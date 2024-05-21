I’m sorry – I hadn’t intended to post again until I could muster a response worthy of your incredibly touching and uplifting and wise and meaningful comments in response to my last post. I will get to that, I promise — just as soon as I can see that thread again without jiggling lenses of gratitude tears forming in my eyes and obscuring my vision!

But in the interim, I cannot let this pass unremarked.

What in the wide world of gilt-edged fuckery is THIS shitshow outside the Manhattan courtroom today? Where by-definition member of the ruling class Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick is standing in front of a scrum of fellow plutocrats and power players mewling about Donald Fucking Trump being judicially martyred for opposing “the ruling class?”

Are you fucking KIDDING me? Who slipped sufficient amounts of hallucinogens into these fat cat bastards’ VOSS waters to make them think the leering orange turd below and on the left is a credible tribune for the common man and plausible victim of elite persecution?

I’m afraid to turn on my TV lest I find Kanye West leading a seminar on effective interfaith communications and his ex-wife touting the benefits of hiding one’s light under a bushel.

To quote Pride and Prejudice’s Lady Catherine de Bourgh — as portrayed with hissing perfection by Dame Judy Dench — “It is not to be borne!”

