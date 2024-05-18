First off, this fucking guy:

Arizona’s Democratic Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday announced that Rudy Giuliani had been served with the notice of his indictment in connection with an alleged conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results in Arizona. The announcement came less than two hours after a social media post from Giuliani taunted Mayes for failing to deliver his indictment. The notice was served to Giuliani during a celebration in Palm Beach, Florida, for his 80th birthday. In a now-deleted post on X, Giuliani taunted Arizona authorities. “If Arizona authorities can’t find me by tomorrow morning; 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can’t count votes,” Giuliani posted Friday night. Accompanying the message was a photo of Giuliani smiling with six others and balloons arranged behind them. An hour and 14 minutes later, Mayes responded to Giuliani’s post, writing, “The final defendant was served moments ago. @RudyGiuliani, nobody is above the law.”

HAHAHAHAHA. Happy birthday, bitch.

***

I keep seeing this nonsense on tiktok and elsewhere about Gen X being awakened, and it’s all these losers and morons saying that OH NOES YOU HAVE AWAKENED GEN X AND NOW WE ARE GONNA KICK ASS AND TAKE NAMES and for the life of me I can’t figure out what these delicate souls are all wound up about, but I personally think it’s probably some right wing astroturf campaign to re-elect Trump. Other than that I have no idea.

It’s all so silly, anyway. Generations are such an arbitrary thing, although we do share, for the most part, a memory of similar cultural zeitgeists, but other than that it’s really a kind of hollow approximation of a large number of people who had radically different upbringings and experiences. Well, there was the lead paint and leaded gas, which really explains a lot.

Regardless, even if you do buy into the generational thing, as far as I understood, the motto of Gen X was supposed to be “EHh, whatever,” so I am not sure how successful any campaign to motivate my generation will be. Good luck with that and a hearty “you do you” is all I can think.

***

The videos of the tornado and other shit ripping through Houston were terrifying. While watching them, I kept thinking “I have seen something like this before,” and then I realized I in fact had seen this before. In every climate apocalyopse movie from the 90’s and 2000’s that Republicans said was pure hysteria and would never happen.

***

Slow day for me- there’s a ton of stuff to be done in the yard, but I just did not want to go outside and get more sun until this sunburn has healed, so I went and got a hair cut and beard trim. I don’t know about the rest of you, but I rarely if ever pay attention to what I am wearing or what my shirt says when I put it on, and often times could not tell you what I am wearing until someone says “nice shirt” or something and I have to look down and remember what it says. Long story short, I wore my “Veterans for Biden” t-shirt and one of the rednecks at the barbershop said something to the effect of “I can’t believe you’re supporting him” and I just blurted out “I spent ten years in the army and I am not voting for that piece of shit draft dodging Trump.” That ended the discussion.

I know I have talked about this at length, but I really don’t understand how the right wing has changed so much. I don’t get the pickup trucks and the cop worshipping and the gun fetish and all that. When I was younger, the only pickup trucks you ever saw had “farm use” spray painted on the side, and you rarely saw them in town. All the farmers would never drive a pickup truck to town or church or the mall. They all had a nice ford ltd or a mercury grand marquis or something that was the family car and grocery getter. And everyone had guns but no one advertised it and they would have looked at you funny if you told them you needed a m-16 for self defense. And no one liked the cops or the game warden because it was understood they were just there to fuck with you. It’s all fucking bonkers.

And while we are at it, I am so fucking sick and tired of the culture wars. I was talking to Betty Cracker the other day and we chatted about this, mainly about how tired I am about having to have an opinion about shit that is completely irrelevant to me. I could have gone my entire god damned life without ever thinking about trans issues or gender affirming care or any of that stuff. I seriously could have. It’s weird and annoying. I never thought people were going to force me, a 53 year old man with no kids or grandkids, to spend time thinking about kids and their genitals. I mean who the fuck cares what I think, anyway? But now I have to think about all this shit because we can’t simply just treat people like human beings and these right wing monsters and godbotherers are hell bent on making people miserable, so now I have to be informed and have opinions to push back against the sick bastards.

***

I think that is it for me. Gonna put another application of aloe on, eat some sun dried figs and maybe a grapefruit, and spend the rest of the night watching tv. Joelle is all wrapped up in the new season of Bridgerton, while I finished season 1 of Caprica and am going to re-watch the Rings of Power before moving on to Season 2.

Talk to you all tomorrow.