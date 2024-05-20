BREAKING:'No sign of life' detected at crash site of helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi, others, Iran state TV says https://t.co/Xb5LLyJdwY — The Associated Press (@AP) May 20, 2024

There is much being said (threatened) from all sides, but here’s the base facts, AFAICT: A selection of Iran’s top officials were returning via helicopter from a ‘dam commemoration’ in Azerbaijan. Helicopters are notoriously not the safest flying machines — especially pre-1979-built helicopters running on spare parts, and flying over some of the nastiest mountainous terrain in the world. One of the three helicopters in the entourage went down, with or without outside interference, and some of the men in that downed helicopter… Well, their legacies are currently being disputed.

There will be more news. There will be developments. I am not sufficiently expert on Iran and its neighbors to place any bets on what comes next, and as far as I know very few other American-accessible social media users are, either. None of which, obviously, will shut any of us up…

#BREAKING Hamas and Hezbollah mourn death of Iran's Raisi. Hamas hailed his 'support for Palestinian resistance' and Hezbollah called Raisi a 'protector of resistance movements' pic.twitter.com/m4tUK6SJkS — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 20, 2024





And then the plane and the weather took a hard line with him. https://t.co/fEGRrTRaEv — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) May 20, 2024

Pro tip: don’t run your country in such a way that people greet reports of your death with celebratory dancing and fireworks https://t.co/jHnneUULjC — Joshua Livestro (@JoshuaLivestro) May 20, 2024

Solidarity with Iranians in a natural disaster, of course. But a murderous regime that kills Ukrainians, runs Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis? Kills its own citizens while their daughters shop in NYC in miniskirts, hair uncovered? The @EUparliament must ask who decided and… https://t.co/VEptqGZKZW — toomas ilves, ex-verif (@IlvesToomas) May 19, 2024

Ebrahim Raisi, who died aged 63, rose through Iran's theocracy from hardline prosecutor to uncompromising president, as he burnished his credentials to position himself to become the next supreme leader https://t.co/Uab2LDYzSF pic.twitter.com/lr1kjzZ1fH — Reuters (@Reuters) May 20, 2024

And just when he was about to testify against Boeing. https://t.co/NbB9P7yZVi — Enhanced Interrogated Poet (@agraybee) May 19, 2024

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijan border, officials and state media said. Here's how the world reacted https://t.co/RhNl3nnp6H — Reuters (@Reuters) May 20, 2024

So many billions spent by the Iranian regime on nuclear technology, missiles, drones, and yet no aircraft with reliable tracking to transport leadership. Beware of goverments that are composed of maniacal fanatics with many weapons – yes, that is a double entendre. https://t.co/PwyjckGke8 — HawaiiDelilah™ (@HawaiiDelilah) May 20, 2024

I seem to recall that Yashar Ali’s parents were Iranian immigrants, for what that’s worth…

In case you think the Islamic Republic and the IRGC are trying to act like they’re running a sophisticated operation….state media just published this video saying these are senior IRGC commanders looking over maps near the crash site to determine how they’re going to proceed.… pic.twitter.com/UNEI9kgeU8 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 20, 2024

I've done live fact-checking during breaking news events for years. But the sheer volume of viral misinformation today regarding Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash posted by fake osint accounts and blue tick grifters for engagement has been something to behold. — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) May 19, 2024