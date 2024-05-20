On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
(click the image below for a bigger, non-blurry verison of the schedule)
Albatrossity
I needed to cobble together a set of images before I left for Costa Rica; by the time you read this I will have been in Costa Rica for a week. I discovered that even though my patch of Flyover Country does not host an abundance of wood warblers, I have seen enough this spring to generate a set from just warblers alone. Enjoy!
American Redstart (Setophaga ruticilla) male. They catch a lot of insects on the wing, and consequently do a lot more hovering/fluttering than most warblers. Click here for larger image.
Black-and-white Warbler (Mniotilta varia) male. Practicing for the Olympics. Common but secretive. Click here for larger image.
Blackpoll Warbler (Setophaga striata) male. Golden Slippers. Only seen in spring migration here, fall migrants head to the East Coast. Click here for larger image.
Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas) male. Masked skulker. Heard often, seen sporadically. Click here for larger image.
Magnolia Warbler (Setophaga magnolia) male. Probably has never seen a magnolia. Click here for larger image.
Northern Parula (Setophaga americana) female. As pretty as the male. Another common but rarely seen resident. Click here for larger image.
Prothonotary Warbler (Protonotaria citrea) male. Incomparable and incandescent swamp candle. Click here for larger image.
Tennessee Warbler (Leiothlypis peregrina) male. Bane of small insects; boreal forest-bound. Click here for larger image.
Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens). Not really a warbler. But is very chatty. Click here for larger image.
Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia) female. On the wing. Our most abundant spring migrant warbler. Click here for larger image.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings