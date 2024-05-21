Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

What’s happened to you? Have you been kissing ass so long, you’re starting to like it?

About a month ago, I posted this on Bluesky:

As of today, despite a faculty vote of no confidence, [gift link] the President of Columbia, Minouche Shafik, is still in office, showing that it’s a much safer bet to call the cops on students protesting than it is to stand up to Elise Stefanik in a congressional hearing.

The title of this post is from a fight between Jeff and Beau Bridges’ characters in the Fabulous Baker Boys, and man it took me a long time to remember it.  (I thought it was from a fight between Peter Krause and Michael C. Hall’s characters in Six Feet Under, which would make sense because the dynamic was similar.)  In the Fabulous Baker Boys, Jeff’s character is the talented one in a family piano duo, while Beau is the family man who keeps the wheels on the act but, in his brother’s telling, he’d need sheet music for chopsticks.  Anyway, the Baker Boys are a long way from the President of Columbia, but the dynamic remains:  the people who become presidents of any university, not to mention an Ivy, are going to be people who have been kissing ass so long that they’ve started to like it.  And, the asses that they kiss are donors and trustees, not students and faculty.

People were pissed, and rightly so, when Pudding Boots Heel Lifts put Ben Sasse in charge of the University of Florida so he could ruin the joint, but in my view the average college president is someone who has just learned to give enough lip service to placate the faculty as they gut the liberal arts and do the bidding of big donors.  In other words, they’re like Ben Sasse in that they are gross opportunists and mainly politicians, but their mask fits better.

It’s a bit ironic that a lot of the asses presidents have to kiss might have been students in the 60’s and engaged in protests.  But there’s almost no patience with college protests today.  I’m amazed at how little it takes to call in the cops to bang heads.  I’m sure there were idiotic things said and stupid things done during the Columbia protests, and I’m sure I wouldn’t agree with a lot of the rhetoric.   But it sure seems that a lot of campuses were able to get through the protests without having cops haul off the protesters and then tell stupid cop lies painting a bog-standard  Kryptonite bicycle lock as a tool of professional agitators.

Like Linda Katehi, the UC Davis Chancellor who had students pepper sprayed, Columbia President Shafik realized that her best move to preserve the endowment was to do what the right wingers wanted, and so she did it.  (Note that Katehi wasn’t brought down because of the pepper spray incident — she apparently liked to tell fibs and also tried to hide that she paid UC money to have contractors remove negative comments about her on websites.)

One more Fabulous Baker Boys parallel:  not only do most faculty view the president in the same way that Jeff Bridges’ character viewed Beau’s (as a hack), it’s also true that the perspective of Beau’s character applies to faculty.  From the point of view of administrators, faculty, for the most part, are completely ignorant of how the university should run, and most of them have none of the practical skills required by good administrators.

      Susan Einbinder

      I hope that you meant that university presidents and administrators THINK this, your last sentence:  “Faculty, for the most part, are completely ignorant of how the university should run, and most of them have none of the practical skills required by good administrators.” I’ve been a faculty member for quite some time, and know plenty of faculty fully capable and able of running a university …. (ok, a few maybe not so much)…

      Baud

      It’s a bit ironic that a lot of the asses presidents have to kiss might have been students in the 60’s and engaged in protests.  But there’s almost no patience with college protests today.

      Was there patience back then? I seem to remember some folks getting shot.

      Betty Cracker

      I think you nailed the Sasse role at UF. Outrageous but in the common way. I’ve followed how the admin has harassed protesters there, mostly with dumb rules about signage and prohibitions about sitting and leaning on things..

      Students set up a shanty town and busted IBM Selectrics on the steps of Tigert Hall to protest investment in apartheid South Africa when I was a stoned Gator stumbling around that campus in the late 80s. I guess the admin was more woke back then. Nobody gave a shit, IIRC.

      trollhattan

      To think compared to neighbor UC Berkeley, Davis is a chill backwater, home of the Aggies for Christ’s sake. Nevertheless, the beatdowns will continue until morale improves.

      Kay

      On a warm spring day, Princeton University students stormed Nassau Hall, an ivy-covered landmark building on campus, and launched a takeover that spanned two days to demand the administration divest.It could have been today. Princeton students are protesting, demanding the university divest from Israel. But that protest was in 1978. And it was over apartheid in South Africa. Lawrence Hamm, who was among the protesters, said students had rallied against apartheid for 66 consecutive days before storming the building.
      “When we started that daily picket, the numbers were small, never more than 20,” Hamm said. “By April, we were having massive daily protests of 400 to 600 students. We could feel the momentum building and we decided to take over Nassau Hall.”
      The tactic worked, at least in part, with Princeton negotiating and agreeing to pull investments with three companies, although they did not agree to divest from South Africa entirely. Hamm, a civil rights activist, recalled the event while standing outside Nassau Hall on his way to a rally at the Princeton Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

      The disparity in treatment is pretty blatant. Hopefully some of the students will sue and we can get an explanation from college management why one group of students were treated so differently from another. It sure seems like it’s because they want to suppress this particular political speech. They succeeded too. They really shut down any opposition to US Gaza policy on those campuses – although obviously protests have continued where they can’t (yet) shut them down, but those have come with police beatings of protestors.

      Harrison Wesley

      I saw a photo yesterday of a protest site on Drexel campus in Philly; apparently it’s tied in with protests at Penn, which is right next door.  I didn’t recognize the place, and I worked across the street from it for 25 years.

      Dangerman

      The 800 pound Gorilla in my neigghborhood runs the place; but for them, the Central Coast is a large backwater with a few cool beaches (and there is Pirates Cove; not that cool and definitely remember the major sunscreen for the sensitive areas).

      Shit, there was a young woman killed on the campus, in the Dorms, and the Administration was pretty much down with having her buried in a local backyard for a couple decades. Just no bad news about the Campus, OK? They did everything (by which I mean they did dick) but buy the shovel. Total disgrace but keep those Advancement checks coming.

