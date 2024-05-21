Justice Alito turned the flag upside down. Donald Trump turned the Bible upside down. MAGA turned the Capitol upside down. The Roberts Court turned the Constitution upside down. Let’s set America right side up in November. — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) May 20, 2024

I’m beginning to wonder how much of Justice ‘Teflon Clarence’ Thomas’ immunity to serious prosecution relies on the unspoken fact that he does pull the ‘high tech lynching’ card whenever he’s challenged. (And, yes, his life has been considerably harder because of his race, although his choices of how to respond to institutional racism are still personal.) But Samuel Alito can’t rely on unspoken White guilt… and his personal go-to religious persecution!!! charge is really only effective, AFAICT, with evangelicals, many of whom still think of Catholics as Papists who owe primary allegiance to a retrograde foreign global power.

Justice Alito in 2022: “Questioning our integrity crosses an important line.”

@jrpsaki: “There lies the crisis. Justices like Alito have the gall to reprimand those who question the Court's integrity, while choosing to ignore, excuse and at worst flaunt their own partisanship." pic.twitter.com/pCmDELDnWP — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) May 19, 2024

Upside-down flag at Justice Alito's home another blow for Supreme Court under fire https://t.co/wYeGvK0eAG — The Associated Press (@AP) May 18, 2024





Shorter @greggnunziata:

Everybody knows that Alito and Thomas are irredeemably corrupt, and they shouldn't be, but it's unseemly for the left to point that out! https://t.co/4ROqDp7rLT — soonergrunt ???? A Capybara Appreciation Account (@soonergrunt) May 18, 2024

Obama had to deliver a speech on racism bc his pastor said something bad about America during a sermon Obama wasn't there for but the Alitos hang an American flag upside down b4 Biden's inaugural, are like "we were pissed at the neighbors" and the media's like "no worries, sir!" — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) May 18, 2024

'There's no excuse for it': Alito's upside down flag sparks calls for recusals and impeachment https://t.co/KuJ9ULZkJI via @msnbc — Jennifer Truth Over Phony Balance Rubin ???????? (@JRubinBlogger) May 18, 2024

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

His response to the accusation they endorsed 1/6 was to…endorse 1/6 https://t.co/NpR8kbJQoS — zeddy (@Zeddary) May 17, 2024

Love the Opus Dei Alpha Magus immediately blaming the insurrectionary cosplay on his wife, but it's also funny how just thinking "what an asshole" when confronted with a lawn sign he didn't like was categorically NOT an option. A whole political movement of people constantly in feuds with neighbors. [image or embed] — David_j_roth (@davidjroth.bsky.social) May 16, 2024 at 7:23 PM