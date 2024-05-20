Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread: The Kids, These Days

Heck, if you’re an Old Person like me, you can remember the head-spinning swiftness when the AIDS crisis moved American public opinion from “I’ve never even *met* a gay person, have you?” to “I know a dozen people with this new ‘gay plague’, including my favorite parish priest, and I don’t think they could *all* have caught it from a toilet seat.” I remain convinced that Obergefell happened, not just because so many people fought so hard for it, but because ‘ordinary Americans’ were made to realize that the much-touted One in Ten included individuals they knew and cared about…


    1.

      Cathie from Canada

      It struck me the other day that the last two Democratic presidents are illegitimate as far as MAGA Repubs are concerned – Obama because he isn’t really American, and Biden because he didn’t really win the election. Therefore all their accomplishments and the policies they support would be considered illegitimate or un-American too. So overturning them might well be considered patriotic, in this view. It’s Bizzaro-world.

    2.

      Mai Naem mobile

      I don’t know how you fix American politics  without forcing social media to police the accuracy of stuff that any rando puts up. Teaching  media literacy to grade school/HS students would help but these people don’t even want students to read To Kill A Mockingbird.

    3.

      KrackenJack

      The repetition of the worst parts of history is due to the majority of people being unable to believe anything they haven’t personally experienced. The Gilded Age, epidemics, Great Depression, Fascism, Women’s Rights, Civil Rights, Gay Rights. Complacency opens the door for malefactors to erode those gains.

    4.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Cathie from Canada: ​
      Rethuglicans in general believe that any election won by a Democrat is “rigged”. I mean, how is it even possible that the White House fell into Clinton’s hands in 1992? It belongs to Reagan and his heirs!

      Back when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, Republicans actually accepted electoral defeat.  That all changed in the 80s.

    5.

      Ohio Mom

      Years ago when I was having my hair done, the conversation in the salon turned to smoking. My young hairdresser could not believe the descriptions of how widespread smoking was — in airplanes! In hospitals! In schools!

      I told her my first boss smoked constantly and I came out of meetings reeking and thought nothing of it.

      That was my first inkling that I was beginning to turn into an old, that I came from a time with customs that would be lost to memory.

      However, one thing hasn’t changed, young people continue to believe there will be be no Social Security for them, just as I once did.

    6.

      Ishiyama

      I’m too old to be cynical about today’s youth. They are their own generation. Nobody in power listened to our voices when we spoke the truth, way back in prehistory.

    7.

      wjca

      @Ohio Mom: However, one thing hasn’t changed, young people continue to believe there will be be no Social Security for them, just as I once did.

      If that causes them to do some serious long term financial planning, rather than spend like there’s no tomorrow, that’s all to the good.

    8.

      piratedan

      I think part and parcel that some of our issues is the fact that when the GOP was losing at the ballot box, they invaded the school boards and have been attempting to not just rewrite, but also erase history.

      Sure the kids may not even know about this, but if its not being taught, how will they know otherwise?  Just like how deep racism is in the US and generations of us grew up unaware of Tulsa?  The Central American issues with United Fruit being the de facto government thru the early 20th century?

      kind of like our search engine fiascos, too much crap obscuring real relevant data searches.

    9.

      Martin

      We were all the same when we were young. Remember this, young voters are just young, not dumb. They have the same memory history you do.

      I’d argue the difference is that the rate of social change is MUCH faster now. There’s a lot more backfilling to have to do, and a lot of their information comes from international sources, that aren’t necessarily going to toe the US policy line (for good or bad). I mean, no US college student was motivated to demonstrate for Gaza due to CNNs coverage (perhaps in spite of it).

      But this is why I get so mad that the instinctive response to young voters is to shit on them rather than talk to them, reinforce their right to have an opinion on these things and fill in the bits they might be missing. (I suspect some of that due to the need to counter some arguments that are very difficult to counter). But that’s how you turn them to your cause, not getting pissed that they might not show up over Gaza or TikTok or whatever. For instance, here’s a handy bit of information you can use to talk to young people around you who might be upset about the TikTok thing: It’s not the first app the federal government forced be sold from Chinese owners to American ones. The previous app? Grindr, back in 2020.

      At the time of Reuters’ March 2019 report, it was unclear what CFIUS’s specific concerns were, but the FT says the committee worried the Chinese government could use personal data from the app to blackmail US citizens — which could include US government officials. And as of late, the US has been scrutinizing app developers more heavily over how they handle personal data. CFIUS blocked acquisitions of MoneyGram and AppLovin by Chinese companies in the past over security concerns.

      Grindr’s data handling practices have also come into question by other groups over the past few years. In January, a Norwegian nonprofit filed three complaints alleging that Grindr’s Android app shares personal data with ad companies in violation of GDPR. In April 2018, a different Norwegian nonprofit found that Grindr shared its users’ HIV statuseswith two outside companies, a practice that Grindr has since stopped.

      Exact same argument then. Young people might appreciate a bit better why the feds felt Grindr users needed protection here.

    10.

      Trivia Man

      I give a lot of credit to Dan Savage. IMHO he really helped “normalize” gay people. I don’t think there is any question that it is easier to hate “the gayz” when you “don’t know any.” Once people found out they DID know some, and were often related to one, it became much less scary to admit they exist.

    11.

      bbleh

      No disagreements in general, BUT.  On the one hand we’re supposed to believe that huge masses of potential voters, especially but not exclusively young ones, are either completely ignorant of history or are like goldfish who don’t remember the last trip around the bowl, and on the other that the Gaza crisis has irrevocably poisoned them against Biden and we’re dooooomed.  Kinda funny too how almost nobody mentions gas prices anymore, and not nearly as much mention of Old since the SOTU.

      Jayzus H W Christmas people, put down the keyboards and go volunteer at yer local Dem HQ.  Or if yer in a place like WV, work for a local issue or candidate less bad than the alternatives.

    12.

      RaflW

      I am heartened that (most) kids today just take same-sex marriage for granted. That’s great. Hopefully they can also see that by the end of October same-sex marriage, and a whole lot of other things they think are normal and decent could vanish in an instant just like the right to seek an abortion did. The bad news that may not sink in for a while is that, if the GOP manages to nuke any more of these had-fought expanded rights, it will likely take many many years to win them back. And a lot of people’s lives will be seriously impacted in the interim.

    13.

      opiejeanne

      @KrackenJack: I’m old enough that I remember when birth control was finally made legal in every state, I think the holdout was Connecticut but I’m not sure. I tried to look up the date and only found 1965 for the pill to be legal, but I remember reading about the last block to fall in the early 70s, after I was married.

      In the 1990s I worked with a young woman who when I brought this up did not want to hear about it.  Settled law, she said. Not her problem, didn’t need to worry about abortion rights because it was also settled, and besides that she intended to never need it.

    14.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      @Ohio Mom:

      in airplanes! In hospitals! In schools!

       

      In bars! In dance clubs! In baseball stadiums! In movie theaters!

      The movie theater was always weird because the rising smoke from people in front would obstruct viewing.

