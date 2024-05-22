Our Balloon Juice community is amazing isn’t it? We met $60,000 goal for Betty in less than 24 hours!

Wedding photo, as promised. More than one person asked for it!

This morning, even before we hit $50k, Betty wrote to ask us to please not put up another GoFundMe (GFM) post on the front page. So we didn’t!

There were a lot of questions and concerns raised in John’s post last night. I’ll address the ones I remember, but if I haven’t answered your question, chime in with your question in the comments.

Does GFM accept donations after the goal is met? Yes.

Are we free to post the link to the GFM on other blogs and on social media? Yes.

Are we shutting down the GoFundMe once we reach the goal? We normally do, but in this case, no.

Will the GFM still be live when you get paid on the 1st of the month? Yes.

Do we plan to do a second GFM for Betty at a later date? Not in the plans. But no one knows what the future might hold.

Will we increase the goal amount? Unclear. GFM takes 3% off the top, then takes out 20% in taxes. So it takes $65k in the GFM to put $50k in Betty’s hands.

What about flowers? If you are interested in thinking about flowers, send email to WaterGirl.

Betty thinks we have done more than enough, and I think it’s fair to say that she is blown away by the response. Do we agree that we have done enough? I think donations will tell the tale.

Okay, new subject.

I hope we can take to heart what Betty said in her Monday post:

I hope y’all will understand that I don’t have any plans to provide much further detail on this. My illness necessarily consumes so much of my life already. I’d love to have one digital oasis, populated by friends (and frenemies), where it doesn’t dominate the conversation. This could be that place!

To that end, I’d like to point you to this in the sidebar.

Betty Cracker’s Corner

Personal News: Valley of the Shadow

Balloon Juice Sponsored GoFundMe

Leave a Note for Betty (placeholder) Leave a Note for Betty is a just placeholder link for now, but it will be a post where you can check in with Betty if you're thinking of her, and she'll check in on that post and add replies when she is up to it. I imagine Betty will have more to say about that when she puts up that post in a day or two. In the meantime, that seems like a good way to keep Balloon Juice that one place for Betty where everything doesn't have to be about this fight. This way we won't leave landmines in various threads that Betty might stumble on in a day when she is leaving all that behind and just wants to feel normal. But when we're thinking of Betty, we can also post a comment in the Leave a Note post that will be linked. Betty will post updates for us now and again, too, and the links will be added to this section in the sidebar. For now, the plan is that the updates from Betty will generally be static pages, more like announcements. Of course, all plans change, but this is the plan for now. What did I miss? This morning's update from Betty Cracker, sent by email to people who donated.

Astonished. Overwhelmed. Verklempt. Trying to find words, which usually come easily but have deserted me this Wednesday morning. As I said in my personal news post, my focus now is to survive this and to minimize the effect my illness has on my family. The first part is my job, and I am newly buoyed in that effort by your unexpected (by me) outpouring of love and support. The second part of that burden – and to me the heaviest — has also been lightened by my generous friends, and I will never find the words to adequately express my gratitude for that. I want to sculpt and hand-deliver individual butter lambs for each and every one of you, but that seems impractical just now, so these words will have to do: Thank you. I love you.

