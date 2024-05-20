Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: President Joe Went to Morehouse

by

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Is this true?

      He endorsed VP Harris for president in 2028, celebrated millions given to HBCUs

      That’s kind of big news. Or is it referring to this?

      Biden: “I have no doubt that a Morehouse man will be president one day — just after an AKA from Howard

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      No he didn’t get Obama level enthusiasm (but then NO ONE but Obama gets that. Obama is once in a lifetime)

      The Internet tells me Obama was a disappointment.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I don’t think there was much “enthusiasm” for Joe in 2020 either.  He doesn’t have that kind of rockstar personality, and he’s not a niche cult leader.

      But to the extent the reporting is accurate, we should own up to the fact that a lot of our voters are moved more by personality than polocy outcomes.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      The internet focus on the protestors as somehow being disloyal Biden voters is silly. Many of them were too young to be Biden voters four years ago and none of them are old enough to be committed Democrats. They’re voters who are on the Left.

      If we’re genuinely concerned about the election (instead of concerned with owning the libs or “denouncing” the Left 5,000times) we’d be doing outreach to non white, non college voters – there’s many many more of them then there are college student protestors and they have a 20% drop off in Biden support in some polls.

      The hatred of the protestors is weird and obsessive and all out of proportion to their numbers as voters.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      I loved LOVED  L O V E D  the line about “an AKA from Howard.” Sounds like the audience appreciated it too.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      He might not get Obama-level reactions at speaking events like this but he’s getting better results as president.

      Reply

