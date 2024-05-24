SCOOP: Some Arab Americans have given up on Biden, want to vote for Trump and even met with one of his former ambassadors. They left dissatisfied, however. My midnight offering for @NOTUSreports 😊https://t.co/DEdzUuNBgW — Tinashe Chingarande (@TChingarande) May 22, 2024

Tire rims and anthrax, anybody? Per Notus, “‘Like a Lead Balloon’: Trump’s ‘Shadow Secretary of State’ Meets With Arab American Leaders”:

As Arab Americans hold back their support from President Joe Biden until he changes course on the Israel-Gaza war, Donald Trump’s “shadow secretary of state” — Ric Grenell — met with Arab American leaders Tuesday night to try to convince them that the former president is a viable option for their community come November… The meeting — which took place at chain Italian restaurant Maggiano’s in Troy, Michigan — featured about 40 Arab American leaders, Grenell, Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos, and Boulos’ father, Massad Boulos. According to two sources in attendance for the private dinner, Grenell came off as unsympathetic to the plight of Palestinians while actually angering some participants by reiterating a comment from Trump’s other son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who said in March that Israel should remove Palestinians from the valuable “waterfront property” in Gaza. “He repeated Jared Kushner’s statement about beachfront property, which I think floated like a lead balloon in the room,” one of the meeting’s participants said of Grenell, who was Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence. Another participant in the meeting stressed that Grenell kept saying how “brilliant” Trump was with his handling of the Abraham Accords, which were agreements Israel signed with certain Arab countries in 2020. But this person also mentioned that Kushner’s comments about turning Gaza’s waterfront property into world-class beaches fell flat…

Both attendees who spoke to NOTUS said Arab American leaders told Grenell they had three conditions for supporting Trump in November: his support for an immediate cease-fire, funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — which has been the primary provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza — and a commitment to enact the so-called Leahy Laws in Gaza. (The Leahy Laws, written by former Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, prohibit the United States from funding foreign militaries that violate human rights.) The sources agreed that the purpose of the meeting was for Grenell to lay out the case why Arab Americans should vote for Trump. However, both agreed that most participants left unsatisfied… The sources said Arab American leaders didn’t leave entirely empty-handed, however. Grenell “promised” leaders that Trump wouldn’t enact a “Muslim ban,” as he called for in 2016, according to these sources.

I feel like everyone who says they won't vote for Biden over Gaza should be required to have a mandatory meeting with Ric Grenell. Or at least view a video of one. Because this is who you get if it's not Joe Biden, and I wouldn't want anyone to be unclear on what that means. https://t.co/rGrn9LRAAH — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) May 23, 2024

Trump allies face skepticism as they try appealing to disaffected Arab Americans in Michigan https://t.co/pIAaEJp0Sl — The Associated Press (@AP) May 23, 2024

Offering not a silk purse, but a sow’s ear, which is haram — “Trump allies face skepticism as they try appealing to disaffected Arab Americans in Michigan”:

… Richard Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, repeatedly pointed to Trump’s governing record and said that other countries’ fear of him decreased global conflict. But two people in the room said Grenell didn’t provide the specific policy changes they were hoping to hear, which left at least one leader dissatisfied and unswayed. The nearly two-hour meeting marked the beginning of increased outreach by Trump allies in swing state Michigan, where key parts of Biden’s coalition are angry with him over Israel’s offensive following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. But any apparent political opportunity for Trump may be limited by criticism from many Arab Americans about the former president’s ban on immigration from several majority Muslim countries and remarks they felt were insulting. “We appreciate the outreach,” said Khaled Saffuri, an Arab American political activist who was in attendance Tuesday night. “But it won’t be easy to convince the community to switch from Biden to Trump, because even though we are angry with Biden, many still have a bad taste in their mouth from the four years of Trump.”… The nearly 40 Arab American activists in attendance came from across the country. Some already support Trump while others were attending to hear directly from his surrogates, according to Yahya Basha, a Michigan doctor in attendance. “I think most people were there to hear what specific policy changes Trump would have. It was a lot of back and forth with questions,” said Basha, who left the meeting still uncommitted to any candidate in November… Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, said he gave a speech sharing his experiences as an immigrant and how they shaped his conservative values. He also highlighted a more personal side of Trump, emphasizing his “love and admiration for the Middle East in general,” according to Boulos. “And then we discussed the need to organize ourselves and get ready for November and to mobilize our respective communities,” Boulos said in an interview…

Tiffany Trump’s husband Michael Boulos is stepping up his campaign role and helping court Arab-Americans for Donald Trump. He was at a meeting last night with them in Michigan with more to come https://t.co/zLoUQzxqRU — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) May 22, 2024

Rick Grennell is a fascist. Benjy thinks it's funny that Trump made him an ambassador. Funny. He thinks it's funny. That's our democracy-preserving press, guys. https://t.co/H2DkGlh79K — LadyGrey ???????????? (@TWLadyGrey) May 24, 2024

