Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 20: Jury Instruction Discussion at 2:15 Eastern

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 20: Jury Instruction Discussion at 2:15 Eastern

It’s Day 20 of the trial.

Discussions / debate on jury instructions begin at 2:15 this afternoon.

I am not a lawyer, but it seems like this could be the whole ballgame.  Yes?  No?

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Lisa Rubin on twitter

AP Live blogging

Still loving this awesome guy who carries this sign.  Seems to be in a different place in this one!

Open thread.

Update:  Court will be back in session at 2:15 Eastern to sort out jury instructions.  There will be live blogging for that, too, so stay tuned.  Or maybe I’ll put up a new post for that.

    15Comments

    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Ooh, fun. Let me play!

      If a frog had wings, it wouldn’t bump its ass when it hopped.

      Somehow I think I got the instructions wrong.

    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Interesting.  TPM

      LawyerWatch

      Emil Bove is handling these arguments for Trump, while Matthew Colangelo is arguing for the DA.

      This is interesting in part because Bove emerged throughout the trial as capable of accomplishing two tasks simultaneously: maintaining a workable relationship with Judge Merchan and fulfilling what appeared to be Trump’s wishes. He handled cross-examination of several witnesses fairly well and, over time, began to take on a bigger role in arguing matters of law before Merchan.

      Colangelo, for his part, is a former DOJ official with extensive experience on the Trump cases. Both choices go to show how important this hearing will be in shaping the ultimate result.

    11. 11.

      LAO

      @WaterGirl: For the record, jury instructions are extremely important. Jurors really like trial judges, so it’s important that, as a trial lawyer, your summation lines up with what the judge is going to tell the jury the law is. Admittedly, this is a much more difficult task for the defense in most cases.

    13. 13.

      Ishiyama

      About all Trump’s lawyers can do in closing argument is point to the jury instruction on reasonable doubt, and argue the credibility of the prosecution’s evidence and witnesses. If I’m in their chair, I’m hoping for holdouts against conviction, and I am trying to give them a fig leaf for their opposition. (Plus, I hope the prosecutor makes an improper argument and gives me a mistrial.)

    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Ishiyama: So if the prosecutor argues something that’s out of bounds (how can that be?) even if the Judge stops him in really time, there could be a mistrial?

      I think there aren’t usually objections in closing arguments are there?

    15. 15.

      Anonymous At Work

      Finding the defendant guilty doesn’t mean you also get to beat him with baseball bats in prison.

      Finding the defendant not guilty doesn’t meant you get to do it in the alley behind the courthouse either.

