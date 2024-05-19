This was in Denver yesterday. Right after I took this picture, the guy at the right asked me “Do you want to help get Bobby on the Colorado ballot?” My answer, “Absolutely not.” I’m usually polite to petition gatherers, but come on — Brain Worms Bobby, one of the few anti-vaxxers who actually might have needed Ivermectin? Hard pass. Not that it justifies rudeness towards them, but I’d bet a fair amount that these were paid petition-gathers because Junior’s new running mate has a big bank account and is paying for his ballot access effort.

Also, “Declare Your Independence” is a chef’s kiss effort to attract the glibertarian moths to this particular flame. The target audience for this campaign is folks who have the same perspective as a house cat: they’re the most independent and fierce individualists who’ve ever pooped in a box, never mind that their whole existence is dependent on the largesse of their owners.