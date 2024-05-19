Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises
 
Header photo from commentor Jeffg166:

I was expecting white or purple and got pink.

******
 
And then there’s the Cicada Invasion! From commentor Lapassionara:

We are in the midst of a cicada throng here in the St Louis area, so I thought I’d share some photos of the numerous dead cicada shells, among other sights in my garden. I’m just glad they are not locusts.

Cicadas lined up on my Solomon’s Seal.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises 1
 
Blue-eyed grass.
I thought this was a weed until I went out late one afternoon and saw the little blue flowers.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises 3

Prairie Penstemon.
This is the only plant that has not yet shriveled in this spot. Keeping my fingers crossed.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises 2
 
Purple Salvia.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises 4

More cicada corpses.
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Surprises 5

***********

I need more photos, jackals!

Surely some of you can spare time from the Spring rigors to share your latest seedling / transplants / fresh growth?

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

      Jeffg166

      Are the locust the black one with the red eyes?

      I had a Husker red penstemon for a number of years. It died out. About ten years later I reworked the bed it was in. An old seed germinated and came up. I think it is still out there.

      satby

      I had a lovely birthday yesterday with my funny, rambunctious adult kids, culminating in a wonderful dinner out. Now I’m up to cook treats to drop off for a church meeting before I drive back to see the kids for breakfast before they all take off for home. My garden is in sore need of work, but until the hot, humid air breaks on Wednesday I’m not going to be out there doing it 😂

      I’ll send some pics AL, I have stuff blooming.

      Oh, and no cicadas here that I’ve seen.

