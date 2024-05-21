By now you have all somewhat processed the shitty, awful, horrible news that Betty shared with us yesterday, and I am sure most of you are as gutted and pissed off and angry as I am. I am so sick and tired of cancer attacking the good people, I am so sick and tired of it attacking my friends, and I am sick and tired of our health care system being so fucking expensive and callous.

Having said that, I don’t want to feel impotent, and I am sure many of you do not, either, so we asked Betty if we could put up a gofundme to help her through this process. She’s been out of work for months with this horrible god damned disease, has had frequent hospitalizations because of it, and has a long road ahead of her, and I am going to try to help out and make it as easy as possible and chip in when I can. So here is a link to a gofundme.

We set the amount high for several reasons, mainly because we have no idea what the costs of her treatment will be, but also because I didn’t want to give what I can now and then not be able to give again when I get paid. And if you know ANYTHING about Betty, it’s that she will be a pain in the ass to get permission to help her more than once, just as she would be pissed off if people give money they can not really afford.

Having said all that, if, like me, you want to try to help out a dear friend in a tough time, here is a chance.