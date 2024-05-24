Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Israel is using food as a weapon of war. Unforgivable.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

So many bastards, so little time.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Pelosi: “He either is stupid, or he thinks the rest of us are.” Why not both?

Usually wrong but never in doubt

This must be what justice looks like, not vengeful, just peaceful exuberance.

Republicans would impeach Biden if he bit into a whole Kit Kat rather than breaking the sections apart.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Bark louder, little dog.

FFS people, this was a good thing. take the win.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Friday Evening Open Thread: Trump’s “Lead Balloon” Outreach to Arab-Americans

Friday Evening Open Thread: Trump’s “Lead Balloon” Outreach to Arab-Americans

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Tire rims and anthrax, anybody? Per Notus, “‘Like a Lead Balloon’: Trump’s ‘Shadow Secretary of State’ Meets With Arab American Leaders”:

As Arab Americans hold back their support from President Joe Biden until he changes course on the Israel-Gaza war, Donald Trump’s “shadow secretary of state” — Ric Grenell — met with Arab American leaders Tuesday night to try to convince them that the former president is a viable option for their community come November…

The meeting — which took place at chain Italian restaurant Maggiano’s in Troy, Michigan — featured about 40 Arab American leaders, Grenell, Trump’s son-in-law Michael Boulos, and Boulos’ father, Massad Boulos. According to two sources in attendance for the private dinner, Grenell came off as unsympathetic to the plight of Palestinians while actually angering some participants by reiterating a comment from Trump’s other son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who said in March that Israel should remove Palestinians from the valuable “waterfront property” in Gaza.

“He repeated Jared Kushner’s statement about beachfront property, which I think floated like a lead balloon in the room,” one of the meeting’s participants said of Grenell, who was Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence.

Another participant in the meeting stressed that Grenell kept saying how “brilliant” Trump was with his handling of the Abraham Accords, which were agreements Israel signed with certain Arab countries in 2020. But this person also mentioned that Kushner’s comments about turning Gaza’s waterfront property into world-class beaches fell flat…

Both attendees who spoke to NOTUS said Arab American leaders told Grenell they had three conditions for supporting Trump in November: his support for an immediate cease-fire, funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency — which has been the primary provider of humanitarian aid in Gaza — and a commitment to enact the so-called Leahy Laws in Gaza. (The Leahy Laws, written by former Sen. Pat Leahy of Vermont, prohibit the United States from funding foreign militaries that violate human rights.)

The sources agreed that the purpose of the meeting was for Grenell to lay out the case why Arab Americans should vote for Trump. However, both agreed that most participants left unsatisfied…

The sources said Arab American leaders didn’t leave entirely empty-handed, however. Grenell “promised” leaders that Trump wouldn’t enact a “Muslim ban,” as he called for in 2016, according to these sources.

And one thing everybody knows about TFG — his word is his bond!

Offering not a silk purse, but a sow’s ear, which is haram“Trump allies face skepticism as they try appealing to disaffected Arab Americans in Michigan”:

… Richard Grenell, Trump’s former ambassador to Germany, repeatedly pointed to Trump’s governing record and said that other countries’ fear of him decreased global conflict. But two people in the room said Grenell didn’t provide the specific policy changes they were hoping to hear, which left at least one leader dissatisfied and unswayed.

The nearly two-hour meeting marked the beginning of increased outreach by Trump allies in swing state Michigan, where key parts of Biden’s coalition are angry with him over Israel’s offensive following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. But any apparent political opportunity for Trump may be limited by criticism from many Arab Americans about the former president’s ban on immigration from several majority Muslim countries and remarks they felt were insulting.

“We appreciate the outreach,” said Khaled Saffuri, an Arab American political activist who was in attendance Tuesday night. “But it won’t be easy to convince the community to switch from Biden to Trump, because even though we are angry with Biden, many still have a bad taste in their mouth from the four years of Trump.”…

The nearly 40 Arab American activists in attendance came from across the country. Some already support Trump while others were attending to hear directly from his surrogates, according to Yahya Basha, a Michigan doctor in attendance.

“I think most people were there to hear what specific policy changes Trump would have. It was a lot of back and forth with questions,” said Basha, who left the meeting still uncommitted to any candidate in November…

Massad Boulos, Tiffany Trump’s father-in-law, said he gave a speech sharing his experiences as an immigrant and how they shaped his conservative values. He also highlighted a more personal side of Trump, emphasizing his “love and admiration for the Middle East in general,” according to Boulos.

“And then we discussed the need to organize ourselves and get ready for November and to mobilize our respective communities,” Boulos said in an interview…

(Tiffany finally got Daddy’s attention, by marrying a real billionaire’s kid.)

Captain Obvious is… not wrong:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • catclub

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Republicans are clearly pursuing the pro-Israel crowd. Maybe if they can get the pro-Palestinian crowd too, we can see who guessed right.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      catclub

      sab had a very bad vanguard story and now I have an idea:
      As executor, open an estate account at a different service such as Fidelity.
      Then demand via Fidelity that all assets be transferred to Fidelity from Vanguard.
      This way Fidelity will have your back.

      If anyone know sab’s email address, please let them know.

      Good luck.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      Can we start with Arab-Americans, many being Muslim and at least trying to keep halal, heading to a non-halal chain ITALIAN restaurant, where pork and shellfish occupy a significant portion of the menu?

      Does Troy, Michigan lack any alternatives???

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.