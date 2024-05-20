(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Quick housekeeping update. Rosie went for her fourth and final chemo treatment in round 1 today. Her white blood cell count was way up where the oncology vet wants it. Provided all the bloodwork remains good, she’s got two weeks off until the next round begins. Right now she’s chilling on the couch and provided the humidity doesn’t spike this evening, once I finish this update and do a quick lift, I’ll take her and Ruby for as far of a walk as she’s willing to go. Thank everyone again for their thoughts, well wishes, prayers, and donations. They are all greatly appreciated.

As I start tonight’s post – at 7:15 PM EDT – air raid alerts are up over most of central and eastern Ukraine.

The butcher’s bill from Kharkiv!

While this video is itself not graphic, the content being discussed is!

“When the second strike took place the doctor who came to put a tourniquet on my leg lost his arm. Instead of it flying into me, it went into his arm.”

– 22-year-old Anastasia, one of the victims of the Russian ‘double tap” strike on a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv… pic.twitter.com/rYj5QtabJ2 — Natalka (@NatalkaKyiv) May 20, 2024

– 22-year-old Anastasia, one of the victims of the Russian ‘double tap” strike on a recreation area in Cherkaska Lozova, Kharkiv Oblast. Anastasia lost her beloved, and her pregnant friend. Anastasia herself is in serious condition. She is preparing for surgery. The young woman has an open leg fracture, and a part of the bone inside her leg is missing. She has numerous torn wounds, bruises and a concussion. Today, the number of fatalities in the attack rose to 7 after the body fragments of another victim were discovered in the water. 28 people were injured in the attack. 22 had to be hospitalized. 6 are in intensive care. The doctors are fighting for their lives. Never forgive. Never forget. Video: Ekaterina Kusmarova

All Clear!!

Kharkiv mourns today—Russia killed 12 civilians yesterday. These murders are a daily reality that could be prevented:

– Deploy more air defense systems

– Allow strikes deep into Russia with Western weapons

Why are these simple steps so difficult to take? pic.twitter.com/NSLTV8PH0r — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 20, 2024

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Summit will be Truly Global, Leaders from All Continents will be Represented – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! Summary of the day. I have just held a long meeting on an interim analysis of our preparations for the Peace Summit. We reviewed which states are already with us at the Summit and which ones we still need to work with. It is already clear that the Summit will be truly global, leaders from all continents will be represented. Many nations that value normal peaceful coexistence of peoples. We already have an understanding of the Summit’s content – of the meeting’s outcome we should achieve. I am grateful to all states, all leaders, all ambassadors of peace who help us prepare the Summit. In the three weeks remaining before the Summit, we will have time to work with dozens of leaders and states – those we expect to attend the Summit. Today I spoke with the Prime Minister of Croatia. Croatia – Mr. Prime Minister – confirms attendance. I am grateful for this and for the continued support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country, support for our defense. Croatia also supports our accession to the European Union, and we are working to ensure that Croatia joins the G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine – on security commitments for our country. And it is important that several new security agreements with European countries have already been prepared, and several more agreements with our partners are now at the stage of coordinating specific details. In the near future, we will enhance this new security architecture for our country. New agreements will be signed. Step by step, we are creating new pillars for a rules-based international order. Despite all the brutality of Russian pressure and all the meanness of Russian terror, the world must prove that a consolidated force of all those who value life is enough to defend life and succeed in doing so. This is important for every country, for every nation, and if it works for Ukraine, it will definitely work for all other countries. Today I spoke with the Commander-in-Chief about the situation in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions in particular. We maintain control everywhere. Russian murderers are actively using guided aerial bombs – in the area of Chasiv Yar, in the Pokrovsk sector, in the area of Lyptsi in the Kharkiv region, and in other combat areas. This brings us back again and again to the need for air defense – for additional defense systems that could significantly mitigate the difficulties for our warriors and the threat to our cities and communities. This also pertains to the preparation for the transition of our Air Force to new combat aircraft. Unfortunately, the free world still lacks efficiency in these two tasks. But we still have a perspective and promising work with several partners – and we are doing everything to make sure that the day comes as soon as possible when we can add the power of “Patriots” to our eastern regions, our cities – such as Kharkiv, Sumy and others. I am grateful to all partners who understand this necessity of ours and its importance – the real strategic power of air defense in this war. Putin has nothing but terror. This is the basis of his capabilities. And every limitation of Russia’s terrorist potential is a compulsion to peace. Our weapons to defend Ukrainian positions, our joint diplomatic efforts for the sake of the Peace Formula, our work to hold Russia legally accountable for the war – all of this brings peace closer. I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to all our warriors! Thank you to everyone who joins the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group Meeting (Ramstein)

Minister @rustem_umerov on today’s meeting of the UDCG #Ramstein 22:

– Ukraine continues to courageously resist russian aggression.

– We are restoring existing combat units and creating new brigades.

– Our priority is heavy weapons: tanks, APCs, howitzers etc. pic.twitter.com/QQmCuohxen — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

– russia's missile strikes caused a difficult situation in the energy sector. They are a potential danger to neighboring countries. Medium&long-range air defense systems are an urgent need

– Grateful to our partners for their support. Together can we stop russian aggression! — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

Lithuania:

I don't feel comfortable sending condolences while Iran is sending drones that are used against civilians in Ukraine. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) May 20, 2024

Holland:

The Netherlands will provide YPR-765 armored vehicles to Ukraine. YPRs play an important role in #UAarmy. They provide fire support for units in battle, evacuate the wounded soldiers, and also deliver ammunition to the front line. We are grateful to our partners from… pic.twitter.com/HfGjW3MweT — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

Spain:

Spain announced the delivery of the second batch of Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The military package also includes 155-mm artillery ammunition, Patriot anti-aircraft missiles, anti-drone systems, optronic surveillance and tracking systems, and turrets. We are grateful to Spain… pic.twitter.com/YiSd0K4yp5 — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

🇺🇦🤝🇪🇸

@Defensagob

Estonia & Luxembourg:

#ITcoalition, co-led by Estonia and Luxembourg, continues to strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities.

Additional purchase orders worth €5.2 million have been placed.

We are grateful for your support!

🤝🇱🇺🤝🇪🇪 https://t.co/U0nhf6aVXf — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

Estonia:

Kaja Kallas told the @FT that “there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already” and they did so at their own risk. If training personnel were attacked by Russian forces it would not automatically trigger Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, she said. …… https://t.co/pZDcdN4qNR — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 20, 2024

Kaja Kallas told the @FT

that “there are countries who are training soldiers on the ground already” and they did so at their own risk. If training personnel were attacked by Russian forces it would not automatically trigger Nato’s Article 5 mutual defence clause, she said. … Kallas argued helping train Ukraine’s forces on its own territory, as opposed to elsewhere in Europe, would not be escalatory. “Russia’s propaganda is all about being in a war with Nato, so they don’t need an excuse. Whatever we do on our side . . . If they want to attack, they will attack.”

“I can’t possibly imagine that if somebody is hurt there, then those who have sent their people will say ‘it’s article five. Let’s . . . bomb Russia.’ It is not how it works. It’s not automatic. So these fears are not well-founded.” An interview from Tallinn with @hallbenjamin — Henry Foy (@HenryJFoy) May 20, 2024

Britain:

Thank you, the United Kingdom!

We are grateful for your leadership and unwavering support.

Together, we will overcome the russian evil. https://t.co/yd9bGMznqq — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 20, 2024

Washington, DC:

‼️ @SecDef on whether Ukraine can use American air defenses to hit Russian bombers in Russian territory: "Our expectation is that they continue to use provided weapons on targets inside of Ukraine. The aerial dynamics are a little bit different. But I don't want to speculate." — Ostap Yarysh (@OstapYarysh) May 20, 2024

Womp womp!

John E. Herbst, a senior director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center, discussed whether the United States should lift restrictions on the use of US weapons to strike military targets in Russia for Ukraine 📹: Voice of America in conversation with @JohnEdHerbst pic.twitter.com/Z02Yj9jfi9 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 20, 2024

They will not change their approach.

The Azovstal POWs:

86 days they fought, buying time for other cities to prepare. Now, despite guarantees, they remain prisoners. Tomorrow marks the start of their third year in captivity. pic.twitter.com/LIknSTOeGR — UNITED24 Media (@United24media) May 20, 2024

A photo of negotiations between Ukrainian Defenders and Russian occupiers at Azovstal in Mariupol in May 2022 was published by Azov Brigade commander Denys Prokopenko. Back then, they agreed to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azovstal plant. As of today, More than 900… https://t.co/8GqxySdhfj — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 20, 2024

A photo of negotiations between Ukrainian Defenders and Russian occupiers at Azovstal in Mariupol in May 2022 was published by Azov Brigade commander Denys Prokopenko. Back then, they agreed to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the Azovstal plant. As of today, More than 900 Azov fighters are still in captivity. The last Azov fighter left Azovstal two years ago, on May 20, 2022. I remember those days, the tension and pain as we followed the events and how you supported our Heroes. We must not forget about those who are still in captivity. Freedom to Ukrainian Defenders!

The eastern front:

Командувачем ОСУВ Хортиця призначено генерала Содоля. Для розуміння, Хортиця це весь східний фронт — від півночі Харківщини до Вугледара. І це призначення — кадрова катастрофа.

Гіршу кандидатуру, якій плювати на життя солдата, було складно уявити. Раніше Содоль командував… pic.twitter.com/MX3yyA31i9 — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko) May 20, 2024

Here’s the machine translation:

General Sodol has been appointed as the commander of the Khortytsia Security Guard. To understand, Khortytsia is the entire eastern front — from the north of Kharkiv Oblast to Vugledar. And this appointment is a personnel disaster.

It was difficult to imagine a worse candidate who did not care about the life of a soldier. Previously, Sodol commanded the marines.

No combat marine will say a censorious word about him.

There are a lot of examples in the network when Sodol simply “honed” the marines – from the tragedy with the 37th brigade of marines to the sending of marines to the left bank without any support and protection. It is very strange to see the state declaring the value of human life and appointing to such a high position someone who treats personnel in the worst traditions of Zhukov. We will start to change for the better and have a chance to win when the generals are also responsible. Thoughtlessly lost people – prison instead of a position.

And not a promotion, as now.

Ці призначення робить не абстрактна держава, як це зазначає пан Сергій, а конкретна посадова особа, а саме Сирський. Треба називати речі своїми іменами, бо це його кадрова політика https://t.co/5foQHlLXP2 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 20, 2024

These appointments are made not by an abstract state, as Mr. Serhiy notes, but by a concrete official, namely Syrskyi. You have to call a spade a spade, because this is his personnel policy

Donetsk Oblast:

Say it Ayden, say it…… Ukraine’s 47th vs russian T-80 in Donetsk pic.twitter.com/zfEAVpHlpy — Rocke Fella – NAFO Raccoon Spec Ops (@NAFORaccoon) May 19, 2024

"It's like something you see in movies. There are trees falling, the ground is flying," – a Defender of the 28th Mechanized Brigade shares about the Territorial Defense Forces that are working in neighboring positions with his 28th Brigade. They are holding positions near the… pic.twitter.com/A5jDtFTZxW — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 20, 2024

“It’s like something you see in movies. There are trees falling, the ground is flying,” – a Defender of the 28th Mechanized Brigade shares about the Territorial Defense Forces that are working in neighboring positions with his 28th Brigade. They are holding positions near the villages of Kurdiumivka and Ozarianivka, south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. These men fight for their families, for their land. Glory! 📹: Suspilne

Russian occupied Luhansk Oblast:

/2. Footages of SCALP missile debris published by Russians. The strike location was presumably not far away from Lugansk Academy of Internal Affairs. pic.twitter.com/HbshJDMjv0 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 20, 2024

/4. Site of the SCALP missile strike on Yuvileine near Luhansk.

(48.5586139, 39.1853672)https://t.co/XcfZkBhKj0 pic.twitter.com/wneWthMy1i — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 20, 2024

Bilhorod:

Thanks Dmitri for highlighting the Achilles drones unit of the 92nd Assault Brigade.

Achilles relies heavily on donated drones to keep fighting for freedom. Support this elite unit by following their commander @Fedorenko__ys

and drone tester @noni845

Their results are huge! pic.twitter.com/XboPmbTs3P — North Atlantic Flying Object (@KanariFella) May 20, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron.

There are no new Patron tweets today. Here is some adjacent material.

