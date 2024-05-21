Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Proud to Be An American

Joe Biden knows better than most that terrible things happen, even to good people…
… And sometimes, the most courageous statement is “I will try again, tomorrow”.

    1. 1.

      brantl

      It’s hard to believe that we went from Trump to Biden in one term. Usually it takes a while to build up to the good stuff; this time it was -40 to 120 in 3 seconds. Damn, he’s good. I keep wondering when Joe won’t be able to top himself, but my family doesn’t live a long time

    2. 2.

      terraformer

      What a great letter! It might seem quaint, but reading that kind of thing helps me keep going on sometimes.

      In comparison, I can only imagine how quickly whatever government service traditionally creates and distributes these letters was immediately shuttered/unfunded when the former Admin took office

