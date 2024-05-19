Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

White supremacy is terrorism.

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

Whatever happens next week, the fight doesn’t end.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Their freedom requires your slavery.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Gun Humpers Open Thread: The NRA’s Annual Meeting in Dallas

Gun Humpers Open Thread: The NRA’s Annual Meeting in Dallas

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Per the Texas Tribune, “Trump, Abbott paint gun rights as imperiled at NRA convention”:

At the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Saturday, Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged the thousands gathered to vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election as a way to ensure their Second Amendment rights…

Trump and Abbott spoke to a room packed with NRA members, some of which sported supportive attire from the standard-fare red caps to a dress covered with photos of the former president.

During the convention, the NRA released its endorsement for the 45th president, and the Trump political campaign announced the launch for the “Gun Owners for Trump” coalition.

Abbott touted his track record on gun rights by pointing to Texas laws passed last year, such as House Bill 3137 which prohibits local governments from requiring firearm owners to buy liability insurance. To energetic applause, he said the law ensured people would not be forced to pay to exercise their Second Amendment rights.

Almost to the day, the NRA convention takes place two years after the Uvalde school shooting, where an 18-year-old gunned down an elementary school with a legally purchased assault rifle. The shooter killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers with an AR-15 style rifle…

“Donald Trump and Texas Republicans made the gun violence epidemic worse, especially in our state, where we have seen nine mass shootings just in the last 15 years,” said a statement by Gilberto Hinojosa, the Texas Democratic Party Chair, on Friday. “Even after Uvalde parents pleaded with Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz for commonsense gun safety laws, they decided, like Trump, that the NRA and gun lobby was more important.”

Instead the legislature approved a school safety bill that established preventative measures toward school shootings. The law included a mandate that every school must hire an armed security officer and the creation of a department within the Texas Education Agency that can compel districts to adhere to active-shooter protocols…

Per Politico, “Trump at NRA convention floats a three-term presidency”:

… “You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” Trump quipped at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, speaking before a crowd of gun rights supporters.

Some in the crowd shouted in response: “Three.”…

During a meandering speech in Dallas, Trump addressed thousands of gun rights supporters on Saturday. The former president spoke about guns and the Second Amendment, but also tackled immigration, foreign policy, the economy and abortion. He at one point slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “radical left,” while continuing his attacks on Biden and CNN about the debates…

Trump, intermittently pivoting back to the gun issue, spoke before a vastly different NRA than the one that threw its support behind him just eight years ago. In May 2016, the organization backed Trump and would go on to spend more than $30 million to help send him to the White House. On Saturday, the NRA endorsed Trump again, support that comes as both the former president and the nation’s top gun group face mounting legal challenges, raising questions about how much money the organization will be able to put behind Trump’s 2024 bid to return to power…

Trump used Saturday’s speech — his ninth time addressing the nation’s top gun lobby — to gin up enthusiasm among some of his staunchest supporters, a key constituency for fundraising. The NRA cheered Trump during his first term in office, as he appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices and took steps pushed by the gun lobby, including his designation of gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure during Covid.

Trump also used the venue to rail against President Joe Biden’s restrictions on gun ownership and vowed to roll back gun safety provisions passed by his administration.

Biden has taken a number of steps to tackle gun violence, issuing a slew of executive actions and establishing the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention — moves that have angered the gun lobby. The president most recently moved to expand background checks for gun purchases, in an effort to eliminate a loophole that has allowed sales of guns without background checks outside of brick-and-mortar stores.

As Trump headlined the event, the weight of the NRA’s backing and its relevance in the country’s politics this cycle is increasingly murky. The group has been embattled with scandals, internal power struggles and lawsuits that have emptied its coffers, spurring uncertainty about how much cash it can put forward to support Trump at a time his own war chest lags behind Biden’s.

“No matter what you’ve heard, we are strong. We are healthy. We are resolute, committed and united as ever,” said Andrew Arulanandam, interim CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, before Trump’s speech…

Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Capone, and insisting “genius” runs in his bloodline.

Then, as he wound down, in a disorienting shift, sentimental music began to play and Trump furrowed his brow and shook his head to deliver the grim message that America is “a failing nation.”

In a monologue set to melodramatic instrumental music, Trump described the current state of the country as if he were breaking the news to a small child that his mother had just died: “Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 58 years, where banks are collapsing, and interest rates are skyrocketing.”…

“Where, and who, are these people, that would do this to our country? Who are these people who would ruin us and make us look like fools?” he said, before calling the U.S. a “drug-infested, crime-ridden nation, incapable of solving even the simplest of problems.”

With an economy that is collapsing into “a cesspool of ruin,” Trump said, and an educational system “at the bottom of every list,” America is no longer “admired” or even “listened to” on the world stage, he claimed.

He went on to call those who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 “hostages” who have been “unfairly imprisoned” simply for staging a “protest.”…

The list of grievances and horror stories went on and on, veering off at one point to “dirty” airports, where Trump claimed “you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave and they have no idea when they will.” To stop such “horror,” he said, NRA members need to “fight for America like no one has ever fought before” in the “final battle” that is the 2024 presidential election, vowing to “liberate our country from these tyrants and villains.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Bill
  • catclub
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Gloria DryGarden
  • Harrison Wesley
  • Jeffro
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MattF
  • Mousebumples
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • TBone
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      MattF

      Given that report was from Politico, Trump’s speech must have been a disaster.

      ETA: Texas Tribune. Still a disaster.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Baud: Well, sure.  Swim around the fishbowl a few times, and all those unpleasant memories and sensations and feelings will just wash right away.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      You might as well try to talk sense to a ward full of delusional schizophrenics as call out these folks on the basis of facts or logic.

      They still deserve affordable healthcare, clean air & water, safe food & drugs, decent schools, etc.  But as far as I’m concerned, they’re write-offs.

      @Geo Wilcox: saw a remark about this elsewhere, said they’re blaming it on a teleprompter.  ETA, oh also it was deliberate, for “dramatic effect.”  See at https://www.tiktok.com/@harryjsisson/video/7370523452954053934?_r=1&_t=8mTKGOb7xT
      and Irish Times describes the speech as “slur-laden.”

      He’s gonna have to dose pretty heavy for that debate.  Assuming he shows up.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      His weirdo music and dramatic pauses actually make me laugh.  I think he’s “seeing” himself in some sort of TV Bizarro-land version of himself, complete with a soundtrack.

      Could someone please get this orange pile of crap a deep-fried Big Mac or eight and hurry this shit along?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Shalimar

      We saw Uvalde.  Hundreds of officers from every agency imaginable stood outside and did nothing.  What good does hiring more armed security officers do?  They take their pay and turn coward as soon as the shooting starts.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Harrison Wesley

      A bad guy with a gun has two options in Texas: get put down by a good guy with a gun or get pardoned by the governor.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      TBone

      @Jeffro: well said, my sentiments exactly.  He’s such a pile of nothingness, all his effort to the contrary makes me guffaw.  And those court room scowls merely make him look like he needs to poop.

      Loserville.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mousebumples

      My oldest will be starting kindergarten in the fall, and I feel like I need to talk to her about the potential for school shootings before they do their first drill or whatever. I just… have no idea where to start.

      I was on hs for Columbine and college for Virginia Tech… And I don’t know that I’ve ever had a shooter drill, though I’ve totally taken work trainings.

      It just makes me feel so hopeless. I’m hoping we can change laws and make things safer, but I, just… my little.

      Suggestions or commiserations are welcome. I know I’m not the first parent to feel this way.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      “you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave and they have no idea when they will.”

      yeah, it’s called the free market. corporations understaff, underpay, and overwork their employees to squeeze out an cent for quarterly earnings.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bill

      Since Trump is a moron he doesn’t know that FDR was not president for almost 16 years. He died less than three months into his fourth term.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      The gun humpers want OTHER people to sacrifice their lives for THEIR freedoms. How heroic.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      AM in NC

      I have two kids who will be voting for President for the first time this year.  Their top issues are guns and climate and reproductive freedom, and they will absolutely be voting for Democrats across the board.

      A LOT of young people care about the gun issue, and ads contrasting Biden/Democrats’ actions to curb gun violence with Trump actively courting gun humpers and boasting that he will undo everything Democrats got enacted should be effective.  I hope Biden’s social media people are all over this one.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      @Mousebumples: Suggestions or commiserations are welcome. I know I’m not the first parent to feel this way.

      My daughter has been a kinder teacher for many years and these issues do come up in her classroom with students and with parents.  She is very cognizant that what works for the older students does not always work for the kinder students when discussing such huge issues.  Even concepts like diversity have to be discussed in ways that a kinder student can understand.

      What I would suggest is to talk with your daughter’s teacher to get an idea of how to have that discussion in a developmentally appropriate way for your daughter.  In some school districts the teachers have that discussion with the students. It depends on your district, though.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Jeffro: Could someone please get this orange pile of crap a deep-fried Big Mac or eight and hurry this shit along?

      please. ASAP

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Doc Sardonic

      And those court room scowls merely make him look like he needs to poop.

      @TBone: That’s the common loading the diaper look after he wakes up from his nap

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.