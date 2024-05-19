



Header photo from commentor Jeffg166:

I was expecting white or purple and got pink.

And then there’s the Cicada Invasion! From commentor Lapassionara:

We are in the midst of a cicada throng here in the St Louis area, so I thought I’d share some photos of the numerous dead cicada shells, among other sights in my garden. I’m just glad they are not locusts.

Cicadas lined up on my Solomon’s Seal.





Blue-eyed grass.

I thought this was a weed until I went out late one afternoon and saw the little blue flowers. Prairie Penstemon.

This is the only plant that has not yet shriveled in this spot. Keeping my fingers crossed.





Purple Salvia.

More cicada corpses.



I need more photos, jackals!

Surely some of you can spare time from the Spring rigors to share your latest seedling / transplants / fresh growth?

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?