Special, so Fucking Special

This was in Denver yesterday.  Right after I took this picture, the guy at the right asked me “Do you want to help get Bobby on the Colorado ballot?”  My answer, “Absolutely not.”  I’m usually polite to petition gatherers, but come on — Brain Worms Bobby, one of the few anti-vaxxers who actually might have needed Ivermectin?  Hard pass.  Not that it justifies rudeness towards them, but I’d bet a fair amount that these were paid petition-gathers because Junior’s new running mate has a big bank account and is paying for his ballot access effort.

Also, “Declare Your Independence” is a chef’s kiss effort to attract the glibertarian moths to this particular flame.  The target audience for this campaign is folks who have the same perspective as a house cat:  they’re the most independent and fierce individualists who’ve ever pooped in a box, never mind that their whole existence is dependent on the largesse of their owners.

 

    1. 1.

      Barbara

      I was getting texts for a while from someone connected with his campaign.  Thankfully no longer.  However tempting, you really shouldn’t respond because it just shows them your willingness to engage.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      The target audience for this campaign is folks who have the same perspective as a house cat: they’re the most independent and fierce individualists who’ve ever pooped in a box, never mind that their whole existence is dependent on the largesse of their owners.

      I see that you have chosen violence this morning.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Scout211

      Politico thinks that Trump is confronting his RFK, jr “problem with vaccines.

      Donald Trump’s long-fraught relationship with the Covid vaccine is again becoming a political liability for the former president as he tries to stop his voters from potentially defecting to independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
      Trump is threatening to “not give one penny” to schools or colleges that mandate the Covid-19 vaccine. He is accusing Kennedy of being a “fake” anti-vaxxer. And he is rarely mentioning what he once touted as “one of the greatest miracles” of his presidency — his program to speed development of the vaccine.

      Trump’s attempt to escalate his hardest-line rhetoric on vaccines — and his struggle to reconcile his past support for the Covid shot — is yet another sign of how seriously the former president is taking the threat of Kennedy’s third-party candidacy siphoning votes from him.

      LOL.  Fighting for the anti-vaxx fringe.  🙄

      And another cray-cray event.  Elise Stefanik is pulling out the stops to get Trump’s attention.

      Rep. Elise Stefanik rebukes Biden and praises Trump in address to Israeli parliament

      Secretary of State?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Barbara:

      I was getting texts for a while from someone connected with his campaign.  Thankfully no longer.  However tempting, you really shouldn’t respond because it just shows them your willingness to engage.

      That’s why I only text family and friends.  It’s rare that I get a text from any person or entity that I have no connection with.

      I get emails from all sorts of clowns, but almost all of those go to the email I use for making political contributions.  Most days, I don’t even look at what’s coming in at that address.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Barbara: I think “stop” is a great response that shows non-engagement and makes then drop you from their list of “active text contacts”…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      MattF

      The slow dawning among the Trumpists of the notion that RFKJR takes more votes from Trump than from Biden is entertaining, but only mildly. Fighting over the ‘crazy’ demographic is not a hopeful sign.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      The “clever” RFK Jr. talking point is “Tell me why I should vote for Joe Biden without mentioning the name Donald Trump.” Well, tell me why I should vote for Junior without mentioning the name Joe Biden.

      I can hear the response “Aw c’mon man; don’t you think the more people on the ballot, the better?”

      No.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      MomSense

      I’m so sick of anti-vaxxers.  Maine became somewhat of a magnet for them because we had religious and philosophical exemptions for attending public school.  Ever since those exemptions were repealed by the legislature ( and survived a challenge on the ballot ) those parents have been pulling them out of public schools to varioius private or home school options.  I’ve been surprised to see people I know posting pro Kennedy crap.

      Maine topsoil has a lot more mercury and other harmful things in it than the thimerasol they are so worried about.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Starfish

      A lot of local election stuff feels like this in Colorado now. It is all the dumbest stuff by the worst people. No, you can’t close down the local airport because you don’t like airplane noises. I will not be signing your petition.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      karen marie

      @Scout211: Rep to the UN – like Haley – would be a better bet.

      On a seperate but related thing – in re Boebert out front of the NYC  courthouse. Her claim is Trump doesn’t even know what he’s on trial for.

      If I were a supporter of Trump, I’d find it a bit alarming that despite the trial being almost over and his having multiple lawyers whose job it is to explain things to him, he’s not clear on the charges.

      PS Tilapia is terrible. Why do people eat it?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Miss Bianca

      @Starfish: I feel you COMPLETELY on this. Local politics in CO used to be where you found some, at least, of that now-mythical beast, the Reasonable Republican. Not any more – with the advent of the nationalized Culture Wars infecting local races, even the non-radical ones can’t be trusted any more.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SW

      Bobby has been broken since June of 1968.  Best to characterize him as a victim of gun violence.  This has the virtue of being true. Scorn doesn’t work. Pity is kryptonite.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      @karen marie: On a seperate but related thing – in re Boebert out front of the NYC  courthouse. Her claim is Trump doesn’t even know what he’s on trial for.

      Sadly, his fans will readily believe that obvious lie because “deep state” reasons.  I imagine it doesn’t sit well with his attorneys but they get their millions up front so maybe they are fine with it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      thruppence

      Gods, I hope Boebert loses; an embarrassment to Colorado and the country. What does that say about her supporters?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jackie

      Maria Bartiromo asked RFK jr if he thinks Biden should be drug tested before the June debate. His response? He burst out laughing in her face, then when asked again, said “NO!”

      Even RFK jr doesn’t believe TIFG’s projections! Notably, she didn’t ask Junior if TIFG should be drug tested.

      https://www.rawstory.com/rfk-jr-biden-test/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RSA

      Also, “Declare Your Independence” is a chef’s kiss effort to attract the glibertarian moths to this particular flame. The target audience for this campaign is folks who have the same perspective as a house cat: they’re the most independent and fierce individualists who’ve ever pooped in a box, never mind that their whole existence is dependent on the largesse of their owners.

      I was once approached by someone with a clipboard asking me to sign a petition, something having to do with a Libertarian candidate getting on the ballot. I declined. I later realized that my refusal was in line with libertarian ideology. No benefit to me personally.

      Reply

