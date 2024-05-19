Former president Donald Trump addressed the embattled NRA in Dallas as the race for the White House heats up. There he promised to protect gun rights and roll back some of president Biden's gun reforms. @jayobtv talks to voters. https://t.co/ezEiVKcUUc pic.twitter.com/4THzUwbnHV — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 19, 2024

Per the Texas Tribune, “Trump, Abbott paint gun rights as imperiled at NRA convention”:

At the National Rifle Association’s annual convention on Saturday, Donald Trump and Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged the thousands gathered to vote for Trump in the 2024 presidential election as a way to ensure their Second Amendment rights… Trump and Abbott spoke to a room packed with NRA members, some of which sported supportive attire from the standard-fare red caps to a dress covered with photos of the former president. During the convention, the NRA released its endorsement for the 45th president, and the Trump political campaign announced the launch for the “Gun Owners for Trump” coalition. Abbott touted his track record on gun rights by pointing to Texas laws passed last year, such as House Bill 3137 which prohibits local governments from requiring firearm owners to buy liability insurance. To energetic applause, he said the law ensured people would not be forced to pay to exercise their Second Amendment rights. Almost to the day, the NRA convention takes place two years after the Uvalde school shooting, where an 18-year-old gunned down an elementary school with a legally purchased assault rifle. The shooter killed 19 fourth-graders and two teachers with an AR-15 style rifle… “Donald Trump and Texas Republicans made the gun violence epidemic worse, especially in our state, where we have seen nine mass shootings just in the last 15 years,” said a statement by Gilberto Hinojosa, the Texas Democratic Party Chair, on Friday. “Even after Uvalde parents pleaded with Greg Abbott and Ted Cruz for commonsense gun safety laws, they decided, like Trump, that the NRA and gun lobby was more important.” Instead the legislature approved a school safety bill that established preventative measures toward school shootings. The law included a mandate that every school must hire an armed security officer and the creation of a department within the Texas Education Agency that can compel districts to adhere to active-shooter protocols…

2/2 Texas Rally for Gun Violence Prevention & #NRA Accountability at Dallas City Hall Saturday morning. Pics of local Dallas #MomsDemandAction chapter leaders and pro-gun safety North Texas politicians.👏🏻👏🏻 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QFTzdVThzh — Scott Uhl (@ScottUhlTX) May 18, 2024

Per Politico, “Trump at NRA convention floats a three-term presidency”:

… “You know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don’t know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?” Trump quipped at the National Rifle Association annual meeting, speaking before a crowd of gun rights supporters. Some in the crowd shouted in response: “Three.”… During a meandering speech in Dallas, Trump addressed thousands of gun rights supporters on Saturday. The former president spoke about guns and the Second Amendment, but also tackled immigration, foreign policy, the economy and abortion. He at one point slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as “radical left,” while continuing his attacks on Biden and CNN about the debates… Trump, intermittently pivoting back to the gun issue, spoke before a vastly different NRA than the one that threw its support behind him just eight years ago. In May 2016, the organization backed Trump and would go on to spend more than $30 million to help send him to the White House. On Saturday, the NRA endorsed Trump again, support that comes as both the former president and the nation’s top gun group face mounting legal challenges, raising questions about how much money the organization will be able to put behind Trump’s 2024 bid to return to power… Trump used Saturday’s speech — his ninth time addressing the nation’s top gun lobby — to gin up enthusiasm among some of his staunchest supporters, a key constituency for fundraising. The NRA cheered Trump during his first term in office, as he appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices and took steps pushed by the gun lobby, including his designation of gun and ammunition retailers as critical infrastructure during Covid. Trump also used the venue to rail against President Joe Biden’s restrictions on gun ownership and vowed to roll back gun safety provisions passed by his administration. Biden has taken a number of steps to tackle gun violence, issuing a slew of executive actions and establishing the first-ever federal office of gun violence prevention — moves that have angered the gun lobby. The president most recently moved to expand background checks for gun purchases, in an effort to eliminate a loophole that has allowed sales of guns without background checks outside of brick-and-mortar stores. As Trump headlined the event, the weight of the NRA’s backing and its relevance in the country’s politics this cycle is increasingly murky. The group has been embattled with scandals, internal power struggles and lawsuits that have emptied its coffers, spurring uncertainty about how much cash it can put forward to support Trump at a time his own war chest lags behind Biden’s. “No matter what you’ve heard, we are strong. We are healthy. We are resolute, committed and united as ever,” said Andrew Arulanandam, interim CEO and executive vice president of the NRA, before Trump’s speech…

Trump starts playing QAnon music during his bizarre slur-filled NRA speech pic.twitter.com/tprP3rRxMR — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) May 18, 2024

… Addressing thousands of members of the NRA at their annual meeting in Texas, the former president stuck to his usual talking points, hailing the reversal of Roe v. Wade as an “amazing thing,” comparing himself to Al Capone, and insisting “genius” runs in his bloodline. Then, as he wound down, in a disorienting shift, sentimental music began to play and Trump furrowed his brow and shook his head to deliver the grim message that America is “a failing nation.” In a monologue set to melodramatic instrumental music, Trump described the current state of the country as if he were breaking the news to a small child that his mother had just died: “Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in 58 years, where banks are collapsing, and interest rates are skyrocketing.”… “Where, and who, are these people, that would do this to our country? Who are these people who would ruin us and make us look like fools?” he said, before calling the U.S. a “drug-infested, crime-ridden nation, incapable of solving even the simplest of problems.” With an economy that is collapsing into “a cesspool of ruin,” Trump said, and an educational system “at the bottom of every list,” America is no longer “admired” or even “listened to” on the world stage, he claimed. He went on to call those who attacked the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6 “hostages” who have been “unfairly imprisoned” simply for staging a “protest.”… The list of grievances and horror stories went on and on, veering off at one point to “dirty” airports, where Trump claimed “you sit and wait for hours and then are notified that the plane won’t leave and they have no idea when they will.” To stop such “horror,” he said, NRA members need to “fight for America like no one has ever fought before” in the “final battle” that is the 2024 presidential election, vowing to “liberate our country from these tyrants and villains.”