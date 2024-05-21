Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / A Friend in Need

A Friend in Need

75 Comments

This post is in: 

By now you have all somewhat processed the shitty, awful, horrible news that Betty shared with us yesterday, and I am sure most of you are as gutted and pissed off and angry as I am. I am so sick and tired of cancer attacking the good people, I am so sick and tired of it attacking my friends, and I am sick and tired of our health care system being so fucking expensive and callous.

Having said that, I don’t want to feel impotent, and I am sure many of you do not, either, so we asked Betty if we could put up a gofundme to help her through this process. She’s been out of work for months with this horrible god damned disease, has had frequent hospitalizations because of it, and has a long road ahead of her, and I am going to try to help out and make it as easy as possible and chip in when I can. So here is a link to a gofundme.

We set the amount high for several reasons, mainly because we have no idea what the costs of her treatment will be, but also because I didn’t want to give what I can now and then not be able to give again when I get paid. And if you know ANYTHING about Betty, it’s that she will be a pain in the ass to get permission to help her more than once, just as she would be pissed off if people give money they can not really afford.

Having said all that, if, like me, you want to try to help out a dear friend in a tough time, here is a chance.

    75 Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      I will chime in with a few details on the $60,000 goal.  Between lost wages and out of pocket expenses with a crazy high deductible, Betty is already out more than $50,000.  The last thing we want is for Betty to have to worry about finances while she fights this fight.

      GoFundMe holds back 20% for taxes, so we figure that $60,000 would net Betty close to the $50,000.

      Last week I told Betty she was the most beloved person on Balloon Juice (sorry John!) and she told me she thought I was wrong about that by an order of magnitude.  

      I haven’t asked, but after the outpouring of love and affection for Betty yesterday, I think she might just believe me now.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, and I’d like to point you to this in the sidebar.

      Betty Cracker’s Corner

      Personal News: Valley of the Shadow
      Balloon Juice Sponsored GoFundMe

      Betty will post updates now and again, and the links will be added there.

      We will also have a link in Betty Cracker’s Corner to a post where you can check in with Betty if you’re thinking of her, and she’ll check in on that post and add replies when she is up to it.

      Betty will have more to say about that when she puts up that post in a day or two.

      But in the meantime, that seems like a good way to keep Balloon Juice that one place for Betty where everything doesn’t have to be about this fight.  This way we won’t leave landmines in various threads that Betty might stumble on in a day when she is leaving all that behind and just wants to feel normal.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      stinger

      i was hoping a venue like this would be available. I may have chipped in twice, because I’m sometimes stumped by technology. But that’s okay too!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Lyrebird

      Thanks so much for setting this up. I am right now in a difficult spot, but I was recently caring for a loved one with cancer, and based on that I can say that there are some folks out there, like private duty nurses/CNAs, who made a huge difference for our loved one’s comfort AND continued strength.

      Wishing Betty all the supports!!!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      stinger

      @WaterGirl: ​
      WaterGirl, the “Balloon Juice Sponsored GoFundMe” link in the side bar goes to the Personal News page, not the GoFundMe page.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      wmd

      My employer sponsored insurance had an out of pocket maximum of $2,000 when I had cancer 7 years ago. That got hit before I was fully diagnosed, which meant I didn’t have to think about money throughout treatment.

      This was a very good thing – it let me concentrate on healing.  No one should be thinking about money when they are fighting for their life.

      I checked my explanation of benefits letters after I was done with treatment and mostly back to normal. My treatment was billed at a bit over $1 million; that was discounted to a bit over $500,000. Again I paid $2,000 total.

      No one should be worried about money when they get a cancer diagnosis.

      I’m currently on pretty low quality insurance through covered california exchange. $9000 out of pocket maximum, and none of my historical providers are in network. I need to get back to work and get decent insurance, but at least if I get hit by a bus or fall off the roof I have coverage.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nancy

      I’ve enjoyed reading Betty’s thoughts. I imagine I know everyone here personally because you all become so familiar. I don’t know you really, but I wish you well and I want to join the Fuck Cancer Brigade so I donated what I can.

      Betty, I hope you can focus on your health while we help in the ways we can.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      Done.  Thanks to John for setting this up and thanks to everyone who has and will contribute.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      eponymous

      In for a hundred. I was horrified and saddened by Betty’s news, but she has the love and well-wishes of myself and so many other people! I hope this buoys and strengthens her in the coming days!

      I can also do a bit more next month.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      I hope everybody donates something.  No matter how little.

      Per above, BCrack is the most beloved person here.  Best blogger since Steve Gilliard.  One of our own.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      wmd

      Another thing from personal experience with cancer – your pets make a difference. After I met my team I asked for a psych referral – telling them I had a good mindset and anticipated challenges. I was asked about pets, and I had been rescued by my sweet Buzzy about 3 weeks before I was told to get that lump in my neck checked. Psych nurse said if they could issue a pet to every patient they would as better outcomes are clinically documented for pet owners. also some anodyne advice on framing the challenges – it’s not chemo is systemically attacking every cell – it’s chemo is attacking the cancer (side effects not withstanding).

      I’m tight until the end of the month, but I definitely am in for a donation in June.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Dagaetch

      Contributed. Because fuck cancer, and fuck our systems that just add stress to an already horrible situation.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jerry

      I’m sorry that I couldn’t donate more than the $10 that I gave. I’ve been out of work since November, but if I do finally score a job while this is up and running still, I will donate more.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Sandia Blanca

      Thank you John and WaterGirl for giving us this outlet for our collective outrage and grief! We’re in for $100, will repeat in a few weeks.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @WaterGirl: oh shit.
      I just made a comment to Betty in the gilt edged thread. I don’t see a link yet to put that kind of comment in her corner. Let me know if I need to move it.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Gloria DryGarden: That’s okay.  With the news about Betty yesterday, it was hard to take everything in, and I bet a lot of people missed that part of what she wrote.

      Going forward it will be good if that’s where folks ask after Betty, or want to express their concern or their good thoughts, or whatever.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      HinTN

      John – This is a great thing for our beloved Ms Cracker (thanks for allowing Cole to share that wedding picture!).

      tl;dr and TMI, too, but so it goes:

      Cancer is insidious! On 7 March I was walking in the woods, working in the yard, doing whatever the hell I wanted to do. On 8 March the switch flipped and my body functions changed (and thank FSM for that unmistakable indicator). For two months the medical system fumbled around and finally yielded a diagnosis. I’m on Medicare with good supplemental so I’m covered. With all that and my income, Vanderbilt – Ingram Cancer Center has told me they will cover the rest, if any (I’ll have $100 out of pocket max for the whole shootin’ match). These disparities should not exist, but late stage capitalism is a cancer in and if itself.

      Betty – be strong and of good cheer. Laughter is the best medicine and you are our queen-hell goddess when it comes to that. We’re holding you in the light

      ETA – Of course I’ve donated!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Joy in FL

      I’m glad for a way to help and express my respect and co-jackel-ness.

      After reading what WaterGirl wrote about the financial expense Betty has already paid, I would be fine if the goal were increased. (just a thought)

      I can donate again at the end of the month

      Oh, and that photo is perfect. The image of Betty that I have had in my mind is that crazy cartoon face she uses on social media; I love that crazy image. I hadn’t tried to imagine what the actual Betty might look like, but if I did, it would be that wedding photo. She looks like she writes– sharp and beautiful.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Westyny

      In for a hundred later tonight.  And because I’m secretly in love with her (unlike anyone else in this community!) I’m further charmed by that lovely picture.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      WendyBinFL

      Thanks to John and WaterGirl for the GoFundMe (and the priceless photo!), and to all the big-hearted members of this extraordinary community for their inspirational outpouring of love and support for Betty Cracker. Grateful to be able to contribute.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Tom Levenson

      Done, and happily (not happy about the occasion for doing so, happy to be able to chip in). And hey, Betty: if you do need more help, it is a kindness to allow us to do so. Don’t hesitate.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      LifeInTheBonusRound

      @Jerry: everything helps srsly. never feel guilty for being resource constrained. that’s just the bastids trying to keep you down. i’ll throw in some extra from you, ‘kay mate?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      goldengirl

      Like others in this wonderful community, I’m happy to help and am very sorry that Betty is dealing with this. We hope this will lift her spirits and unburden her a bit, so she can focus on her treatment.
      Sending healing energy.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      J. Arthur Crank

      I chipped in a Benjamin.

      In addition to kicking cancer in the nuts, can someone also kick the U.S. healthcare system (as it is in practice for most people who are not rich) the nuts?  Thanks in advance.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      storm777

      I am a long, long, long time lurker. This is Betty Cracker who has delighted me for years, along with the many regulars here. Fight the good fight, Betty!

      Reply
    57. 57.

      LifeInTheBonusRound

      I’m in now. Next paycheck drops on the 31st and I’ll be in again. I’m mostly a lurker here, but also avidly appreciate the community and the support we can give each other. (As a gay man, I also think I’m kinda secretly in love with Betty tbh.)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      piratedan

      are we allowed to expand this to places like Mastodon, BlueSky and CounterSocial?, i.e. post a link to the blog on this entry?

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Auntie Anne

      I’m in, but boy do I echo what JMG said.  Sending much love Betty Cracker’s  way . . .

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Maxim

      Thanks for setting this up, John. Given what Betty’s out of pocket has already been, I second the notion of increasing the goal rather than having to do another one. I can chip in every month so long as this is active.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      WaterGirl

      @Beavis C Dawg: No one should feel bad if it’s not a good time for them to give.  And because of differences in disposable income at any given time, one person’s $10 can be more generous than another person’s $100.

      I swear one summer I would have gone hungry if it hadn’t been for my neighbor who kept plying me with her home grown tomatoes!  So we all get it, or at least most of us!

      I was just trying to make it clear that we didn’t pull the dollar amount out of the air.  :-)

      Reply
    68. 68.

      WaterGirl

      @piratedan: Yes!  I am pretty sure that folks on LGM and other progressive political blogs all know Betty Cracker, or at least her writing!

      You can share the GoFundMe link directly.

      I added the links in the sidebar so that people can easily see Betty’s original post, the GoFundMe, the updates when Betty posts them, etc.  It’s up top, just after Recent Comments, so anyone coming to BJ can easily find them.

      Betty Cracker’s Corner

      Personal News: Valley of the Shadow
      Balloon Juice Sponsored GoFundMe

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      In for a hunnert and more next month if it’s still up. We love ya, Bets! You’re in my thoughts.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      cain

      @Jerry: Tell me how much you would have put down (up to $100) and I’ll match it.

      ETA:

      Fuck it – it’s $200 in yours and my name. :-)

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      @WendyBinFL: Wait til you see the dog photos we’ve got lined up!

      Badger is so photogenic, he could be a movie star!  Pete is adorable, too, but damn, Badger apparently does not take a bag picture.  My niece is like that and I really resent it. :-)

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for doing this, JC.  Thanks for the elaboration, WG.

      Donated.

      Let’s crush this thing while BC does her healing stuff.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.