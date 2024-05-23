I think this is the best caricature of ‘Leader’ Mike Johnson I’ve seen. Not, as he flatters himself, a Moses, just another untrustworthy servant to a a cartoonish pharaoh…



(Ann Telnaes via the Washington Post)

Dress for the job you want: https://t.co/SRkzcO665W — Defector (@DefectorMedia) May 19, 2024

On Monday [May 13th], Sen. J.D. Vance, the Appalachian memoirist from the suburbs of Dayton, showed up at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan wearing a blue suit and plain red necktie, and proceeded to say the sorts of things that a gag order is supposed to be preventing the defendant from saying in public anymore. As the week went on, more synthetic Trumps kept showing up, a parade of major and minor Republican figures—some of them major and minor at the same time, like House Speaker-by-default Mike Johnson, or the media-penetrating failed presidential primary candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. The men were decked out like Vance, which is to say like costume-store versions of Trump, to varying degrees of fidelity. Johnson finessed it with a striped tie in equal proportions of red and navy, but with the red naturally catching the eye; centimillionaire Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who turned up last week, went with a red-dominated repp tie. But a Tuesday lineup of Ramaswamy, Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum stood shoulder to shoulder in nearly matching, fully blank red neckwear, like groomsmen, or backup singers looking for a band. Or—in the most widespread interpretation—they looked as if they were auditioning for a part. Specifically, they were supposed to be auditioning for the role of Trump’s running mate. This seemed like a reasonable reading of the spectacle, but the details were hard to pin down…. The first, non-negotiable thing that Trump wants in a running mate is the guarantee that there won’t be another Mike Pence—that his new vice president would never turn against him, no matter what the law or constitutional duty might say. Already, under pressure from Trump, Republicans are refusing to say they’ll accept the results of this year’s balloting. He needs a crook he can trust.

Does J.D. Vance believe that Donald Trump would believe he could be that person? Eight years ago, he was calling Trump “reprehensible” and “an idiot.” Trump loves when his former critics crawl for him, but every obsequious line out of Vance’s mouth now is just a demonstration that he will say or do anything to advance himself. The same impulse that made Vance show up at the courthouse in a red tie would make Vice President Vance reach for the 25th Amendment if he saw an opening, and Donald Trump wouldn’t be Donald Trump if he couldn’t smell that on him. To game these scenarios out is to realize that the game itself makes no sense. As Lin Biao and Liu Shaoqi discovered, being the No. 2 in a one-man cult of personality is no job at all. Trump needs a running mate who is combative yet submissive, safely weak but not pathetic, entertaining at the rallies without craving the spotlight. He needs someone who is more than a parasite on his own success, but less than an independent personality. He needs a running mate who is a negative space in the precise shape of Donald Trump; he needs someone who could put on a costume, because it was a costume, and somehow make people believe it was clothes.

My question: Are they taking vacation days to go on their field trips to NY or am I paying for it? — Tesoro (@Tesoro414241412) May 18, 2024

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Media coverage of Republicans stampeding to NYC to attack Trump's trial as illegitimate is marred by euphemism. This isn't just "currying favor" with Trump or "expressing loyalty" or auditioning to be his veep. It's placing Trump over the rule of law. 1/https://t.co/aWaE6XltrH pic.twitter.com/veCnRVzm2g — Greg Sargent (@GregTSargent) May 18, 2024

We're on the verge of something truly horrible and a lot of people are sleepwalking into it. https://t.co/XLuEPJ2lla — Jean-Michel Connard 좆됐어 (@torriangray) May 21, 2024

We're on year eight of gutter fash shit accidentally/incidentally/somehow winding up in Republican messaging and ads, even beyond Trump's. A takeaway from that should be that "they're too ignorant/stupid/lazy to be fascist" was and remains wrong. For one thing, how smart did you expect them to be? — David_j_roth (@davidjroth.bsky.social) May 20, 2024 at 10:58 PM

(Mike Luckovich via GoComics.com)