Personal News: Valley of the Shadow

Personal News: Valley of the Shadow

by | 152 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I’ve been meaning to post a health update but approached the task with trepidation because I wasn’t sure how to start — it’s a lot. Since I tend toward annoying flippancy in fraught situations, let’s go with a good news/bad news format.

The good news is I’m likely to live long enough to vote AGAINST Trump (and whichever horrifying toady he horks up as running mate) and to vote FOR Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, reproductive freedom for Florida women and recreational pot for adults.

The bad news is maybe not because I’ve recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. The median survival time for people with my diagnosis is less than two years.

Bummer!As I’ve vaguely alluded to here over the past several months, I’ve been dealing with vexing health issues since approximately the holidays. I wasn’t trying to be mysterious about it. At first my condition seemed much less dire, though I felt awful due to severe anemia.

I felt better once that was treated, but it took a long time to get a definitive idea of what’s wrong for several reasons that are too tiresome to recount here just now.

I hope y’all will understand that I don’t have any plans to provide much further detail on this. My illness necessarily consumes so much of my life already. I’d love to have one digital oasis, populated by friends (and frenemies), where it doesn’t dominate the conversation. This could be that place!

I’m surprised at how calm I feel about the whole thing. Maybe that’s because I’ve thought about death a lot, ever since I was a depressive, hypochondriac child.

I am also NOT a spiritual person, and it turns out there ARE atheists in foxholes. But I think mostly I’m at peace with the situation because I’ve had such a good run.

I’ve shared my life for nearly 30 years with one of the smartest, kindest, funniest men on the planet — who also plays piano like an angel! Together, we raised a thoughtful, brave and intelligent child who has a professional-grade bullshit detector and an enormous heart.

Then, when the nest was empty, we found our swampy fixer-upper on a river in a wilderness so that after work, we could fish (well, he fishes while I read), ride around in our beat-up boat with cocktails at sunset and watch birds, otters, alligators, deer, wild hogs and even an occasional rogue rhesus macaque. And dream of doing all that full time someday.

That’s all pretty good! And if it ends for me earlier than expected, I don’t believe that goodness is diminished.

I am not afraid of death, but I do dread suffering. My focus going forward is to survive while staying as comfortable as possible and minimizing the effect of my illness on my family.

So, that’s all I’ve got to say about that for now, aside from this: I haven’t given up. I’m getting treatment, which has been rather hellish so far. This summer is going to suck for me!

I hope the treatment is effective. I aspire to be among those with my diagnosis who get to stick around this crowded, increasingly hot, terrible and beautiful blue-green rock on a longer-term basis.

But I’m also a realist, so I’m sharing the news with y’all as I prefer to receive such information myself: straight up.

I’ll continue to pop into comments and put up posts as I’m able. Maybe even a lot or perhaps rarely; I don’t know yet. Living in the moment is all I have left. (In truth, it’s all any of us have. Ever.)

But I’ve been writing here for more than a dozen years now, so the blog — meaning you squabbling, irascible, magnificent bastids — are a part of my life and among my chosen tribe.

I almost added “for better or worse” to the end of that sentence. Speaking for myself, it’s definitely been for the better.

Peace & love,

BC

PS: Fuck cancer!

    152Comments

    1. 1.

      Phylllis

      Wrapping you in loving arms. Fuck cancer, also too. Be gentle with yourself. Altho it sounds as if you have that part covered.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      M31

      well shit

      sending my kindest thoughts your way

      your bravery is inspiring and I’ve loved your posts and humor forever

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Melancholy Jaques

      So very sorry to hear this. Words fail. This news renders all the other news into meaningless chatter. May the love that we here feel for you be of some comfort.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bostondreams

      As someone who has had multiple family members have to deal with cancer, I wish you the best. A beautiful essay sharing such sad news. I hope you are able to take advantage of having Moffitt nearby.

      Wishing for the best possible outcome.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      moonbat

      BC, I am so very sad to hear this, but I think your approach to this bad situation is about as good as it gets. I wish you strength in your fight, peace in your heart, and I hope to see you posting here for many years to come.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I’ve been in a self-imposed timeout due to stress, but I’m glad this was a moment I peeked in, so I can say…

      I’m so sorry, Betty.  You are a treasure.  Fight the good fight, and we will hope, some will pray, that you are the exception.  That at the very least you still have years ahead of you.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Westyny

      Sending love and light, Betty. If your husband is half as funny as you then you live suffused in laughter.  You are a source of joy.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      ginkgo

      I am in tears over your news. It is made worse by the recent loss of my younger (and only sibling). Staying comfortable and at peace is the most important thing now.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Terrible news!  There are some pretty amazing cancer treatment options available now so hopefully that will benefit you.  Thank you for sharing that. I’m verklempt.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Elizabelle

      Love you Betty.  We will try to be an engaging and sustaining set of friends for you.  Although we are, you know, jackals.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Eunicecycle

      You are a brave, tough, funny, smart woman who contributes so much to this community and I am sure to your family, friends and community. Please do what feels best for you and your family and know the jackals here appreciate all you’ve done for us.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      bbleh

      Oh gawd, I’m so sorry.  But concur sounds like you’ve got the right attitude.  Post away! Always a joy to read.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Omnes Omnibus

      Given that neither of us is religious, I can’t offer prayers or anything like that. But, fuck, that is terrible. I hope that your treatment goes well and you are with us for a long time to come. I am sure that you know that we all will be pulling for you.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Butch

      Words fail….I’ve been going through some medical issues myself but every time I start the self pity routine I get a reminder that I don’t have it so bad.  I’ve loved reading your words over the years.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      XeckyGilchrist

      I’m so sorry to hear it. Thank you for all you do, and I hope you’re in a good loving place.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Sean

      As a long-time lurker, I can say you’ve brought such great perspective to so many issues over the years. There isn’t much continuity in anything over these last many years, so having you as a stalwart of this place has always been so comforting in its own way. I’m sorry to hear you’re facing this, and I am hoping for the best possible outcome. It’s clear that nothing about your spirit is dimmed by this news, and your courage in facing it is beyond admirable and your vim and vigor, unparalleled. Take care of yourself, Betty!

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      Oh no, now I’m crying. ETA – I’m so, so sorry. You’re right that none of us actually know how long we have, but I hope you beat the odds and have longer. I’d hate to lose your voice, on this blog and in the world.

      FUCK CANCER!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Damien

      Betty, it is with all sincerity that I say your writing here has been a huge reason why I keep coming back. You help make this community the community that it is (no offense!), and I admire the way you’re viewing this terrible news; should we all be so lucky.

      I will be keeping you and your angelic Piano Man in my thoughts.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      J. Arthur Crank

      Damn, I am sorry to hear this.   Wishing you the best, and I hope you can kick this cancer in its nuts.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      pika

      Betty, there is so much clarity, grace, force, confusion, truth, and love in your words here. Thank you for illuminating this part of your journey for all of us

      Reply
    28. 28.

      laura

      Rest when you can, fight when you must, find joy where it can be found, and live your days on your terms. Peace and love Betty Cracker.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      rikyrah

      BC,

      Please know that we are sending you positive thoughts, continued prayers. That we are hoping for the best. And, definitely fuck cancer.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Crying and smiling simultaneously. Your attitude is exactly the one I would hope to have in similar circumstances (I have one friend who is also currently battling cancer, and her approach for three years now has been to share every detail on Caring Bridge; not my style, but I don’t begrudge her her choice).

      I’m sure you know you have a metric fuckton of online people who adore you. Please do what you need to do for yourself and Bill and the kiddo and the puppers. We’re here when you want us, and we understand when you don’t.

      Hugs and love from an admirer,
      SD

      ETA: FUCK cancer! FUCK cancer! FUCK it, FUCK it, FUCK it!! (Apologies to Vachel Lindsay)

      Reply
    32. 32.

      JerseyBeard

      Fuck cancer.  Been in full remission myself for a year now. Science is amazing. Positivity is amazing. Fuck cancer. Sending all my good vibes to you and yours. I so greatly appreciate what you add to the conversation here.

      Fuck fucking cancer.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffg166

      We are in a similar situation. I was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis a year ago and was told I had three to five years. Could be more or less.

      April I found out I have bladder cancer. Had surgery May 2nd.  I see the surgeon tomorrow to see where I stand.

      I am declining. I feel pretty good. Like you I am OK with this.

      I do want to live long enough to vote for Biden.

      Also not a religious people.

      I wish PA would get off its ass and pass assisted suicide for the option of a fast painless death.

      Two terminally ill women are currently suing New Jersey for access to their assisted suicide. If they win Jersey would be an option to die peacefully.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Miss Bianca

      Oh, Betty. This is such awful news, I’m not even sure what to say. Except for all best wishes for your treatment.

      And thank you so much for just being you and sharing your “you-ness” with us.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Old School

      My sympathies to you, Bill, and the entire Cracker family.  I’ll be pulling that the treatments are successful and that the side effects are manageable.

      Best of luck to you!

      Fuck cancer!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Queen of Lurkers

      Hi — I read this blog regularly and have commented perhaps 3-4 times. I am so sorry to hear of your diagnosis. I just wanted to let you know that your writing it sublime — the wit, the turns of phrase, the litotes, the resonant humanity — your personality shines through in your writing.

      I hope your treatment works efficiently, and gives you more years of happiness in the FL swamp than the initial diagnosis would indicate.

      Best wishes.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      satby

      @zhena gogolia: What Zhena says here, and what I said before.

      You are a treasure and it’s good of you to continue to share your nuggets of gold with us as your spirit moves you. And your plan would be mine in the same circumstances. You’re inclined to savor each day by nature, may you continue to.

      Hugs

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ksmiami

      I will keep you in my thoughts- as a fellow atheist traveler, I hope that the science my daughter is working on progresses quickly enough to help you;  that friends and family keep you going; that you take anything you want to ease the pain; that you cut down on sugar because cancer cells love it. You matter and have made an enormous contribution.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Eduardo

      I am sorry, Betty.  May you beat the odds not only by fully recovering but by also by enduring less pain.  I am agnostic but a big believer in modern medicine.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Subcommandante Yakbreath

      Very sorry to hear this. I can say that, for what it’s worth, the state of the art is much improved since my first wife lost her battle in 1989. I hope you continue to share your wit and insight whenever you feel like it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Almost Retired

      Fuck cancer many times over.  It’s clear you have a wonderful IRL support group but you also have a nation-wide (no, wait, international) fan base who are entertained, enlightened, inspired and informed by your brilliant and inimitable writing.  There has to be a karmic effect of a few thousand commenters and lurkers pulling for you and demanding the best for you from the universe.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      narya

      Oh, BC . . .

      Back in the day, I knew a guy who fell into a clinical trial for a new treatment . . . and his was one of the cancers on which it worked. Here’s hoping a similar scientific miracle falls into your lap. (clinicaltrials dot gov is a good place for anyone who’s dealing with an illness.)

      Meanwhile, I’m adding my admiration for your way with words and my good wishes to the pile that’s accumulating in this thread.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mike in Pasadena

      Betty, you deserve the best.

      My older brother was given a prognosis of a couple years. That was twenty years ago.

      Best wishes,

      Mike

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Spanky

      God DAMN! Turns out that opening Balloon Juice while sitting on the can might not have been such a great idea this morning.

      Sending all the best vibes your way, and hoping the treatments are more effective than expected.

      We love you, Betty.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      cope

      Such sad news, so artfully presented.  Because my wife has had to deal with life-threatening medical issues for the last eight years and because I began my 75th year of turning oxygen into carbon dioxide last week, I think about these issues a lot and…I got no answers.

      You seem to be well prepared for what’s ahead and I hope we BJ folk can offer some respite.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      RaflW

      Betty, it is wonderful to have you here – your post topics, your flippancy is anything but annoying, and your arrival 12 or so years ago really brightened up the place. I hope you continue to get fabulous care, though I’m sorry that so far it is necessarily hellish. And I hope that indeed, what you need does not cause undue suffering.

      Fight the system if it tries to limit access to pain meds (if you want them, I know they can be dulling of life, too) — it was a f*king chore to get my mom’s drugs since the gov’t makes docs jump thru huge hoops for ‘the good stuff’. For shit’s sake, my mom was not a drugstore cowboy, she was on ass-kicking anti-myeloma chemo and had serious bone pain!

      Sorry for the digression. Cancer really, truly sucks. All the best to you. Sincerely!!

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Unabogie

      Well damn, that’s not the news I was hoping for this morning. I’m just a (mostly) lurker here but I feel as if I know you as a friend. I wish you nothing but the best in whatever lies in front of you. All the biggest hugs from the Unabogie family.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      wenchacha

      Oh Betty. I hate this for you. I always enjoy your posts, your outlook, your snark, your wisdom. Thank you for sharing this and so much of the last several years with us.

      Wishing you the best, every day. You have brought so much hope and enjoyment to me, and a throng of jackals. Know that you have made a difference with your life.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Tazj

      I’m so sorry to read this. I hate to read this. I’ve loved your writing, sense of humor and creativity for years.
      Best wishes to you and I’m hoping you’ll enjoy more sunset cruises and happy times with family and friends.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Gin & Tonic

      Very sorry to hear this, Betty.

      Fuck cancer indeed. About a year and a half ago, I was faced with a diagnosis as well, and spent several months thinking about death, planning a funeral, etc. Turned out it was premature, and surgery to remove the tumor was 100% successful. I know everyone’s disease is different, but I sincerely hope you have as good an outcome as I did.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      HeleninEire

      I actually just gasped! Sending the best thoughts ever to you.

      I truly have no words. Except…

      Fuck Cancer.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Rathskeller

      I have loved your wit and insight here for years. I wish you and your husband all love, strength, and grit in this next chapter.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      schrodingers_cat

      Thanks for sharing your diagnosis. I have been a caregiver to someone with stage IV cancer, they survived against the odds given to them by their oncologist. So if you need suggestions of what to eat when you are neutropenic feel free to contact me. I hope you beat your prognosis, {{}}

      Keeping my fingers crossed for you.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      AnnaN

      This is crap.  I have always loved reading your posts and I am so saddened by your news.

      But!  You are loved.  Admired. Cared for.  And that is such a good thing.

      Permission to hug?

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jackie

      I’m so saddened by your news, but take solace with your peace and acceptance – along with your determination to fight!

      You have your perfect piece of heaven in your beloved swamp, and I hope with the almost daily news of medical breakthroughs, you are given many more quality years to enjoy your swamp and your beloved. Sending you hugs and healing vibes ♥️

      Reply
    72. 72.

      frosty

      Betty, this is shocking and terrible news. You seem to have arrived at acceptance of it. Keep fighting; I hope the treatment is successful and you can continue giving us your funny, sarcastic, excellently wordsmithed posts for many years.

      You’re right, we all live in the moment. I hope you can continue to enjoy moments in the swamp with your wonderful husband.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ruckus

      As an old fart that has dealt with cancers myself and also among family members (4 out of 5) let me say, modern medicine can do wonders. I had one cancer that I had to lay in a machine 5 days a week for 9 weeks. The treatment now is 12 days. I say best of luck, it can be beat far more often than not these days. And I’m very sorry that you got to join the club. My advice – DO THE WORK, it is amazing what can be done these days. Also – many do not want to talk about it but for me it helped.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Cacti

      I’m very sorry to hear this and hope for your health, healing, and recovery.

      Best wishes to you and your family during the challenges that lie ahead.  Take care of yourself.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Princess

      I’m so sorry, Betty. I don’t know what on earth we’re going to do without you. Cancer sucks, death sucks. I’m going to enjoy every minute that you’re still here with us.

      I also want to thank you for letting us know. A friend just died within a month of being diagnosed with what sounds like a different cancer. I didn’t know she was ill before she died and I’m so sad. Could not tell her how much I appreciated her. So: I appreciate you. A lot. Every single one of yours is a jewel even this one, though it’s a sad jewel.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Geo Wilcox

      I’m sorry for you and your family. As the spouse of a cancer survivor I know how hard it is to be on the side lines and not be able to help. Strength to you and your spouse in this trying time and may the treatments work and give you more time to share with him.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      JanieM

      Ah, Betty….sad and sorry to hear this. I’m joining you and everyone else in hoping you get to stick around for a long time, and sending good thoughts going your way, along with boundless appreciation for what you give us. Your writing is a treasure on the face of it, but also as an inspiration for the rest of us who try to string words together.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      RA

      @Just Some Fuckhead: So true! My sister got a diagnosis for a cancer that had a 5% survival rate after one year. It’s been nearly 3 years and she is doing very well. There has been an explosion of new drugs to treat cancer in the last few years.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Rugosa

      Betty, so sorry to hear this.  I love your posts about your fixer-upper in the wilderness and your down to earth take on so many things.  Keep your spirits up.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Joy in FL

      Betty Cracker, I get how you don’t want your health to dominate your presence here. I agree (not that that matters). Since you have brought up the subject, I want to say that I love your posts. I love your attitude. I love how you love your dogs and your life. I love the photos you post and the cartoons you draw. You make a good difference in my life. And I want you to know that.

      and  F U C K   C A N C E R !!!!!

      Reply
    87. 87.

      p.a.

      Goddamnit.  Thank you for the work you’ve done here (butterlamb!?!😁) and good luck in your therapy.

       

      Fuck that fucking disease.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      gvg

      I am so sorry to hear this. I am a cancer survivor. The treatments made me feel lousy for days after and it was nice to have my mother do the cooking. I did a lot of sleeping, but I also was able to keep working part time. This is when I started using an ipad to read the internet because it was too exhausting to sit up for a laptop. I ready library books on the ipad too.

      I bought a wig but didn’t use it because I needed to stay isolated anyway and my family didn’t care. Missed swimming a lot. Chemo left me with no endurance. I learned not to push, If I kept going when tired, the recovery took days longer. Let people take care of you.

      Reply
    89. 89.

      Another Scott

      The sucky thing about life is that it’s finite.  :-(  Living well is the best revenge.

      Boundaries are good and necessary.  Thanks for sharing your journey with us, as much as you want to share.  We always appreciate your writing here.

      Hang in there BC.  Fingers crossed.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      narya

      Also! If there’s anything concrete that you need that the jackaltariat can provide, well, let us know, k?

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Scout211

      Oh, Betty. I am in tears right now.

      Thank you for sharing this news with us.  It had to be very hard to do so but we all appreciate it because we love you and your brilliant voice.

      I am not a religious person either but I will send all kinds of healing thoughts to you, plus light and love and strength.  ❤️❤️❤️

      Reply
    93. 93.

      thalarctosMaritimus

      We love you, Betty. We’re so sorry to hear the news, and are holding hope for you.

      If there’s anything at all we can do for you, we’re here for it.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      Ole Lurky

      Goddammit, I am crying and we have never met. You speak for me about politics better than I could ever express myself. I love you, Betty Cracker, and I will miss you so much if you leave us. The world needs more like you and not less.. it’s so fucking unfair..

      Reply
    96. 96.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @jeffreyw:

      De-lurking

      I’ve missed you! Sorry it took this news to bring you out of lurkitude, and I hope you’ll stick your head up more frequently.

      Reply
    97. 97.

      Super Dave

      As Harry (Resident Alien) says, “that’s some bullshit! SON OF A BITCH!”

      I so admire and enjoy your writing and your spirit. I’m counting on your indomitable spirit to see you through what lies ahead.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      MagdaInBlack

      I am so sorry, Betty. I got nothin here, just heavy heart.

      Love and strength to you and your family.

      Reply
    100. 100.

      R-Jud

      This is so motherfucking unfair, Betty. I wish this wasn’t happening to you. I’m glad you have love and support, and I hope your treatment helps you beat the odds. x

      Reply
    101. 101.

      Ruckus

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      It depends on the person but I agree that talking about it can often help. I did not feel all that good about my chances but I’ve been in remission for a very long time. A bit of advice might be – talk with your docs, ask any question that comes to mind and follow every word they tell you. The amount of information and treatments have come a long ways since my treatments, the amount and level of knowledge today is improved by every patient, every treatment.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      West of the Rockies

      Betty, you are a true beacon of light and joy and laughter here.  Your honesty, intelligence, and (especially now) bravery are in an inspiration.

      Wishing you the very, very best!

      YOU ARE LOVED!

      Reply
    104. 104.

      unrelatedwaffle

      Adding to the “fuck cancer” chorus. Thank you for telling us. I always look forward to your posts here, and goddammit why do the best people get it the hardest? It’s my only real evidence for any sort of afterlife, because whatever is out there really does seem to take the best people far before the mortal world stops needing their light.

      Wishing you the softest, gentlest time possible.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Raoul Paste

      I’ve always envisioned Betty Cracker as formidable.  Now I also think of her as wise.  Sincere best wishes

      Reply
    108. 108.

      marklar

      Fuck cancer.

      I’ve learned so much from you (to this very post).

      While I’m not a ‘meds are the solution to every problem’ kind of guy, I have advised people dealing with end-of-life issues to consider trying psychedelics (e.g., Yaden et al. (2022) https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34958455/). A google search under …psychedelics and end of life care… reveals quite a bit of legitimate science.

      In the mean time, live life to its fullest!

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Redshift

      Fuck cancer. I’ll be pulling for you all the way. Since I am a pathological optimist and the state of the art is advancing, I will hope for clinical trials and new treatments that will improve that prognosis (as happened for a good friend.)

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Mike in NC

      We’ve lost a couple more age 80+ neighbors to cancer this year. Sadly none of us last forever, so make the most of life while you can.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Mathguy

      Aw hell. The community is here for you. Hoping that the treatments take so that we’re treated to much more snark–no one does snark like you.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      BlueGuitarist

      Echoing the above, with gratitude and admiration, love and affection.
      we only have moments to live (BC and also Jon Kabat-Zinn in Full Catastrophe Living); there have been and will be many more moments made much better by quoting Betty Cracker, with a smile.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      TS

      I got nothing other than fuck cancer and may  share your words, your wit and your ideals  for as long as you wish to do. Long arm hugs from the other side of the world & always best thoughts

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Marmot

      Betty, you are the best. Every day I read a post of yours is thereafter a better day. I want you to stick around, but to my chagrin, it’s not up to me.

      Edit: Just point me at the mofo to whom it is up!

      Reply
    117. 117.

      Ukai

      Well, shit.

      Best wishes for you and your family.

      Fuck cancer, and fuck Trump, not necessarily in that order.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Cowgirl in the Sandi

      What a bummer to wake up to this news.  It’s strange how close we all feel to you, even though probably most of us have never met you and how sorry we are to hear this dreadful news.

      Take care of yourself and know we are holding you in the light.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      Math Guy

      Wishing you the best and, at the same time, hoping that when my time comes, I can face it with the same grace and equanimity that you do

      Also, fuck cancer.

      Reply
    125. 125.

      debit

      Fuck motherfucking cancer. Hang tough, Betty. I hope you’re having cocktails on the veranda every evening and cuddling at least one dog at all times.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Sandia Blanca

      Betty Cracker, this is such sad news, and the other commenters above have already expressed my feelings with eloquence. As someone who IS religious, I add my prayers to all of the above. You are so beloved! Thank you for trusting us with your news, and giving us this place to respond appropriately. I promise not to dwell on it in other threads you may post, but you will know that we are always wishing the very best for you. Peace to you and your family.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      DFH

      Peace and love and gratitude for the years of reading you, and B-J. I laughed the first time I read your name. Your writing is always recognizable, if I haven’t looked at who wrote the post.

      You make a difference. Thank you, Betty Cracker! Bob

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Eyeroller

      I was afraid it was something like this. I can only add my wish that you will exceed the median survival and be with us for some time yet.

      Reply
    129. 129.

      pieceofpeace

      I’m sorry you’re going through this diagnosis.  You’ve been a teacher, an inspiration, and an delight with your writing.

      We appreciate strong women like you, who have a wonderful way of expressing themselves, their feelings, their outrage, their opinions, their high capacity to love.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      Amalthea1

      Oh Betty, I am so sorry to hear this. I’m a fellow Native Floridian from the same general region of the state, and apart from enjoying your voice on its own merits, it’s been so good to hear someone here on the same side, to know we’re not alone in this hell-hole. Sending you light and love and whatever healing vibes will pass through the swamps to you!

      ETA FUCK CANCER!

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Searcher

      So one of the best things I ever did, as a person who is dying no more rapidly than the median 40-year-old, was make a list of all of the delicious foods I used to eat but for some reason hadn’t in a long while, and taped it to my fridge.  Apple butter/peanut butter sandwiches, grilled cheese, shepherd’s pie, succotash…

      Always makes my day a bit brighter to be looking in the fridge at the empty take-out containers, see my list, and go “Oh shit I can have a grilled cheese sandwich!!!”

      So for everyone else who is looking to live each day to the fullest, I want to recommend making, not a bucket list of new things to try while you can [although sure, that too], but a list of all things you could do again, big and small, that you just haven’t thought about in awhile.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      jowriter

      BC,  as a very infrequent commenter but loyal reader, much of my obsession with checking into this community on a daily basis is the good humor and wisdom of your many posts.  Like others who have said it in so many ways, my dearest plea to the universe that contains us is that you beat all the odds and continue to bless us all with your much appreciated presence.  Keep on keeping on in your unique way–you are loved.

      Reply
    133. 133.

      Aimai

      Dear Betty—I don’t post much but I am a devoted reader of your posts and consider myself one of your closest pseudonymous internet friends. Thank you for letting us know what you are going through. I am just starting this journey, myself, as there are three possible things wrong with me and I am heading into a summer of tests which, as you know, will either have a good out come or that other thing. I am thinking as you are: life has been good, I have loved, I am doing the work I want to do. The knowledge of what is to come is the same for all of us—it’s just the timing and the exact foreknowledge that is different.

       

      I have loved you through your witty, warm, clever, deep posts  from the ones about the natural world to the butter lamb, politics to your family life. I hope you have many more years of communing with your family, with nature, and with us.

      I am very grateful for the way you are showing us a path forward. much love, Aimai

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Leto

      Well shit. Fuckity fucking cancer. Virtual hugs and I hope you continue to enjoy drinks in the tiki bar.

      Reply
    136. 136.

      Miss Bianca

      So, between tears at the news about Betty and smiles at the news I just received that my niece had her baby this morning, I am a bit of a verklempt mess right at the moment. How’m I supposed to get any work done before noon??

      Reply
    138. 138.

      skerry

      I’m so sorry to hear this. Your contributions to this blog have delighted me, educated me, and forced me to look inward to examine myself. Here’s hoping you defy the odds.

      Fuck cancer

      Reply
    139. 139.

      lowtechcyclist

      Betty, I’m so sorry to hear this news, but I’m glad you felt you could share this with us.  However things go from here, it won’t be the easiest of roads, and you and Bill and the kiddo will be in my thoughts and prayers.  Like others have mentioned, the scientists have made great strides in recent years in treating cancer, and I deeply hope that you turn out to be among those their work benefits.

      But however it works out, thank you for sharing your voice, your passion, and your sense of humor with us. We love you.

      Reply
    140. 140.

      oldster

      You have contributed a lot to making this blog a good place.

      I hope it can contribute to enriching your life, too.

      Thanks for your writing and your ideas.

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Bee Girls

      I am so sorry. But…as someone who just lost a much loved and sorely missed sister to the same cancer that took Beau Biden, one always hears a “but” when delivering the cancer diagnosis news…you are literally in your sweet spot filled with beauty (with an occasional gator on your dock), and peaceful outlooks, sharing it all with a good-hearted, piano-playin’, funny man, a daughter you’re proud of, and family who will love you through it all. No matter how the rest turns out, and there will be much suckitude ahead, the good place you’re at will be there along the way to make it better when making it better is hard. Sport a bad hat and some pretty jammies. It helped my sis feel like she was suited up for the fight.

      Keep writing when you can!

      Reply
    142. 142.

      rekoob

      Joining in to say how much I’ve appreciated your kind, thoughtful, and entertaining commentary. May it continue, and please know we all support you and your loved ones.

      Reply
    143. 143.

      sxjames

      Oh S**t.  Don’t know what to say except hang in there BC.  Remember always you are loved

      and yes – fuck cancer

      Reply
    145. 145.

      NutmegAgain

      Sending love & light & positive energy.  Your writing here has always been a pleasure to see. (Also the butter lambs are fabulous.)

      Reply
    146. 146.

      wmd

      Cancer can sometimes be beat – I’m 7 years post diagnosis, and 6 and a half past treatment that my oncologists said is “cured”. That said having an aggressive form of it with a pessimistic long term outlook … ask about clinical studies for a second line of treatment.

      And enjoy life. It can be freeing to face mortality. Get out the bucket list and tell the oncologists that you’ll need time off to base jump off the Eiffel Tower.

      Reply
    147. 147.

      Robin

      Betty I’m another long time lurker who keeps coming back for your posts, for your humor, your insight, your joy and the pictures you paint of your swampy surroundings. Thank you.

      Reply
    148. 148.

      Barbara

      I am so sorry to hear this.  You have been so good to share so much of yourself with us over the years, I am sure I am not alone here in feeling sad for you and your family.  Holding you in the light, whatever happens next, and hoping that treatment works as well as it possibly can.​

      Reply
    149. 149.

      TEL

      I’m so very sorry to hear your diagnosis. I was worried when you posted about being in the hospital and were unsure about what was wrong. I’ll respect trying to keep this your space where you don’t have to think about your diagnosis and send healing thoughts and strength your way.

      Reply
    150. 150.

      JPL

      First and foremost, fuck cancer.

      Betty, know that I am not alone in hoping you comfort in you journey ahead.   I love you and when the time comes will miss the joy you brought to me.

      Reply
    151. 151.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @narya: If there’s anything concrete that you need that the jackaltariat can provide, well, let us know, k?

      I’d say the Jackaltariat should aggressively search every report of new treatments for BC’s malady and pass them along. Noting that she’s reticent to share specifics, and that the sum total of treatments bids fair to be a firehose if not a flood, I’d suggest she let one or more persons in on details of the diagnosis and ask all forwards to go through them as gatekeepers.

      Progress in cancer treatments has been astonishing in recent years. Avail yourself of the best and the most uptodate, BC. and for your own sake and the sake of everyone who cares about you and values what you bring to the banquet table of this existence, do not go gentle into that good night!

      Reply

