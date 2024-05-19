Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere. Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s follow up last week’s Medium Cool with a discussion of your top 5 TV series of all time. I’m using the phrase “TV series” loosely –TV series, streaming, “limited series”, they all count.

Please tell us the WHY, which is every bit as important as the name of the show.