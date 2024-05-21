Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 20

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 20

by

It’s Day 20 of the trial.

Hoping for more bad behavior from the defense today.  Is that wrong?

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)   live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos)  live blogging

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter

Adam Klasfeld on twitter

Lisa Rubin on twitter

not up yet

AP Live blogging

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      TBone

      I’m expecting that guy from Texas who was just pardoned for murdering a protester to show up in a red tie today.

      Also expecting Costello to be hurried off the stand if he makes it to the stand at all.

    2. 2.

      WaterGirl

      As I was finding the twitter links, I couldn’t help but notice that we were all framing the beginnings of our posts like the old Batman show.

      Will Batman be able to defeat the Penguin?

      Will Robin escape the clutches of the Joker?

      Will Costello attempt to “stare down” Justice Juan Merchan?

      And will the defense rest its case?

      Will Bob Costello avoid that fate now?

      So I had to change the framing of my question, lest it look like I was copying everyone else.  Mine was written before seeing their framing, I swear!

    6. 6.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      I think Costello finds a way to escalate the misbehavior somehow.

      I don’t know who this Costello guy is, but before the weekend a lot of legal commentators were saying he was a possible witness for the defense, followed by “there’s no way they put that loose cannon on the stand, he would be terrible for the defense.” But TFG is controlling the legal strategy, so we got Costello.

      Along those lines, since every legal observer also agrees that the defense team would never, ever in a million years let The Former Guy testify to anything anywhere under oath, I am strongly leaning toward the belief that he’s going to testify.

      He probably has pages full of random crayon scribbles that he imagines is a long impassioned speech that’s going to fill the jurors’ and judge’s eyes with tears, get him exonerated for these and all other crimes past and future, and have him declared God Emperor For Life by the court.

    14. 14.

      TS

      When congress members travel to NY to pay homage to TIFG, are the costs picked up by their expenses or do they have to pay their own travel costs?

