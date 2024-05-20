Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

The lights are all blinking red.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 19 (Michael Cohen Cross)

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 19 (Michael Cohen Cross)

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s Day 19 of the trial.

Michael Cohen cross continues today!

Michael Cohen must be exhausted after all these days of testimony and cross.   More cross examination today, and surely redirect, because Justice Merchan expects closing arguments and jury instructions on Tuesday.

Stormy Daniels had her Wednesday off a couple of weeks ago, and she was able to come back and be even better as she handled the cross from the defense.  Hoping Cohen does the same.

Very much hoping the defense didn’t use their 3-day weekend to improve their performance – it feels like the defense picked up steam on Thursday and I don’t want to see that repeated.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Lisa Rubin on twitter

AP Live blogging

Still loving this awesome image.

But I may need to find a new one for tomorrow, with closing arguments and jury instructions.  If anyone has a great image for that, please send it my way.

Update:

(NBC) Upon taking the stand, Merchan said it has “become apparent that we are not going to sum up tomorrow.”

Closing arguments will instead happen the Tuesday after Memorial Day, or May 28, Merchan said, to ensure there are not multiple days between summations

h/t Scout211

Update 2:  Whoa, Trump still thinks he wants to testify?  His attorneys must be stroking out.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • cmorenc
  • jonas
  • LAO
  • oldgold
  • Scout211
  • TBone
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      (NBC) Upon taking the stand, Merchan said it has “become apparent that we are not going to sum up tomorrow.”
      Closing arguments will instead happen the Tuesday after Memorial Day, or May 28, Merchan said, to ensure there are not multiple days between summations

      Reply
    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Hmmm, I wonder what changed.

      edit: oh my gosh, Trump still thinks he wants to testify?  Or maybe this is just a delay tactic – he’s gaining a week just by saying he wants to testify.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      jonas

      The defense was trying to pick apart any little inconsistency it could in Cohen’s testimony which, as a number of people have pointed out, doesn’t really impeach the overall case here, namely that Trump committed business and campaign fraud trying to squash the Stormy story. If I were on the jury and trying to remain impartial, I would still be thinking “Yeah, but has the defense come up with any convincing explanation — other than trying to paint Cohen as a shifty slimeball — that explains away the paper trail here?” I guess it’s the tried-and-true strategy of just trying to launch a bunch of chaff in the air to distract the jury rather than actually refute the prosecution’s case, but how often does that really work?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      oldgold

      The scheduling in this trial has been exceedingly poor.  I have never seen anything like it.

      Cohen’s cross has occurred over the span of 7 days. Ridiculous.

      Closing arguments scheduled for the Tuesday after Memorial Day?  The opportunity for mischief  and worse with the jurors  swimming in the polluted and shark filled waters surrounding this trial are significant.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cmorenc

      @jonas: OJ Simpson is classic example of defense successfully magnifying little tidbits into an acquittal despite mountains of evidence of guilt

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      @oldgold: Even if none of the jurors have any MAGA leanings whatsoever themselves, some of them likely have aggressively loudmouth relatives or neighbors who are.  Who will eagerly claim free speech rights to speak what they think within earshot of a juror.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      TBone

      Merchan keeping Rump in suspense:  I like it.  Naysayers gonna naysay, but Merchan has the advantage of seeing the jurors in real time and I trust his judgement.  He didn’t just fall off the back of a turnip truck last night, like Aileen Cannon.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.