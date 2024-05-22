Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Mishmash of Questions Answered, What's Next

Our Balloon Juice community is amazing isn’t it?    We met $60,000 goal for Betty in less than 24 hours!

Wedding photo, as promised.  More than one person asked for it!

This morning, even before we hit $50k, Betty wrote to ask us to please not put up another GoFundMe (GFM) post on the front page.  So we didn’t!

There were a lot of questions and concerns raised in John’s post last night.  I’ll address the ones I remember, but if I haven’t answered your question, chime in with your question in the comments.

  • Does GFM accept donations after the goal is met?  Yes.
  • Are we free to post the link to the GFM on other blogs and on social media?  Yes.
  • Are we shutting down the GoFundMe once we reach the goal?  We normally do, but in this case, no.
  • Will the GFM still be live when you get paid on the 1st of the month?  Yes.
  • Do we plan to do a second GFM for Betty at a later date?  Not in the plans.   But no one knows what the future might hold.
  • Will we increase the goal amount?  Unclear.  GFM takes 3% off the top, then takes out 20% in taxes. So it takes $65k in the GFM to put $50k in Betty’s hands.
  • What about flowers?  If you are interested in thinking about flowers, send email to WaterGirl.

Betty thinks we have done more than enough, and I think it’s fair to say that she is blown away by the response.  Do we agree that we have done enough?  I think donations will tell the tale.

Okay, new subject.

I hope we can take to heart what Betty said in her Monday post:

I hope y’all will understand that I don’t have any plans to provide much further detail on this. My illness necessarily consumes so much of my life already. I’d love to have one digital oasis, populated by friends (and frenemies), where it doesn’t dominate the conversation. This could be that place!

To that end, I’d like to point you to this in the sidebar.

Betty Cracker’s Corner

Personal News: Valley of the Shadow
Balloon Juice Sponsored GoFundMe
Leave a Note for Betty (placeholder)

Leave a Note for Betty is a just placeholder link for now, but it will be a post where you can check in with Betty if you’re thinking of her, and she’ll check in on that post and add replies when she is up to it. I imagine Betty will have more to say about that when she puts up that post in a day or two.

In the meantime, that seems like a good way to keep Balloon Juice that one place for Betty where everything doesn’t have to be about this fight.  This way we won’t leave landmines in various threads that Betty might stumble on in a day when she is leaving all that behind and just wants to feel normal.  But when we’re thinking of Betty, we can also post a comment in the Leave a Note post that will be linked.

Betty will post updates for us now and again, too, and the links will be added to this section in the sidebar.  For now, the plan is that the updates from Betty will generally be static pages, more like announcements.

Of course, all plans change, but this is the plan for now.

What did I miss?

This morning’s update from Betty Cracker, sent by email to people who donated.

Astonished. Overwhelmed. Verklempt.

Trying to find words, which usually come easily but have deserted me this Wednesday morning. As I said in my personal news post, my focus now is to survive this and to minimize the effect my illness has on my family.

The first part is my job, and I am newly buoyed in that effort by your unexpected (by me) outpouring of love and support. The second part of that burden – and to me the heaviest — has also been lightened by my generous friends, and I will never find the words to adequately express my gratitude for that.

I want to sculpt and hand-deliver individual butter lambs for each and every one of you, but that seems impractical just now, so these words will have to do: Thank you. I love you.

Open thread.

  cain
  catclub
  comrade scotts agenda of rage
  DianeB
  Elizabelle
  JaySinWA
  Jerry
  karen marie
  kindness
  knittingbull
  Kristine
  Mai Naem mobile
  Odie Hugh Manatee
  Old School
  pika
  Scout211
  SiubhanDuinne
  Soprano2
  SpaceUnit
  Steve in the ATL
  stinger
  WaterGirl

    1.

      SpaceUnit

      Betty, we just wanted you to know you’re not just some crazy-ass swamp lady.

       

      Dammit, you’re OUR crazy-ass swamp lady!

    2.

      Jerry

      I’m creating a new law of the universe right here and now:

      No woman that has ever written for, is writing for, and will write for Balloon Juice is allowed to die. They are much too valuable to this universe to ever shuffle off this mortal coil. More like, this immortal coil for them.

    3.

      cain

      Just shows that we are legion. 60k in less than 24 hours  – that’s a lot of love. Happy to do this again for the next round.

    4.

      Kristine

      This place.

      To Cole and all the front-pagers—thank you for all you have done to build BJ. I’ve yet to run across anyplace else like it. It is quite special.

    5.

      Old School

      I’m not shocked that the goal was met as quickly as it was.  Everyone loves Betty.

      I am shocked that Bill wore white.

    7.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Once again, this is Teh Awesome.  Yeah, it’s the worst kind of lemon but at least for now, there’s some lemonade to go around.

    8.

      Scout211

      Thanks for the updates, WaterGirl.

      Both of your links go to Betty’s Valley of the Shadow post.  I think you meant for the second one to go to the GoFundMe?

    9.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl: I agree.  He looks good, but I was taught that only the bride wears white at a wedding.

      Google pulls up pictures that times are changing on that, but I’m pretty sure Betty’s wedding was last century.  That’s quite groundbreaking for then.

    10.

      DianeB

      This is wonderful and truly deserved by Betty (the $, not the health issues). I am so proud to lurk amongst such fantastic people.

    16.

      stinger

      This way we won’t leave landmines in various threads that Betty might stumble on in a day when she is leaving all that behind and just wants to feel normal.

      This. So much this. I know people tend to comment about it in whatever thread they may be in when they learn the news, but hopefully that will taper off soon.

      @Old School: My brother got married in 1972. A tall drink of water (6’2″) in a white tux next to his 5’1″ bride, also in white. I think the rule is that the bride is the only woman in white.

    17.

      WaterGirl

      @stinger: Maybe we can all help remind one another in the comments when that happens.  Nicely point the person to Betty Cracker’s Corner. :-)

      Seriously, who hasn’t gotten the “when are you getting married” or “when will you finish your thesis” or “when are you going to have kids” questions that are terribly unwelcome.  Take that feeling and multiply it x1000.

    19.

      Soprano2

      I laughed when I saw people thinking it might take a couple of months to meet the goal. I knew it would be three days, tops. Betty, we’ve all got your back and are rooting for you!

    20.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I think that Betty posted a wedding picture, several years ago now, but I don’t recall whether it was this exact photo or a different one. I do remember thinking she was adorable, and I am thinking so all over again.

      And yes, Bill’s also pretty damned cute.

    22.

      knittingbull

      I followed Ms. Cracker over from Rumproast blog, had no idea who this John Cole was. Found an awesome community and have treasured every post from Betty. Needless to say no one else (aside from Wonkette) has the ability to generate such fantastic titles for bottom dwelling individuals like The Orange Shitstain and the senators (spit) from FL.

      Cracker posts are a very important part of the daily routine. We love you, Betty.

    24.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      You’re welcome, Betty. It’s clear that we love you too and it is the least we can do for you. One thought is that if John hadn’t taken a left turn in life then he wouldn’t have been here to do this for you. And thank you for this John and WaterGirl.

      It’s funny how little things like a change of mind are like ripples from a stone being thrown in a pond.

    27.

      JaySinWA

      GFM takes 3% off the top, then takes out 20% in taxes.

      I don’t understand the 20% withholding part.

      I can’t find anything that claims tax withholding by GFM, in fact it claims none is withheld from individuals and that donations are considered gifts.

      GFM donations are not tax deductible for donors unless they are going to a recognized charity.

      https://www.gofundme.com/c/pricing

      https://support.gofundme.com/hc/en-us/articles/204295498-Taxes-for-Organizers

      April 29, 2024
      Updated

      Donations made to personal GoFundMe fundraisers are generally considered to be “personal gifts” which, for the most part, are not taxed as income in the United States. Additionally, these donations are not tax deductible for donors.

      However, there may be particular case-specific instances where the income is taxable for organizers. For example, if the donations are considered income to the recipient.

      The best way to ensure you’re in compliance with the tax laws is to maintain adequate records of donations received and consult with a tax professional. As part of GoFundMe’s Terms and Conditions, you have represented that you are not providing any goods or services in exchange for the donation of funds. As a result, GoFundMe will not provide you with any tax documentation for money raised on your fundraiser, nor will GoFundMe report the funds you collected as earned income.

      Is this information not factual?

      I hope it is factual and Betty gets the full amount (less 3.2% in fees)

    31.

      kindness

      This is awkward.  I’ve read Betty for years.  Always appreciated the Florida-centric views on things.  Yea, Betty is the anti-Floridah Woman we more commonly read about.  That’s one of the reasons I enjoyed her posts.  Mortality though…..makes me flash back to the few months before my wife crossed over that bridge.  Cancer.  Such a horrible thing.  We all go there eventually but blocking that notion out is our preferred status (or at least mine).  Keep the faith Betty.  We’ll try to do the same.

