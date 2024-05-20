Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

I am pretty sure Katy Tur wasn’t always such a bootlicking sycophant.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

I desperately hope that, yet again, I am wrong.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Shut up, hissy kitty!

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

“Cheese and Kraken paired together for the appetizer trial.”

I Would Definitely Have a Beer with Jared Moskowitz

by | 13 Comments

After a hard day, I sometimes turn to Jared Moskowitz for a laugh.  He mocks all the right people and it cheers me up.

If only we could make this a hit single.  It’s at least as good as Summer in the City.

Which congress critters would you most like to spend a couple of hours with?

Totally open thread.

    13Comments

    2. 2.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Ms Crockett would be fun!

      Thanks for the uplifting content today. And I’m including Tamara and Ann Laurie in that thanks.

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      Which congress critters would you most like to spend a couple of hours with?

      Almost every Democratic Rep! We, for sure, have a deep bench of smart, witty House members who make the MAGA/QAnon GOP members appear buffoonery and unintelligent in contrast!

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      ∠Did anyone else enjoy the song? I rather liked it!

      I especially enjoyed oh baby girl, don’t even play!

