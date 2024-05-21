A friend was naturalized yesterday. At the oath ceremony, newly-minted US citizens received this poignant letter from @POTUS.

I welled up reading it and am sharing it here. pic.twitter.com/7LErXDaRee — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 21, 2024

Joe Biden knows better than most that terrible things happen, even to good people…



… And sometimes, the most courageous statement is “I will try again, tomorrow”.

Another friend said that when her husband was naturalized during the Trump admin, he did not receive any welcome letter from the president. Don't know whether that was an oversight, or if it was the case for all people naturalized in that era. https://t.co/Rk3x3oqIqj — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) May 21, 2024