybody else’s story (as well as their own).​

      Reply
    27. 27.

      TBone

      I miss watching Karen Walker and company on Will & Grace.  My GenX shero.  Could that show even get on a major network these days?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      Long story short, I wore my “Veterans for Biden” t-shirt and one of the rednecks at the barbershop said something to the effect of “I can’t believe you’re supporting him” and I just blurted out “I spent ten years in the army and I am not voting for that piece of shit draft dodging Trump.” That ended the discussion.

      Excellent!  Short and sweet, and STFU Trump trash!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      @piratedan:

      It’s literally every-fucking-where.  While I can enjoy a good procedural as much as the next guy, can you think of another profession that gets the pub that cops, lawyers and doctors do?

      Cops, lawyers and doctors have been mainstays of radio and TV since the invention of these media. And even more than cops, the private eye. I would sit on my mother’s lap and watch the angry young crusading Dr Ben Casey and the magnificent liberal lawyer drama The Defenders.

      Very few of these shows were rigidly right wing. But the censors and right wing culture critics were always in the background, nudging things towards conservative “respectability.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Any California peeps in the house? Holy shit, bring your dogs inside!!!

      South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem addressed California Republicans Saturday in a speech heavy with farm stories and livestock metaphors, though she did not address controversy over shooting her own dog and skated over the criticism she’s received since her new memoir’s publication. Noem, whose name has been floated as a potential running mate to former president Donald Trump, addressed delegates during a lunchtime keynote at the California Republican Party’s spring convention Saturday in Burlingame.

      The conservative governor has faced backlash since the publication of her new memoir “No Going Back,” for including a story about shooting and killing a dog she described as untrainable and for a false claim that she met with North Korea’s leader, which she has since said will be removed from the book.

      Speaking at the convention, she said her book is about RINOs, or ‘Republicans In Name Only’ (“I name a few of them in the book”); donkeys (used to guard cattle from coyotes, though if there’s more than one donkey they “just want to be friends … I think there’s only room for one donkey somewhere in this country”) and the American bison, animals that “walk into the storm to get through it faster.”

      She described “fighting” the media about the truth of her book and at one point she said it is “hard to see people act like you don’t have a heart.” California Republicans gave the South Dakota governor a warm reception, applauding when she described the small-government structure of her state and jeering when she contrasted herself with Gov. Gavin Newsom.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article288558059.html#storylink=cpy

      Seems nice.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Torrey

      @trollhattan: ​

      quoting Gov. Noem: “. . .I think there’s only room for one donkey somewhere in this country”

      So now she’s going to go on a donkey-shooting spree?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chet Murthy

      @TBone: I was never into Will&Grace.  But I did watch a few episodes, and ….. I thought it was groundbreaking for its time, but geez, wouldn’t it be completely so-normal/so-normal today?  I don’t watch a lotta TV, so I don’t know, but geez it seems like leads that are gay (both men and women) are pretty normal these days?

      Or maybe you’re thinking about something else about Will&Grace that was norm-breaking ?

      I personally believe that we can thank Will&Grace for a lot of the normalization of gay people: I mean, I bet for a lotta straight Americans, that show was their first introduction to “out” gay people.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      J. Arthur Crank

      @trollhattan:

       

      Any California peeps in the house? Holy shit, bring your dogs inside!!!

      Another unrelated reason to bring the dogs and cats inside: a cougar was spotted in La Mesa, which is one of the towns directly east of San Diego (story here).

      Reply
    36. 36.

      smith

      @Chet Murthy: Thinking about it, it’s also striking how many of the people in charge of these prosecutions are Black as well. James, Willis, AG Ford in NV, and DA Bragg in NYC. I think the only white man heading any major prosecutions aimed at the Defendant or his co-conspirators is Jack Smith.

      Sort of confirms the fears of those terrified white men clinging desperately to their delusions of dominance in all things. What is the world coming to if you can be thrown in jail by a Black woman just for a little  insurrectioning?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chet Murthy

      @smith:

      What is the world coming to if you can be thrown in jail by a Black woman just for a little  insurrectioning?

      Can you imagine the rage some of these men must be feeling? *grin

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chet Murthy

      I made some cinnamon rolls (this recipe: https://bakingmischief.com/easy-overnight-cinnamon-rolls-two/ ) and hooboy, the recipe calls for making *twice* the amount of frosting I feel comfortable putting on the rolls.  *Twice*.  I guess I’ll store the rest and make something else to put it on.

      This is, like, my 3rd attempt at making cinnamon rolls.  I’ve baked bread a lot, and some banana, pumpkin, etc bread, but only recently started making pastries.  I’m still ginning up the courage to try making laminated dough (for croissants).

      Reply
    39. 39.

      MomSense

      @Chet Murthy:

      I blame Michael J. Fox.  He is too damned charismatic.  The character Alex P. Keaton was supposed to be a cautionary tale – young, sociopathic Reaganite.  He said truly awful things and if James Spader had taken that role things might be different now.  But nope.  Michael J. Fox with his insidious likeability ruined our generation.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Other MJS

      “now I have to be informed and have opinions to push back against the sick bastards.”

      I hear ya. I try to abide by a personal maxim that worthwhile opinions are high-maintenance and therefore best adopted sparingly. The clowns on the Right have more opinions than brain cells.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      mrmoshpotato

      @J. Arthur Crank:

      Please tell me that when Attorney General Mayes served that indictment he rolled it up into a small tube and shoved it up Rudy’s ass. 

      BWHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!!  Thanks!

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MomSense:

      It’s been raining all day. I watched two families of lions come ashore right in front of my window.

      The sellers had to delay the closing for a few days so I’m not hauling boxes this weekend. I’ve been sleeping on and off all day.

      ETA Loons! Jesus autocorrect

      At first I thought “sea lions” was autoincorrected.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      John Revolta

      applauding when she described the small-government structure of her state and jeering when she contrasted herself with Gov. Gavin Newsom. 

      Back to the Census Bureau!

      CA population 2020  39.5M

      SD population 887K

      Got anything else stupid to say, Gravelpit Gertie?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      BigJimSlade

      @John Cole: I think it’s all fox news telling all of them what they should be up in arms about. 24/7. And the rest of the rw chorus from Limbaugh to Alex Jones to OAN over the last few decades. Culture wars = cha-ching (and get people emotional over some political things they never would’ve cared about).

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.