You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – Your Top 5 TV Series of All Time, and Why!

Medium Cool – Your Top 5 TV Series of All Time, and Why!

by | 69 Comments

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Let’s follow up last week’s Medium Cool with a discussion of your top 5 TV series of all time.  I’m using the phrase “TV series” loosely –TV series, streaming, “limited series”, they all count.

Please tell us the WHY, which is every bit as important as the name of the show.

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    1. 1.

      SpaceUnit

      Well, it wasn’t your typical series, but my favorite tv show was Mythbusters on The Discovery Channel.

      Fun, smart, and sooo engaging.  It wasn’t a passive watch.  You could really lean into it.  Also it was a great mashup of different personalities.  Damn I miss that show.

       

      ETA:  Also, frist!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      West of the Rockies

      Star Trek OS because I was about 8 when I first saw it in afternoon syndication, and it made the universe possible.

      Fringe…  Peter, Olivia, Walter, and Astrid (Aphid, Aspirin,  Astro…).  It was about sacrifice and love and so much more.

      Eureka was pure fun.

      MASH.  Imperfect but so human.

      Fruits Basket (an anime) because I so enjoyed watching it with my kid.

      Special mentions to Farscape and Warehouse 13.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Cheers: Good memories from college and a friend’s parents used to tape them and send them to us to watch in Germany)
      The Avengers (Mrs Peel seasons only): Emma Peel and the Lotus Elan
      Babylon Berlin: Fantastic portrait of Weimar Berlin. Some echoes that resonate today. Well acted. I really want Lotte to not live through coming storm and not become a Nazi.
      Peaky Blinders: Duh.
      Adwentures of Moose and Squirrel: Aside from the obvious, I used to watch this with my dad on Saturday mornings.
      Monty Python’s Flying Circus: The blend of intellectual and silly.

      Yeah, that was six.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Mathguy

      1. Babylon 5. It changed storytelling on television, had incredibly compelling characters and a enjoyable plot line.
      2.  Hill Street Blues. Similar comments to B5, just in the 1980s instead of the 1990s.
      3. Big Bang Theory. Very funny and I knew people from grad school or my professional life that fit every stereotype they threw at the viewer, which made it even funnier.
      4. Avatar: The Last Airbender (animated). The best kid/adult program ever.
      5. Cowboy Bebop (animated). Cool characters, the best music ever written for television, and the best atmosphere in a series.
      Reply
    10. 10.

      Dadadadadadada

      1) Firefly, because it blew my mind so damn hard when I first watched it several years after it was canceled

      2) Arrested Development, for very similar reasons.

      I’ve revisited both in the last couple years, and I must say AD held up a whole lot better.

       

      Honorable mentions to Star Trek TNG, Watchmen (2019), and, if I had to name a 5th one, Jeopardy!

       

      I’m really not much of a TV watcher.

       

      (I wrote about much of the above at much greater length at reddit.com/r/lookbackinanger on the off chance anyone is interested in hearing more.)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      funlady75

      I loved mini=series.

      The Thorn Birds with Richard Chamberlain – Rachel Ward

      Shogun, of course.

      CSI with William Peterson.

      why? The stores were interesting & so were the male & female actors..

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BellaPea

      Top 5:

      1. Outlander. Still watch reruns if there is nothing else on–love the story, the cast, the romance.
      2. Game of Thrones–despite the crappy ending, one of the most incredible TV series ever.
      3. Shogun–I know it is recent, but the attention to detail and the story told from the Japanese viewpoint was incredible.
      4. Grey’s Anatomy–ok, go ahead, laugh at me. I’m still watching after 20 seasons.
      5. The Handmaid’s Tale–scary, gruesome, but true to the book and Elizabeth Moss was amazing.
      Reply
    15. 15.

      Aimai

      Fringe

      battlestar galactica

      The wire

      sopranos

      the Americans

      leverage

       

      when I was a kid

      star trek

      the avengers

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Good topic!

      James Burke’s “Connections” and “The Day the Universe Changed”.

      Why? Because they were surprising and fascinating and totally different. Teach me stuff without talking down to me!

      The 1970s series from Italy “The Life of Leonardo Da Vinci”. It brought him to life and filled in all kinds of trivia about his life in an interesting way. Filmed on location, also too.

      “The Tracey Ullman Show”. So inventive and funny. She’s a genius. Introduced the world to The Simpsons, also too.

      Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Inventive, irreverent, silly, and made one use different parts of their brain.

      I’d probably have a different list next week.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dr. bloor

      M*A*S*H*–gateway show for adolescent me toward comedy as social criticism.

      SNL (Orig Cast)–easy to forget how completely sideways the show was during the first few seasons as compared to almost everything else on teevee.

      Star Trek: TNG

      Jeremy Brett’s Sherlock Holmes Series–I love the stories, and Brett was born for the role.

      Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy w/Alec Guinness.  See above.  And everything–including opening and closing credits, incidental music–everything is vintage BBC circa 70’s/80’s.

      Honorable Mention: Dr. Who, St. Elsewhere, Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      Top 5 TV shows

      Frank’s Place (1987-1988). Absolutely charming

      The Defenders (1961-1965). I sat on my mother’s lap watching this and was still wowed by the level of acting and liberal sensibility. I was later able to watch episodes on the Web and other venues. Classic early television.

      Lonesome Dove (1989). I rented this series on laser disc one Memorial Day weekend and binge watch the entire series. Great acting, including sensitive and complex women characters.

      Star Trek

      Homicide: Life on the Street

      Route 66. (1960-1964). Watched many episodes later. I was struck by how this series included lower income and ethnic communities in America.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Craig

      No order

      The Wire. Top notch writing, casting and acting. It draws a clear picture of the scenario it’s describing, and show that there are no simple solutions, and nobody is a true perfect person. Hell, the best person on the show is a career criminal.

      Inside the NBA. Constantly innovative show about basketball by an amazing cast led by the best producer in sports broadcasting. Totally free form inside actual hard stops-commercial breaks. If you like basketball it’ll make you appreciate it more. If you don’t like basketball they will teach you. Ernie Johnson is the best broadcaster working, and the show is so entertaining.

      Barney Miller. Small, smart, funny show about some good cops.

      WKRP. So hilarious. So inventive. Still holds up. How an ensemble cast is supposed to be.

      Queen’s Gambit. Great across the board. Same with Inside the NBA, if you love chess it’s cool. If you don’t know chess it’s still great.

      Ted Lasso. Just watch the damned show, it’s beautiful.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Amy!

      Hmmm. To pick five, I’ve got kind of a mixed bag:

      1. Doctor Who. Because it’s timeless. If you don’t like it, wait a few decades, there’ll be a doctor you like better. And it can be very good (all of my picks can also be very bad).

      2. Xena Warrior Princess. Sucked me back into serial video story telling, and had themes (and especially subtext) that were incredibly powerful/empowering.

      3. Band of Brothers. Even with its sometimes tooth-gnashing historical fails, it kinda told a story of fighting the fascists together in a way that left a lasting impression.

      4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer. I came to it late (and entirely on DVD), and it’s more wildly uneven than much of the rest of this (especially in light of things learned about the show runners since then). But, yeah, into every generation ….

      5. Wired. Because, to quote a memorable scene: “Fuuck!”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      SiubhanDuinne

      In no particular order, and only the first five that spring to mind — not necessarily the top five:

      The West Wing — not a bad actor in the lot, and still a nice aspirational goal for American politics and government

      Cagney and Lacey — an early “female cops” buddy procedural series, wonderfully acted by Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly

      Corner Gas — the epitome, the quintessence, the distillation, the Platonic ideal of Canadian humour

      Monk — OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Detective) — I was already half in love with Tony Shaloub, but this series did it for me

      Monarch of the Glen — magnificent Scottish scenery, quirky Scottish fallen-on-hard-times nobility, and the always beautiful Susan Hampshire

      Reply
    23. 23.

      dmsilev

      Interesting topic. Let me think. Here’s a few.

      1. Babylon 5. As a SF fan, this was an incredible leap forward in story-telling for TV. No more “monster of the week” with only loose connective thread between episodes; this was one of the first serious attempts to tell a single story spanning several TV seasons.
      2. Sesame Street. What an amazing track record of TV for young kids that doesn’t send adults running screaming in the opposite directions (see: Barney, Teletubbies)
      3. Avatar, the original animated version. Pretty much the same thing that I said for Sesame Street, though obviously the principal target audience is older.
      4. Severance. Only one season so far (S2 is in production), but it is just so thoroughly weird and fucked up and excellent. You’ll never think of waffles in the same way again.
      Reply
    24. 24.

      Craig

      @SpaceUnit: when I was a kid I used to work with Adam and Jamie. Their old pre show shop was across the street from the stage I worked at and they’d come over to test stuff. I was surprised the show took off, but it was good. They were just like the guys on the show.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RSA

      Given the caveat that I mostly stopped watching TV a decade or so ago:

      • I Love Lucy: It’s a little surprising that with all the changes our society has gone through since the 1950s, the comedy still works.
      • X-Files: Great story-telling spanning multiple genres I like (spy stories, SF, horror, etc.), and the leads were two of the coolest nerds ever.
      • Star Trek: For starting it all, as West of the Rockies says, when very little else on TV took SF seriously.
      • The Twilight Zone: Okay, one other show did.
      • Mystery Science Theater 3000: Robot puppets and their human creator riffing bad movies? What more could anyone ask for? I still watch reruns today.
      Reply
    26. 26.

      Whimsical Pickles

       The Americans – reliving my ’80s childhood except with spies, incredible tension all throughout, best ending
       The Leftovers – an agnostic show about religion is the last thing I ever expected to love but there you go.
       BoJack Horseman – Mad Men with anthropomorphic animals, what’s not to love?
       30 Rock – just really, really funny
       Bob’s Burgers – funny but also kind of sweet.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      gwangung

      Star Trek:ALL of them, even the mediocre ones, because exploring the final frontier is and has always been cool.

      Leverage because they’re not only nicely constructed competence porn, but the show runner John Rogers (he of the 27% factor) ran a blog that was a masterclass in literary and script composition.

      Rocky and Bullwinkle because, like Bugs Bunny, you could have a show that was funny on the kid AND adult level, while also absorbing a lot of history.

      Hill Street Blues, an early entry in copaganda, but saved by the human beats they introduced, and they pioneered attempts to go deeper into the stories on the street and in the precinct.

      Barney Miller, the opposite side of the coin to Hill Street, focussing more on the every day weirdness the non-warrior cops get into.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Math Guy

      Frasier.  We have the entire series on dvd and watch it about once a year: an episode or two in the evening to wind down from a busy day.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dman

      @SiubhanDuinne: I grew up with Hank Yarbo from Corner Gas (Fred Ewanuick) as a close friend in school, He was exactly that character through and through. He got typecast and hasn’t done much since.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Scout211

      The Mary Tyler Moore Show because it was everyone’s favorite at that time in my life.  Funny, poignant and great supporting cast.

      Scrubs because it was so relevant to issues of the time, poignant and funny.  Great cast who could make you laugh and make you cry.  It was a special for my daughter and me.

      The Bob Newhart Show for the same reasons that we all loved The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

      Saturday Night Live (especially the first decade) because it was amazing, funny and great parody of the times we were all living in at the time.

      St. Elsewhere because it was a great cast, wonderful stories and characters who you could laugh and cry with.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      SpaceUnit

      @Craig:

      That’s really cool.  I’m jealous.

      The Mythbusters fanbase was like a cult.

       

      ETA:  Also, I thought it was really cool when Obama came out as a Mythbuster groupie / nerd.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      bbleh

      Firefly and The Wire because duh.

      Star Trek cuz you really can’t argue.

      Definitely should throw in a cartoon like Looney Tunes or Rocky & Bullwinkle.

      And there have been some good ones recently, like Travelers.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Timill

      Not a lot of regular TV-watching here, so:

      1. Thunderbirds
      2. Monty Python
      3. New Yankee Workshop
      4. Iron Chef (Japan)
      5, Great British Baking Show

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Central Planning

      @Craig: I sent an email to Adam once about cell phones and blowing up at gas stations. He responded and was very nice.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Martin

      @Mathguy: I think Twin Peaks deserves the credit for originating the modern streaming single-story arc format, much as I Love Lucy invented the sitcom format. Bonus points for the surrealism.

      I’d throw in Twilight Zone for stories that challenged the audience. The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street is an episode more people today need to be reminded of.

      I’ll add yet another voice for Star Trek/TNG for giving us aspirational futures.

      And Sesame Street because I grew up on it and unlike every other kids TV show that was centered on pastoral rural life, it was set in a city, like where I lived. Together with Mr Rogers, they did what Star Trek did but for little kids.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      West of the Rockies

      @Amy!:

      Oh, how did I forget Dr. Who?!

      Ah, but which doctor?  My first was Eccleston, but David is probably my fav.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      kalakal

      The Avengers

      Monty Python

      Jeeves & Wooster (The Fry and Laurie version)

      Doctor Who

      Hill Street Blues

      Special shout out to the Gerry Anderson shows, Thunderbirds, Stingray , Captain Scarlett etc

      ETA forgot Edge of Darkness

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Paulgottlieb

      I love that someone mentioned the original (1960’s) The Defenders. It took at least 20 years before something that mature and intelligent was on television again

      Reply
    42. 42.

      BellyCat

      White Collar is witty and smart, with a slow build toward complex human emotions, motivations and behaviors. A felon con artist teams up with the FBI to solve crimes? Fun premise. The leads are all lovable in various ways (and Mozzie is ridiculously entertaining as a counter-culture paranoiac). Maybe not top 5, but strangely addictive as a 6th.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Craig

      @Martin: forgot about Twin Peaks. That was the first time I experienced watch parties. I was in college and we’d get together and eat pie and drink coffee while watching. Mark Frost must have made a crazy good pitch to get that past the network suits.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      zhena gogolia

      Impossible to pick top 5. Monty Python was really important when I was in college. As a kid, The Man from U.N.C.L.E.

      Now: Hacks, and Northern Exposure which (unlike Mary Tyler Moore, I’m sorry to say) really holds up.

      Pride and Prejudice (1995) is the greatest television show ever produced.

      ETA: Oops, how could I forget Inspector Morse?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      kmeyerthelurker

      Deadwood.  Shoulda gone 5 seasons.  Writing, directing, acting, set design, all just through the roof.

      Mad Men.  Same, for the same reasons I suppose.  Roger Sterling is one of my all time favorite characters ever.

      Star Trek TNG.  I was at the perfect age.  I rewatch it every few years (minus that god-awful first season, of course).

      30 Rock.  Needed a comedy in here, and I can’t think of a funnier one.

      Taskmaster (British version, really the only version).  The only non-scripted show I would vouch for.  I’ve never laughed so hard at a TV show as I have at this one.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      BellyCat

      Another that hasn’t gotten love yet here is Dexter. Justice taken in the hands of a “mild mannered” crime scene analyst is worth a watch if your tolerance for psychological deviance and physical gore will permit.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Josie

      1. The Wire – The writing was so great and the characters so real.

      2. NCIS – Loved the stories and the characters

      3. Barney Miller – There seems to be a pattern here.

      ETA: Forgot about Deadwood. I’m a sucker for westerns.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Rachel Bakes

      MASH- I was young but adored the repartee. Rewatched 18 years ago while trapped under a nursing baby and it still held up.
      mission:Impossible. Back before Tom Cruise for his mitts on it. Competence and cleverness.

      west Wing: never watched it during its run but watching that from 2016-2020 on Netflix got me through TFG’s train wreck of a term. Competence and decency porn

      dick Van Dyke show: still funny. Every one

      Ted Lasso: I resisted this-not sure why-but then loved it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      BellyCat

      @Omnes Omnibus: Truly…

      Gotta love how he does that little “rapid scurry” with tiny little steps when he’s rushing. And the up-tilted head with distant gaze when socializing? Cracks me up beyond measure.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      BBC’s Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.  Great acting and all you need to know about intelligence work. Also, not a wasted moment, blink and you’ll miss an important detail.

      Life  [Damian Lewis, Sarah Shahi]. Seems to be overlooked here on BJ, only 2 seasons but a great story and a good ending.

      Elementary. Holmes brought up to date yet true to the character’s spirit.

      Going along with others, Star Trek, Doctor Who [for me it will always be Tom Baker], SNL, Rocky and Bullwinkle.

      Oh, how could I forget Get Smart.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      dexwood

      I liked many shows as a kid, but as an adult I mostly see tv as a vehicle that’s dedicated to commercials, to selling us stuff using stories that are secondary. Don’t misunderstand, there have been good shows and stories along the way I’ve appreciated, but at 73, I find my interest in tv to be approaching zero. Books and music dominate. One of my favorite shows as a kid was Beany and Cecil. Why? It was irreverent, silly, interesting. Mostly, though, because I watched it every week with the favorite uncle who lived with us and who filled me in with references and jokes over my head.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Chet Murthy

      The Good Place — a comedy that manages to make jokes without ever  Being unkind.  It’s just kind hearted all around.  And it managed to actually seriously address moral philosophy, which is nothing short of incredible.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Percysowner

      Babylon 5 – first last and always. Great storytelling, great characters, one of the first shows to have an over arching arc. The moral questions still hold up, in some ways it is freaky and sad how well they hold up.
      Doctor Who – there is a reason this show is still on after 60 years
      Untamed – one I don’t expect will be recognized by many. A Chinese Wuxia/Xanxia drama. 50 hours of battles, unforgettable characters, surprising pot twists. Subtitled only OTOH, it has over 1 Billion streaming views, so it did something right
      Cold Case – Yes, it is a bit of copagenda, but with the basic premise being that the cops screwed up in the first case, it is less pro-cop than your average cop show. It is the one show that focuses less on our brave police finding the answer than on the victims and the lives they led. There are so many episodes that make me cry at the end every time I watch them. The superb use of music ups the emotions. The music is why it has been hard to find, because clearing the rights has been hard. Things have been cleared up, so it can be found on the Roku channel and HBO Max

      ​Barney Miller for all the reasons others have given

      Reply
    60. 60.

      wrog

      I, Claudius – because more people need to know about Rome and the period when it was the last billionaires left standing fighting it out to the death.  and because Derek Jacobi, John Hurt, Patrick Stewart, Sian Phillips, etc… all in top form.  and because Brian Blessed is the only actor that can play Caesar Augustus with exactly the right amount of scenery consumption: “IS THERE ANYONE IN ROME WHO HAS NOT SLEPT WITH MY DAUGHTER????”

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Craig

      @zhena gogolia: Hacks is so good. Little 30 minute gems that are brilliant points on a great arc. There was an episode a few weeks ago that incorporated a bar trivia contest and a tertiary character was bragging about his skills and name checked his teams, Quiz Khalifa was so good that the bar banned them, so now he’s with O’trivia Newton John. I spit out my drink like Danny Thomas.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      piratedan

      MST3K – bad movies, snarky commentary

      Outer Limits – We control the horizontal, we control the vertical…

      MPFC – one of the first shows that allowed me to question authority and it still sticks to this day

      Silver Spoon (anime) – a show about a young kid that cracked under academic pressure so he chose a AG college in Hokkaido thinking he could skate.  Finds more than he bargains for, love, how much science there is in ag, embracing new concepts in animal husbandry and farming.

      Extraordinary Attorney Woo – relatable characters, treats autism concerns with a reality I’ve not seen before, while adorable at times, also not every challenge has a tidy ending.

      Shout outs to others that mentioned Connections and How The Universe Changed, Star Trek, Babylon 5, Farscape, Firefly, The Wire, Resident Alien.. also really fond of Brokenwood Mysteries, MI-5, Hometown-cha-cha-cha and Mysterious Girlfriend X (anime) and the aforementioned Cowboy BeBeop.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      scav

      For the kid?  Emergency was mandatory.  So in it goes.

      Will agree with the Connections mention above.

      Um, Dr Who, old and New, New-New.

      Sherlock.  And the Jeremy Brett one.  So there’s 5.

       

      I’ve clearly had a very eccentric viewing history.  Oh, and throw in MASH as it was the only thing I watched for a few months in hospital.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      WaterGirl

      @Paulgottlieb: Now that I approved your first comment manually, your future comments will shop up for everyone right away.  Welcome!

      (Unless you’re not new and you used a new nym or email address or a new device.  In which case, welcome back!)

      Reply
    69. 69.

      AliceBlue

      All my faves have been listed except for The Carol Burnett Show.  Carol, Vicki, Harvey, Lyle, Tim–all were pitch perfect.  I’ve watched a lot of the skits on YouTube and I still laugh so hard I almost fall out of my chair.  Not to mention all of the great guest stars.

      Reply

