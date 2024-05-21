Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – Paranormal Encounter Near The Met

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

ema

It’s a crisp spring Saturday morning in the city. I plan to film in Central Park, end the video by The Met, then pop in for a quick visit. Done and done, and I have a great time. Now I’m back home and back to work. I’m editing the park video, so first time I’m reviewing what I filmed (iPhone 12) and recorded (binaural Sennheiser AMBEO Smart Headset mic). The video looks and sounds good, I’m almost at the end, walking toward the museum’s entrance.

And that’s when I hear it! (37s YT clip) A voice from beyond reaching out to me, twice, at 10:30 AM in the morning, on 5th Ave., on a Saturday. I rewind and listen to it again, and again, and again. I think it says “You’re So Pretty” and “Chris.” Note, I didn’t hear this when it happened, only once I was editing.

Now, while I do appreciate the beyond speaking English and being complimentary (because who doesn’t love comments on their appearance from a perfect, albeit disembodied, stranger?) the whole thing is a bit spooky. So, what do you think, a voice from beyond or mic distortion?

Here is some lovely Greek, Roman, and Egyptian art from The Met while you ponder my paranormal adventure.

