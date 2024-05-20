Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

He really is that stupid.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

We’re not going back!

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

No one could have predicted…

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers)

On The Road – Albatrossity – Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers)

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

(click the image below for a bigger, non-blurry verison of the schedule)

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 10

Albatrossity

I needed to cobble together a set of images before I left for Costa Rica; by the time you read this I will have been in Costa Rica for a week. I discovered that even though my patch of Flyover Country does not host an abundance of wood warblers, I have seen enough this spring to generate a set from just warblers alone. Enjoy!

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 9
Near Manhattan KSMay 9, 2024

American Redstart (Setophaga ruticilla) male. They catch a lot of insects on the wing, and consequently do a lot more hovering/fluttering than most warblers. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 7
Near Manhattan KSMay 4, 2024

Black-and-white Warbler (Mniotilta varia) male. Practicing for the Olympics. Common but secretive. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 8
Near Manhattan KSMay 4, 2024

Blackpoll Warbler (Setophaga striata) male. Golden Slippers. Only seen in spring migration here, fall migrants head to the East Coast. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 5
Near Manhattan KSMay 7, 2024

Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas) male.  Masked skulker. Heard often, seen sporadically. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 6
Nera Manhattan KSMay 4, 2024

Magnolia Warbler (Setophaga magnolia) male. Probably has never seen a magnolia. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 4
Near Manhattan KSMay 3, 2024

Northern Parula (Setophaga americana) female. As pretty as the male. Another common but rarely seen resident. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 3
Near Manhattan KSMay 3, 2024

Prothonotary Warbler (Protonotaria citrea) male.  Incomparable and incandescent swamp candle. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 2
Near Manhattan KSMay 3, 2024

Tennessee Warbler (Leiothlypis peregrina) male. Bane of small insects; boreal forest-bound. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers)
Near Manhattan KSMay 10, 2024

Yellow-breasted Chat (Icteria virens). Not really a warbler. But is very chatty. Click here for larger image.

On The Road - Albatrossity - Spring in the Heartland – 4 (Warblers) 1
Near Manhattan KSMay 8, 2024

Yellow Warbler (Setophaga petechia) female. On the wing. Our most abundant spring migrant warbler.  Click here for larger image.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CCL
  • Princess

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Princess

      I love those common yellowthroats. They’d turn up in a group in my garden and it was like I was experiencing a mass robbery.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      CCL

      As always, Albatrossity, your photos are stunning but these are particularly beautiful.  Thank you for sharing them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.