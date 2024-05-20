Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

War for Ukraine Day 817: The Butcher's Bill from Kharkiv

A painting by Ukrainian artist NEIVANMADE. The words "NEVER AGAIN" are repeated over and over, from left to right and top to bottom, in a faded, washed out black against a white background. Red, the color of blood, runs and drips down across 2/3rds of the painting. "WHILE YOU TOLERATE TYRANTS" is written/painted in the bottom white corner below the three rows of "NEVER AGAIN".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping update. Rosie went for her fourth and final chemo treatment in round 1 today. Her white blood cell count was way up where the oncology vet wants it. Provided all the bloodwork remains good, she’s got two weeks off until the next round begins. Right now she’s chilling on the couch and provided the humidity doesn’t spike this evening, once I finish this update and do a quick lift, I’ll take her and Ruby for as far of a walk as she’s willing to go. Thank everyone again for their thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations. They are all greatly appreciated.

As I start tonight’s post – at 7:15 PM EDT – air raid alerts are up over most of central and eastern Ukraine.

The butcher’s bill from Kharkiv!

While this video is itself not graphic, the content being discussed is!

 

“When the second strike took place the doctor who came to put a tourniquet on my leg lost his arm. Instead of it flying into me, it went into his arm.”
– 22-year-old Anastasia, one of the victims of the Russian ‘double tap” strike on a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast.

Anastasia lost her beloved, and her pregnant friend. Anastasia herself is in serious condition. She is preparing for surgery. The young woman has an open leg fracture, and a part of the bone inside her leg is missing. She has numerous torn wounds, bruises and a concussion.

Today, the number of fatalities in the attack rose to 7 after the body fragments of another victim were discovered in the water.

28 people were injured in the attack. 22 had to be hospitalized. 6 are in intensive care. The doctors are fighting for their lives.

Never forgive. Never forget.

Video: Ekaterina Kusmarova

All Clear!!

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Summit will be Truly Global, Leaders from All Continents will be Represented – Address by the President

20 May 2024 – 21:40

Dear Ukrainians!

Summary of the day.

I have just held a long meeting on an interim analysis of our preparations for the Peace Summit. We reviewed which states are already with us at the Summit and which ones we still need to work with. It is already clear that the Summit will be truly global, leaders from all continents will be represented. Many nations that value normal peaceful coexistence of peoples. We already have an understanding of the Summit’s content – of the meeting’s outcome we should achieve. I am grateful to all states, all leaders, all ambassadors of peace who help us prepare the Summit. In the three weeks remaining before the Summit, we will have time to work with dozens of leaders and states – those we expect to attend the Summit. Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Croatia. Croatia – Mr. Prime Minister – confirms attendance. I am grateful for this and for the continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, support for our defense. Croatia also supports our accession to the European Union, and we are working to ensure that Croatia joins the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine – on security commitments for our country. And it is important that several new security agreements with European countries have already been prepared, and several more agreements with our partners are now at the stage of coordinating specific details. In the near future, we will enhance this new security architecture for our country. New agreements will be signed. Step by step, we are creating new pillars for a rules-based international order. Despite all the brutality of Russian pressure and all the meanness of Russian terror, the world must prove that a consolidated force of all those who value life is enough to defend life and succeed in doing so. This is important for every country, for every nation, and if it works for Ukraine, it will definitely work for all other countries.

Today I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief about the situation in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions in particular. We maintain control everywhere. Russian murderers are actively using guided aerial bombs – in the area of Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrovsk sector, in the area of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region, and in other combat areas. This brings us back again and again to the need for air defense – for additional defense systems that could significantly mitigate the difficulties for our warriors and the threat to our cities and communities. This also pertains to the preparation for the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft. Unfortunately, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks. But we still have a perspective and promising work with several partners – and we are doing everything to make sure that the day comes as soon as possible when we can add the power of “Patriots” to our eastern regions, our cities – such as Kharkiv, Sumy and others. I am grateful to all partners who understand this necessity of ours and its importance – the real strategic power of air defense in this war. Putin has nothing but terror. This is the basis of his capabilities. And every limitation of Russia’s terrorist potential is a compulsion to peace. Our weapons to defend Ukrainian positions, our joint diplomatic efforts for the sake of the Peace Formula, our work to hold Russia legally accountable for the war – all of this brings peace closer.

I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to all our warriors! Thank you to everyone who joins the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting (Ramstein)

Lithuania:

Holland:

Spain:

Spain announced the delivery of the second batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The military package also includes 155-mm artillery ammunition, Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone systems, optronic surveillance and tracking systems, and turrets.

We are grateful to Spain for their steadfast support! Together, we are stronger!
🇺🇦🤝🇪🇸
@Defensagob

Estonia & Luxembourg:

Estonia:

Kaja Kallas told the @FT
that “there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already” and they did so at their own risk. If training personnel were attacked by Russian forces it would not automatically trigger Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, she said.

Kallas argued helping train Ukraine’s forces on its own territory, as opposed to elsewhere in Europe, would not be escalatory.

“Russia’s propaganda is all about being in a war with Nato, so they don’t need an excuse. Whatever we do on our side . . . If they want to attack, they will attack.”

Britain:

Washington, DC:

Womp womp!

They will not change their approach.

The Azovstal POWs:

A photo of negotiations between Ukrainian Defenders and Russian occupiers at Azovstal in Mariupol in May 2022 was published by Azov Brigade commander Denys Prokopenko.

Back then, they agreed to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azovstal plant.

As of today, More than 900 Azov fighters are still in captivity.

The last Azov fighter left Azovstal two years ago, on May 20, 2022.

I remember those days, the tension and pain as we followed the events and how you supported our Heroes.

We must not forget about those who are still in captivity. Freedom to Ukrainian Defenders!

The eastern front:

Here’s the machine translation:

General Sodol has been appointed as the commander of the Khortytsia Security Guard.

To understand, Khortytsia is the entire eastern front — from the north of Kharkiv Oblast to Vugledar.

And this appointment is a personnel disaster.
It was difficult to imagine a worse candidate who did not care about the life of a soldier.

Previously, Sodol commanded the marines.
No combat marine will say a censorious word about him.
There are a lot of examples in the network when Sodol simply “honed” the marines – from the tragedy with the 37th brigade of marines to the sending of marines to the left bank without any support and protection.

It is very strange to see the state declaring the value of human life and appointing to such a high position someone who treats personnel in the worst traditions of Zhukov.

We will start to change for the better and have a chance to win when the generals are also responsible.

Thoughtlessly lost people – prison instead of a position.
And not a promotion, as now.

These appointments are made not by an abstract state, as Mr. Serhiy notes, but by a concrete official, namely Syrskyi. You have to call a spade a spade, because this is his personnel policy

Donetsk Oblast:

“It’s like something you see in movies. There are trees falling, the ground is flying,” – a Defender of the 28th Mechanized Brigade shares about the Territorial Defense Forces that are working in neighboring positions with his 28th Brigade. They are holding positions near the villages of Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka, south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

These men fight for their families, for their land. Glory!

📹: Suspilne

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

Bilhorod:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron.

There are no new Patron tweets today. Here is some adjacent material.

Open thread!

