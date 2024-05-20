Thought we could use an open thread. If you still need to process Betty C’s news, you can continue here, too.
And a few happy flowers from my garden.
Open thread
by TaMara| 13 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
J. Arthur Crank
For some reason “Donald Jessica Trump” always cracks me up when Mr. Rainbow says it.
Also too, that song is pretty fucking funny.
Old School
YouTube says Randy Rainbow’s last song parody was eight months ago. Nice to have a new one!
nickdag
Posting my comment for Betty Cracker here b/c it kept erroring out in the other post.
—–
This is such awful news, and I’m so sorry to hear it.
I am glad you wrote this post and laid it out — with no bullshit. It’s very on-brand for you. :)
I usually lurk, and I want to ensure you know how much I’ve enjoyed your posts over the years. Besides the chuckles, I’ve been exposed to many topics that I wouldn’t have otherwise been. Thank you.
japa21
Randy is a treasure, almost as much of one as BC.
Sorry about the Nuggets.
Omnes Omnibus
RR leaves me cold. My fault for not being into musical theater.
trollhattan
It is World Bee Day. Be kind to your local pollinators.
Sandia Blanca
Thanks for posting this, TaMara. We saw Randy Rainbow at the Paramount Theatre in Austin a couple of weeks ago–it was the last night of his tour. He said he couldn’t wait to get home to NYC to make some new videos for us. So this gem should be the first of many.
Aussie Sheila
Just got up to feed the cats and read Betty Cracker’s post.
Terrible news. Very sad news indeed. Cancer is just the pits. The very worst.
My best thoughts to you Betty, and wishing all strength to you and your family.
Villago Delenda Est
What I love about this is all the Dolly Parton nods.
Steve in the ATL
@Omnes Omnibus: except, of course, for Hamilton, right?
SiubhanDuinne
This was not from musical theatre (though most of his parodies are). This was a riff on the movie tigle song “Nine to Five,” written/performed by Dolly Parton. I’m guessing she loves Randy’s take!
