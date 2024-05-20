Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Randy Rainbow Brings the Fire

    13Comments

      J. Arthur Crank

      For some reason “Donald Jessica Trump” always cracks me up when Mr. Rainbow says it.

      Also too, that song is pretty fucking funny.

      Old School

      YouTube says Randy Rainbow’s last song parody was eight months ago.  Nice to have a new one!

      nickdag

      Posting my comment for Betty Cracker here b/c it kept erroring out in the other post.

      —–

      This is such awful news, and I’m so sorry to hear it.

      I am glad you wrote this post and laid it out — with no bullshit. It’s very on-brand for you. :)

      I usually lurk, and I want to ensure you know how much I’ve enjoyed your posts over the years. Besides the chuckles, I’ve been exposed to many topics that I wouldn’t have otherwise been. Thank you.

      WaterGirl

      FYI: Betty Cracker’s post will be pinned at the top of the blog until tomorrow morning.  The latest posts will appear just below Betty’s post.  That 24-hour cycle of the post at the top should catch everyone, so comments in that post will definitely be seen by Betty.

      Sandia Blanca

      Thanks for posting this, TaMara. We saw Randy Rainbow at the Paramount Theatre in Austin a couple of weeks ago–it was the last night of his tour. He said he couldn’t wait to get home to NYC to make some new videos for us. So this gem should be the first of many.

      Aussie Sheila

      Just got up to feed the cats and read Betty Cracker’s post.

      Terrible news. Very sad news indeed. Cancer is just the pits. The very worst.

      My best thoughts to you Betty, and wishing all strength to you and your family.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      This was not from musical theatre (though most of his parodies are). This was a riff on the movie tigle song “Nine to Five,” written/performed by Dolly Parton. I’m guessing she loves Randy’s take!

