"The Anjin is running out of artillery shells." pic.twitter.com/NiLWT2caPD — Houthi and the Blowfish #WormGang?? (@canderaid) May 18, 2024

House Republicans ditch their day jobs to stand with Trump, while legislating languishes https://t.co/mDuPjTIAtm — The Associated Press (@AP) May 17, 2024

Mr. Pierce, at Esquire — “Trump Brought His Little Gang of Weird Buddies to Court During Michael Cohen’s Testimony”:

As long as nobody calls it a cult or anything. On Monday, two United States senators, Tommy Tuberville and J.D. Vance, took a pilgrimage to the Manhattan courthouse in which Michael Cohen was explaining to a jury everything he did while being paid by the former president* to be a schmuck to the entire outside world… Far more interesting were the two legislative acolytes who came to pay homage. It’s like the courthouse is now Fatima, with farts… “We got a courtroom, this most depressing thing I’ve ever been in,” Tuberville said. “Mental anguish is trying to be pushed on the Republican candidate for the president of the United States.”

For the benefit of those keeping score at home, Speaker Moses, who is a very good Christian man, is going to New York to support an unapologetic defendant in a criminal scheme that violated at least half the Ten Commandments. That should be a tinhorn tent revival of a type unseen since Jimmy Swaggart took to the podium and tearfully copped to doing missionary work in various motels in the neighborhood we like to call Out by the Airport. It is Politico’s analysis that these pilgrims are coming to court in order to meet the press and say all the stuff the defendant can’t say because Judge Juan Merchan may toss him in the hoosegow. How did these young journos ever get so cynical?

Since @JDVance1, @mtgreenee, @TuckerCarlson, @RobertKennedyJr, @VivekGRamaswamy and @RandPaul are such devotees of Russia's narrative and servants of its imperial aspirations, I thought they'd appreciate this nugget of The Great Russian Culture. pic.twitter.com/7p3aK9jzbV — Slava Malamud ???????? (@SlavaMalamud) May 13, 2024



The Republican attitude on crime is explained by the fact their base voter is a dentist who sells cocaine out of his practice and a realtor who steals IDs from rental applications, both of whom have called the cops on every Black kid whose ever entered their neighborhoods. -OS — Lyndon Baines Johnson (@lyndonbajohnson) May 10, 2024

Gaetz and Boebert Heckled at Trump Trial as Court Becomes New MAGA Hotspot: A Closer Look

