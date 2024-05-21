It’s Day 20 of the trial.

Hoping for more bad behavior from the defense today. Is that wrong?

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Good morning from 100 Centre St for DAY 20 of Trump’s NY criminal trial. Yesterday, we made it through the prosecution’s case-in-chief. But we’re not through just yet. Today, Costello is back on the stand. I’m here reporting it all for @lawfare. Join me, won’t you? 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/2uXlkNDWDS — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 21, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Greetings from The Line at 100 Centre Street, where Donald Trump’s criminal trial is set to resume with the cross examination of Robert Costello. Will Costello attempt to “stare down” Justice Juan Merchan? And will the defense rest its case? Follow along to find out 👇 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e48UE9d7wA — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 21, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Good morning from New York. After clearing the courtroom, the judge threatened to oust Trump’s first (and maybe only) substantive witness for his “contemptuous” conduct—and strike his testimony. Will Bob Costello avoid that fate now? Follow my live coverage from the room. 🧵 — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 21, 2024

Lisa Rubin on twitter

not up yet

AP Live blogging

Still loving this awesome guy who carries this sign.

Open thread.