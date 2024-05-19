Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Confusion to Our Enemies

======

They’re pretty confused, all right!
Late Night Open Thread 17

Mr. Pierce, at Esquire“Trump Brought His Little Gang of Weird Buddies to Court During Michael Cohen’s Testimony”:

As long as nobody calls it a cult or anything.

On Monday, two United States senators, Tommy Tuberville and J.D. Vance, took a pilgrimage to the Manhattan courthouse in which Michael Cohen was explaining to a jury everything he did while being paid by the former president* to be a schmuck to the entire outside world…

Far more interesting were the two legislative acolytes who came to pay homage. It’s like the courthouse is now Fatima, with farts…

“We got a courtroom, this most depressing thing I’ve ever been in,” Tuberville said. “Mental anguish is trying to be pushed on the Republican candidate for the president of the United States.”

For the benefit of those keeping score at home, Speaker Moses, who is a very good Christian man, is going to New York to support an unapologetic defendant in a criminal scheme that violated at least half the Ten Commandments. That should be a tinhorn tent revival of a type unseen since Jimmy Swaggart took to the podium and tearfully copped to doing missionary work in various motels in the neighborhood we like to call Out by the Airport. It is Politico’s analysis that these pilgrims are coming to court in order to meet the press and say all the stuff the defendant can’t say because Judge Juan Merchan may toss him in the hoosegow. How did these young journos ever get so cynical?


Gaetz and Boebert Heckled at Trump Trial as Court Becomes New MAGA Hotspot: A Closer Look

      bobbo

      “Mental anguish is trying to be pushed on the Republican candidate.”

      When the dumbest man in the Senate tries to sound smart.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      It’s as if they have no faith in our judicial system. It’s like their lack of faith in law enforcement. Just like they have no faith in our government, Nor do they have faith in our elections systems. It seems that they only have faith in Rump and Jeebus.

      I like how the nooz reported that Hair Furor had “his friends show up in court”. Fucking lying nooz, as usual. They’re not friends, they’re there to prove that he owns them and that they and their party are loyal to him.

      They are nothing more than bootlicking suckups.

      Betty Cracker

      I applaud the ingenuity of the person who held up the “BOOTLICKERS” sign in the background and hope their effort inspires imitators for future post-court session news conferences.

