Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The words do not have to be perfect.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

It’s a doggy dog world.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

If you are still in the gop, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Second rate reporter says what?

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Afternoon Open Thread

Monday Afternoon Open Thread

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: ,

I am playing catch-up today.

No lie told, as rikyrah would say.

I laughed out loud, literally.

Now this is what I call an indictment:

And this sounds like an old-fashioned ass whipping!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • karen marie
  • Ken
  • piratedan
  • rikyrah
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      That so many people, in real time, peeped the Trump Stenographers , and were tut-tutted by other members of the MSM . Tried to gaslight us that we didn’t see their bullshyt in real time. That we just didn’t understand ‘ this modern journalism’.

      No, they were phucking stenographers, continually trying to normalize the Orange Menace.

      WE KNEW IT.

      And now, we have proof.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      You will never guess who suddenly is enamored with mail-in ballots. No, not Louis DeJoy.

      In a stark pivot, former President Donald Trump is embracing vote-by-mail and third-party ballot handoffs known as “ballot harvesting.” “It turned out to be not such a bad idea,” Trump said in a video message to California Republican delegates Sunday, on the final morning of their spring convention.

      “We may not like the current system but we need to master the rules and beat the Democrats at their own game. Then we can make our own rules.” It’s a reversal for the candidate who previously — and falsely claimed — that mail-in-voting contributed to voter fraud as well as a signal that Republicans see these strategies as essential to Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

      Trump and his allies previously propagated false claims that mail-in-ballots are rife with fraud and less secure than traditional polls. During a 2020 presidential debate, the former president said without evidence that ballots were “being sold and dumped in rivers.” “We have to play the game differently,” Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said during an appearance at the California GOP convention. “We have to embrace things like legal ballot harvesting all across this country.”

      If re-elected, however, Trump would move to implement “one day of voting, paper ballots and voter ID all across this country,” Lara Trump said. The practice known as ballot harvesting is when a voter gives custody of their ballot to a designated third party to return.

      Mail-in-voting has been part of elections in California for roughly a decade and has become more prevalent since the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, voters in most counties receive a ballot about a month before Election Day. Mail-in voting has also proven a secure method to vote.

      Out of more than 15 million ballots cast by mail in California during the last presidential election, less than 0.7% were rejected for reasons like a missing or mismatched signature or not arriving on-time, according to the California Secretary of State’s office. In most cases, counties are required to notify voters who had their ballots rejected and provide a window to “cure” the ballot. California Republicans didn’t do ballot harvesting in 2018 “and got our butts handed to us,” said state Republican party chair Jessica Millan Patterson. “Then I got in trouble in 2020 for ballot boxes because we put them in churches and conservative businesses.”

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/politics-government/capitol-alert/article288558068.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: It’s a nice thought, but they’re all firmly in “Earthman, explain to me this thing you call shame” territory.

      Ugh. My apologies to all those who are now picturing Maggie Haberman in a clinch with Captain Kirk.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Frank Wilhoit

      There are no cameras in the courtroom, but Trump’s lawyers (and now his witnesses) have been acting throughout as if there were. They must think that that is the jury’s expectation and that they can win on style. The worst of it is not even that they may be right; the worst of it is that what we are going to find out is whether they are right.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      trollhattan

      Do not be pissing off the mooses.

      A charging moose fatally kicked a man near Homer, Alaska State Troopers reported. The cow moose charged two men around 11:50 a.m. Sunday, May 19, troopers said in a dispatch.

      The moose kicked one of the men, who was later pronounced dead by medics, troopers said. The cow moose later left the area, troopers said. An investigation continues. It’s not clear if the incident involved a calf, but cow moose typically give birth in May and June, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

      An Alaska Department of Public Safety spokesperson said the fatal encounter took place in a neighborhood outside Homer city limits, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/nation-world/national/article288585308.html#storylink=cpy

      Reply
    11. 11.

      piratedan

      I do have an idle thot about how this testimony will sit over at MSNBC in regards to Ms. Tur.

      I wonder if questions will be asked and ponder if a Dildo of Consequences could be in the offing.  The network would be better off if they dismissed her due to a lack of journalistic integrity.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.