It’s frustrating, but this helps explain why the progressive victories of the Obama presidency -the ACA, gay marriage, the Paris Agreement, the JCPOA, getting out of Iraq, etc.- count for so little to some younger voters. They can’t imagine a world where those things aren’t real. https://t.co/4Vi3fu8bcr — Gary Winslett ?????? (@GaryWinslett) May 20, 2024

Heck, if you’re an Old Person like me, you can remember the head-spinning swiftness when the AIDS crisis moved American public opinion from “I’ve never even *met* a gay person, have you?” to “I know a dozen people with this new ‘gay plague’, including my favorite parish priest, and I don’t think they could *all* have caught it from a toilet seat.” I remain convinced that Obergefell happened, not just because so many people fought so hard for it, but because ‘ordinary Americans’ were made to realize that the much-touted One in Ten included individuals they knew and cared about…

We were all the same when we were young. Remember this, young voters are just young, not dumb. They have the same memory history you do. https://t.co/528RcxlejG — Erik Loomis (@ErikLoomis) May 20, 2024





Supporting democracy means accepting that citizens can vote for whomever they want, or not vote at all, for whatever reasons they want.

If anyone chooses to opt out of “who will be the next president, Biden or Trump,” that’s up to them.

But when you say that, people believe you. — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) May 20, 2024