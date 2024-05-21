Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gilt-Edged Fuckery (Open Thread)

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: 

I’m sorry – I hadn’t intended to post again until I could muster a response worthy of your incredibly touching and uplifting and wise and meaningful comments in response to my last post. I will get to that, I promise — just as soon as I can see that thread again without jiggling lenses of gratitude tears forming in my eyes and obscuring my vision!

But in the interim, I cannot let this pass unremarked.

What in the wide world of gilt-edged fuckery is THIS shitshow outside the Manhattan courtroom today? Where by-definition member of the ruling class Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick is standing in front of a scrum of fellow plutocrats and power players mewling about Donald Fucking Trump being judicially martyred for opposing “the ruling class?”

Auto Draft 103

Are you fucking KIDDING me? Who slipped sufficient amounts of hallucinogens into these fat cat bastards’ VOSS waters to make them think the leering orange turd below and on the left is a credible tribune for the common man and plausible victim of elite persecution?

Auto Draft 104

I’m afraid to turn on my TV lest I find Kanye West leading a seminar on effective interfaith communications and his ex-wife touting the benefits of hiding one’s light under a bushel.

To quote Pride and Prejudice’s Lady Catherine de Bourgh — as portrayed with hissing perfection by Dame Judy Dench — “It is not to be borne!”

Open thread.

    2. 2.

      geg6

      I thought I read earlier that the peanut gallery for the circus peanut was a bunch of B listers.  Of course, Patrick being the spokespeanut doesn’t count out it all being B listers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Whoa!  Your wit and wisdom defies all cancer treatments and gives us a remarkable gift today, Betty!

       I am truly impressed and very grateful to read your words and admire how they slice the fake “regular folks” (Like Donald J Trump) into verbal pieces with your words. 

      That the  “ruling class” now replaces the “deep state” as a smear against government and Democrats in particular is a bellwether for us to pay attention to.  As we all know here, it means that when Trump gets back in the White House he will expect nothing less than to be in the ruling class of one.

      ETA: clarity

      Reply
    5. 5.

      JaySinWA

      I’m sure there are a number of terms for this kind of performance, but they escape me.

      It’s sort of projection of future intentions

      ETA there’s a slip up in the middle (“They shutdown the ruling class”) that telegraphs the disingenuousness.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Raoul Paste

      @Scout211: I think you’ve hit on it.  The ruling class is the new mysterious boogie man.   My Maga neighbor will be parroting this phrase before the week is out.
      There will be more brazen shameless performances like this as the oligarchs try to take over.  Wow.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Mike R

      Gilt age indeed, one ca n only wonder what these peckerheads have in store for the undercass if the shitgibbon is elected

      Reply
    17. 17.

      central texas

      So Dan is exploring the corners of the envelope?  Normally we find him tucked into vicious, racist, cruelty; but now we find he at home in the utterly stupid corner as well.  Given my residence, I can’t help but wonder whether I helped pay for this waste of oxygen to travel to NYC to kiss his master’s ass.

      It should be recalled that the standards for members of the Texas governing elites are pretty low.  Our AG spent the better part of a decade under indictment and never had to darken the doorsteps of the courtroom until they figured out a way to change the fraud into 3rd degree littering and let him off with half and hour of community “service”.

      Any way the fine folks of NYC could arrange to keep  him for a few years?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Anonymous At Work

      Isn’t Dan Patrick involved in the Texas AG Paxton impeachment, where Texas Lege-members who said things that offended Paxton, Patrick, and Abbott were viciously attacked from within their own party?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      hells littlest angel

      By “ruling class” I’m pretty sure Patrick means Black Lives Matter protesters.

       

      Good luck, BC, and don’t give up.

      Reply

