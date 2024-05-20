Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Succession Shake-Up in Iran

There is much being said (threatened) from all sides, but here’s the base facts, AFAICT: A selection of Iran’s top officials were returning via helicopter from a ‘dam commemoration’ in Azerbaijan. Helicopters are notoriously not the safest flying machines — especially pre-1979-built helicopters running on spare parts, and flying over some of the nastiest mountainous terrain in the world. One of the three helicopters in the entourage went down, with or without outside interference, and some of the men in that downed helicopter… Well, their legacies are currently being disputed.

There will be more news. There will be developments. I am not sufficiently expert on Iran and its neighbors to place any bets on what comes next, and as far as I know very few other American-accessible social media users are, either. None of which, obviously, will shut any of us up…


I seem to recall that Yashar Ali’s parents were Iranian immigrants, for what that’s worth…

      p.a.

      I don’t expect any change of direction.  All fundies of any stripe have is doubling down.  Until the tumbrels get rolling.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Baud:

      I’ve only been on a helo once in my life and that was from shore to ship. Smooth ride, nice day, no issues.

      But …

      I’ve never been anxious about flying (in fact, I’m actually getting ready to head to the airport) but that one helicopter ride had me more nervous than the proverbial cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

      Baud

      Can’t help but wonder how things would have played out if Hillary was given a chance to continue Obama’s overtures towards Iran.

