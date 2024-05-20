It’s Day 19 of the trial.

Michael Cohen cross continues today!

Michael Cohen must be exhausted after all these days of testimony and cross. More cross examination today, and surely redirect, because Justice Merchan expects closing arguments and jury instructions on Tuesday.

Stormy Daniels had her Wednesday off a couple of weeks ago, and she was able to come back and be even better as she handled the cross from the defense. Hoping Cohen does the same.

Very much hoping the defense didn’t use their 3-day weekend to improve their performance – it feels like the defense picked up steam on Thursday and I don’t want to see that repeated.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre St for what could be the final week of Trump’s NY criminal trial I’ll be reporting it all for @lawfare, alongside @AnnaBower, @qjurecic, and Ben Wittes. Join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/IqKvfLxeC9 — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 20, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre Street, where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is set to resume. On deck today: The cross examination of Michael Cohen is set to wrap up. Will the defense call any witnesses to the stand once the prosecution rests its case? Follow along 👇 ⬇️ 👇 pic.twitter.com/XNFtHyxlf8 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 20, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Good morning from New York. Michael Cohen’s cross examination continues. Prosecutors have another chance to have Cohen clarify his testimony—and then, a moment of truth amid the will-he-or-won’t-he speculation. Will Trump or any other defense witness testify? Follow along 🧵 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 20, 2024

Lisa Rubin on twitter

NEW: Morning from 100 Centre Street, where proceedings will start early this morning for matters outside the jury’s presence before Michael Cohen’s last stretch on the stand. pic.twitter.com/u5KrE5FBRN — Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) May 20, 2024

AP Live blogging

Update:

(NBC) Upon taking the stand, Merchan said it has “become apparent that we are not going to sum up tomorrow.” Closing arguments will instead happen the Tuesday after Memorial Day, or May 28, Merchan said, to ensure there are not multiple days between summations

h/t Scout211

Update 2: Whoa, Trump still thinks he wants to testify? His attorneys must be stroking out.

