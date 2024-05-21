Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: ‘Just Us’ Alito, a/k/a Sammy the Bullsh*tter

I’m beginning to wonder how much of Justice ‘Teflon Clarence’ Thomas’ immunity to serious prosecution relies on the unspoken fact that he does pull the ‘high tech lynching’ card whenever he’s challenged. (And, yes, his life has been considerably harder because of his race, although his choices of how to respond to institutional racism are still personal.) But Samuel Alito can’t rely on unspoken White guilt… and his personal go-to religious persecution!!! charge is really only effective, AFAICT, with evangelicals, many of whom still think of Catholics as Papists who owe primary allegiance to a retrograde foreign global power.


Cold Grey Dawn Open Thread: 'Just Us' Alito, a/k/a Sammy the Bullsh*tter

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Love the Opus Dei Alpha Magus immediately blaming the insurrectionary cosplay on his wife, but it's also funny how just thinking "what an asshole" when confronted with a lawn sign he didn't like was categorically NOT an option. A whole political movement of people constantly in feuds with neighbors.

[image or embed]

— David_j_roth (@davidjroth.bsky.social) May 16, 2024 at 7:23 PM

i don't know i think we can add that roberts' wife "avoided the conflicts of legal practice" by opening up a legal recruiting business that makes her 8 figures a year matching lawyers with firms that argue in the supreme court

[image or embed]

— Sen. Gogurt taking notes on a criminal conspiracy (@ugarles.bsky.social) May 17, 2024 at 2:52 PM

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      When we finally get through this (and I have faith that we will), I want a Democratic Party that is on permanent offensive. I’m tired of apologizing for nothingburgers that Americans outside DC and Manhattan DGAF about.

      In the meantime, we need the party, national and state, to be on a war footing.

      sdhays

      I just want to add that “Justice” Alito is such a proven liar that I assume he personally raised the upside down flag himself and that his wife hasn’t worked the flag pole mechanism in her life. I also assume that no one in their neighborhood had any obscene signs in their yard.
      He’s just a hardcore insurrectionist with no character and no respect for the office he holds.

      scav

      ah, a mere citizen’s taking the knee during the anthem is an unforgivable offense!  It’s only the nation’s betters that get to play willy-nilly with the nation’s flag for mere neighborhood disputes.  Silly citizens.

      Tony Jay

      Textbook ‘conservatives’. Nothing is ever their fault or the fault of their figurehead. All criticism is illegitimate, dishonest or hypocritical, and any mistakes they or theirs make – would – be dealt with internally, if only they weren’t oh so very busy defending the sanctity of their enterprise from those nasty damned hippies and assorted Leftist agitators.

      And that’s all conservatives, regardless of Party. It’s an instinct, not an ideology. 

      rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun)

      @SpaceUnit: Thanks. I’ve actually been on BJ a long time, but I’m a lurker and don’t comment a whole lot.

      I love the jackals here, they’re good people and they helped me rehome my dog Tado when I became too sick to work in 2022.

      Jay

      Reposted from below,

      Not DougJ

      Actual FTFNYT Headline,

      “As Trump Trial Nears Its End,

      the Law May Give Prosecutors an Edge”

      Tony Jay

      @rebelsdad (aka texasboyshaun):

      If Smilin’ Joe walked out of the White House today to give an impassioned speech in defence of Republican policies and denounce the Democrat Party as a corrupt tool of The Globalist Elite, the ear-piercing screech of tyres on flattop as the US News Media reversed course to pronounce him ‘seasoned’, ‘experienced’ and ‘wise with years’ would be so loud it could even wake up Sleepy Donald.

      scav

      @Tony Jay: Errors dealt with internally, HA!  They do not err, they do not sin, they are pre-forgiven by their abject savior and choirs of media-claque.  And that only when theoretically considering the merest possibility their every action isn’t the very height of old-school holy patriotism.

