After a hard day, I sometimes turn to Jared Moskowitz for a laugh. He mocks all the right people and it cheers me up.

Pat: I’d like to solve the puzzle https://t.co/ueFXgKfpUm — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 20, 2024

If only we could make this a hit single. It’s at least as good as Summer in the City.

Song of the Summer in GA-14 https://t.co/s1CmCOCrdB — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) May 19, 2024

Which congress critters would you most like to spend a couple of hours with?

Totally open thread.